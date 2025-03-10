GODZILLA x KONG 2 Plot Leak Reveals Some Major SPOILERS For The Sequel Including Some Surprise Returns

The MonsterVerse franchise has so far grossed over $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office since launching with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla in 2014. Jordan Vogt-Roberts took charge of Kong: Skull Island before Michael Dougherty expanded the Monsterverse with Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

We finally got a full-blown crossover in Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong. The filmmaker returned for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but won't be back for the next chapter; instead, that will be helmed by I Am Mother director Grant Sputore.

The MonsterVerse has always been the subject of leaks and the latest, shared by High on Cinema (via SFFGazette.com), claims to spell out pretty much the entire plot of the Godzilla x Kong sequel.

What are the biggest reveals? Well, Godzilla looks set to take a villainous turn (again), we're getting "zombie" Titans and, as expected, more Mothra after her surprise appearance in The New Empire. Perhaps most exciting is the mention of a Roman Colosseum battle pitting Godzilla against mechanized Titans.

Here's an excerpt from the site's report:

Godzilla Becomes the Antagonist? – The major twist this time is that Godzilla himself is set to become the primary antagonist. His rage is fueled by humanity’s interference in the natural order, leading to a full-scale war between Titans and the military. Shimo’s Cameo and the Rise of "Zombie" Titans – The Titan Shimo will make a brief appearance but will be subdued by advanced anti-Titan weaponry. Additionally, mechanized reanimated Titans (including Skull Crawlers) will be used as weapons against Kong and Godzilla, further escalating tensions. Kong’s Struggle – While Godzilla leans towards war, Kong is conflicted. He initially shares Godzilla’s anger but struggles with whether to continue co-existing with humanity or reject them entirely. A major fight between Kong and the military in a city is said to be one of the film’s standout moments. Roman Colosseum Battle – Godzilla, resting in the Roman Colosseum, is attacked by the military and their mechanized Titans, leading to an explosive battle that devastates the city. Mothra’s Return – Mothra makes a dramatic return, clashing briefly with both Godzilla and Kong. Unlike them, she refuses to abandon humanity and plays a pivotal role in convincing them that people are still worth protecting. The Climax and Hopeful Ending – By the end of the film, humanity begins taking steps to restore Earth’s balance, acknowledging the need to co-exist with the Titans rather than control them—a return to the ancient harmony that once existed.

It's previously been confirmed that Godzilla x Kong 2 will see "several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scribe Dave Callaham wrote the script with The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever and The New Empire's Dan Stevens among the first major additions to the cast.

The next Godzilla x Kong movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on March 26, 2027.