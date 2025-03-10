GODZILLA x KONG 2 Plot Leak Reveals Some Major SPOILERS For The Sequel Including Some Surprise Returns

The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel is currently eyeing a 2027 release, but the entire plot of the movie may have leaked online today. You can find a full breakdown of everything we've learned here!

By JoshWilding - Mar 10, 2025
Source: High on Cinema (via SFFGazette.com)

The MonsterVerse franchise has so far grossed over $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office since launching with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla in 2014. Jordan Vogt-Roberts took charge of Kong: Skull Island before Michael Dougherty expanded the Monsterverse with Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

We finally got a full-blown crossover in Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong. The filmmaker returned for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but won't be back for the next chapter; instead, that will be helmed by I Am Mother director Grant Sputore. 

The MonsterVerse has always been the subject of leaks and the latest, shared by High on Cinema (via SFFGazette.com), claims to spell out pretty much the entire plot of the Godzilla x Kong sequel.

What are the biggest reveals? Well, Godzilla looks set to take a villainous turn (again), we're getting "zombie" Titans and, as expected, more Mothra after her surprise appearance in The New Empire. Perhaps most exciting is the mention of a Roman Colosseum battle pitting Godzilla against mechanized Titans.

Here's an excerpt from the site's report:

Godzilla Becomes the Antagonist? – The major twist this time is that Godzilla himself is set to become the primary antagonist. His rage is fueled by humanity’s interference in the natural order, leading to a full-scale war between Titans and the military.

Shimo’s Cameo and the Rise of "Zombie" Titans – The Titan Shimo will make a brief appearance but will be subdued by advanced anti-Titan weaponry. Additionally, mechanized reanimated Titans (including Skull Crawlers) will be used as weapons against Kong and Godzilla, further escalating tensions.

Kong’s Struggle – While Godzilla leans towards war, Kong is conflicted. He initially shares Godzilla’s anger but struggles with whether to continue co-existing with humanity or reject them entirely. A major fight between Kong and the military in a city is said to be one of the film’s standout moments.

Roman Colosseum Battle – Godzilla, resting in the Roman Colosseum, is attacked by the military and their mechanized Titans, leading to an explosive battle that devastates the city.

Mothra’s Return – Mothra makes a dramatic return, clashing briefly with both Godzilla and Kong. Unlike them, she refuses to abandon humanity and plays a pivotal role in convincing them that people are still worth protecting.

The Climax and Hopeful Ending – By the end of the film, humanity begins taking steps to restore Earth’s balance, acknowledging the need to co-exist with the Titans rather than control them—a return to the ancient harmony that once existed.

It's previously been confirmed that Godzilla x Kong 2 will see "several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scribe Dave Callaham wrote the script with The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever and The New Empire's Dan Stevens among the first major additions to the cast. 

The next Godzilla x Kong movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on March 26, 2027. 



Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/10/2025, 4:19 PM
Sounds beautifully stupid. I'm in.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/10/2025, 5:11 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - Don't talk about your waifu like that
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/10/2025, 4:19 PM
The last time we saw Godzilla in The New Empire it was settling back in the Roman Colosseum where it had been resting for most of the film as it powered up. It's probably the same one the spoilers talk about.

Probably some are fake and some bits are true.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/10/2025, 4:41 PM
@NinnesMBC -

He.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/10/2025, 4:45 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - IDK and honestly I don't care.
LordMushu
LordMushu - 3/10/2025, 4:19 PM
Perfect lol
DREAMER
DREAMER - 3/10/2025, 4:20 PM
We need a pink filter for the next movie
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/10/2025, 4:22 PM
Sounds like more monsters and mechs slugging it out, I'm already in.
hainesy
hainesy - 3/10/2025, 4:22 PM
They are running out of ideas.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/10/2025, 4:22 PM
Bring on Minus Two
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/10/2025, 4:39 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - is that the one with the moronic girl who throws her boyfriend into an alley rather than throwing herself and her boyfriend into an alley to avoid what amounted to a nuclear blast only to end up surviving in the end with a couple head wounds? Brilliant film!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/10/2025, 4:44 PM
@McMurdo -

That was absurd. She got LAUNCHED through the air.

And the filmmakers acted like she had been knocked off of a bicycle.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/10/2025, 5:12 PM
@McMurdo - While the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki caused immense devastation, a significant number of people did survive, including those who were thrown from their homes by the blast force, though many suffered severe injuries and long-term health complications from radiation exposure; these survivors are known as "Hibakusha" in Japanese, meaning "bomb-affected people.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/10/2025, 4:37 PM
Another horrible addition to the canon.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/10/2025, 4:42 PM
"Kong’s Struggle – While Godzilla leans towards war, Kong is conflicted. He initially shares Godzilla’s anger but struggles with whether to continue co-existing with humanity or reject them entirely."

Are they sitting at a bar over drinks hashing this out? They don't [frick]ing talk, lmao
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 4:47 PM
@SATW42 - Kong has been more expressive in these films so they could just convey it through his expressions or actions as they have in the previous 2 films.

Have some imagination dude lol
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/10/2025, 4:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I have plenty of imagination, I just made up a scene where Godzilla and Kong are sitting at a bar. How big is this bar that they both can sit at it? Where does it exist? What do Titans drink? Do they ferment it themselves?

But seriously, it's worded like, oh I don't know, maybe Godzilla and Kong are at a discreet cabin in the woods, and Godzilla is chopping wood and so is Kong, and they start disagreeing and trying to one up eachother, and then Kong picks up a log and breaks it with his bare hands.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 4:54 PM
@SATW42 - goddamn , you’re right

My bad dude lol.

I kinda hope that’s how it goes now.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/10/2025, 4:47 PM
I can usually mindlessly watch big dumb action movies and enjoy them for what they are but Godzilla x Kong was just way too dumb for me.

I’ll stick with Monarch and the Japanese Godzilla movies.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 3/10/2025, 4:58 PM
@mountainman - They are running this entire 'The Godzilla & Kong Show' concept into the ground with extreme prejudice. 🫤
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 3/10/2025, 4:47 PM
I personally feel that Skull Island is the only Monsterverse movie that holds up genuily all-around solid, while King of the Monsters was one of the most miserable times I had in a movie theatre. The rest are varying degrees of "eh, fine I guess".

I get that not every Japanese Godzilla movie has been more than a fun goofy time either, but it still annoys me how many people eat the Monsterverse up and see it as "the best you could ask for a kaiju movie". On paper there's no good reason for why a Hollywood made kaiju movie can't be of the same quality as the likes 1954's original Godzilla or Minus One.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 4:51 PM
@FinnishDude - I have never heard anyone say that about the Monsterverse but then again , I am not a big monster fan anyway so haven’t spent a lot of time in those circles.

I do agree with your assessment of the films though to an extent.

Monsterverse ranking (favorite to least)

1.Skull Island
2 Godzilla 2014/GvK/GxK
3.Godzilla:King of The Monsters.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/10/2025, 4:47 PM
I call them stupid and bitch and complain after I see them, but dammit, I just can't stop going to see them. and those damn dinosaurs.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 4:48 PM
I could perhaps see this being true…

Probably some new villainous organization or branch of the military is trying to control the Titans which includes Godzilla & Kong which leads to the former going against humanity ,Kong struggling with whether to do so or not & Mothra defending humans which could be interesting.

Anyway , we’ll see if true but I’m certainly intrigued by the film personally.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/10/2025, 4:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I mean, you literally just reiterated what the article says, so sure I agree. lol

I'm just busting your chops but I feel like you read the article and then asked chat GPT to condense the same idea down to a paragraph.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 4:57 PM
@SATW42 - fair enough

I was just trying to make sense of why humanity or the military would randomly just one day decide to attack Godzilla while he’s resting (which could be the inciting incident) hence I thought maybe it’s some rogue organization or branch of the military which isn’t said in the article
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/10/2025, 4:50 PM
Just give me mindless action with giant monsters beating the shit out of each other and I’ll be happy.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/10/2025, 4:50 PM
How creative...
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/10/2025, 4:53 PM
No more hollow earth
dracula
dracula - 3/10/2025, 5:04 PM
About half cool

Half stupid
grif
grif - 3/10/2025, 5:11 PM
not sure what happened with these movies but as soon as they had the two of them in the same movie. they have been some of the worst movies out there

