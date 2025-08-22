DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Expected To Run For "At Least" Three Seasons; Marvel Prepping For 2026 Shoot

Despite some confusion stemming from a recent Charlie Cox interview, a new report claims that Marvel Studios has plans for at least three seasons of Daredevil: Born Again...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 22, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

During a recent con appearance, Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox spoke about his character's black suit we saw in season 2 set photos when production was underway earlier this year, and mentioned that one of his favorite things about the upcoming "final season" is the debut of a new costume that never featured on the page.

Cox would later clarify his comments, with co-star Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk) also making it clear that, as far as they know, season 2 will not be the last. Even so, some fans were under the impression that the actor were simply back-tracking after Cox let it slip that Marvel has no intention of continuing the series beyond season 2.

Nexus Point News has now shared an update, and the site has heard that the current plan is for Daredevil: Born Again to run for "at least" three seasons - depending on the reception to season 2.

"Although season 2 is several months away, Marvel Studios has already begun prepping for a potential renewal and is aiming to begin production on season 3 in March 2026 and shoot through the Summer, similar to season 2’s production schedule. Cox and D’Onofrio’s contracts indicate that they have both signed on for three seasons. Following season 3’s release, their contracts for the series will be up and will need to be renegotiated pending the status and reception of the series."

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum has previously said that Born Again was always intended to be a long-running series, but that obviously remains to be seen. Though the show was (mostly) positively received by fans, a recent Forbes report indicated that the viewership numbers were surprisingly low. 

Season 2 is expected to pick up shortly after the events of the season 1 finale, which saw the Man Without Fear begin to assemble "an army" to take on Mayor Wilson Fisk and his forces. It's fair to say that Matt's team was looking a little outgunned, but we now know that Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will return to add some much-needed muscle.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Related:

Recommended For You:

DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/22/2025, 11:25 AM

the show is not perfect, but it's good enough that I want more.

Gimme!!
MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/22/2025, 11:25 AM
And then what? Unless he starts popping up in more movies, or he’s reset by Secret Wars, just putting DD on the shelf would be lame as hell.

TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/22/2025, 11:30 AM
I have a feeling the second season will be much better - I can’t wait!
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 8/22/2025, 11:50 AM
Cant wait for season 2.
Last 2 episodes of season 1 gave me my hope back.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2025, 12:11 PM
Cool , it makes sense that Marvel would already start prepping for a S3 shoot just so if/when it is renewed that they can get into shooting the season asap then.

Honestly even though we have had technically 4 seasons of Daredevil already , it still feels like we have barely scratched the surface since we have dealt with Fisk for the most part so it would be nice to get into other villains as Big Bads such as Mr Fear or The Owl etc.

Anyway , I thought BA S1 was solid and hope S2 is just as good if not better (especially since they don’t have to deal with a creative overhaul now) so we can get more stories with Matt & co in the future!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/22/2025, 12:47 PM
Glad to hear it.

