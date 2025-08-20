SUPERMAN No Longer Stands A Chance Of Beating MAN OF STEEL At The Worldwide Box Office

Superman hasn't been a box office flop (it will end 2025 as easily the year's highest-grossing superhero movie), but even with a guaranteed $600 million haul, it's also not a huge hit for DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery.

As recently as last month, NBC reported that Superman was awarded $11,091,686 in tax credits through its Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit application, with "Ohio-related expenses were projected to exceed $36 million, which made up about 10% of the movie’s total budget of more than $363 million."

If the budget was that high, then Superman has likely barely broken even. Still, there will be money to be made from its many promotional partners, merchandise, and the recent Digital release.

However, that surprise Digital debut—which Gunn claimed is Peacemaker season 2 related—has done Superman's box office prospects no favours. As of yesterday, the DCU reboot was at $594.6 million worldwide and will hit $600 million by the end of this weekend, for an estimated final haul of $605 million - $620 million.

That's a good result given how much DC has struggled in recent years, and coupled with positive reviews, it's a solid start for DC Studios heading into 2026. Next year will be a big test for how much the brand has been rejuvenated, with the release of Supergirl and Clayface. The former is set to be released in a very busy summer.

For those of you keeping score, Superman no longer stands a chance of beating Man of Steel's $670 million worldwide haul from 2013 (which, adjusted for inflation, would be $929 million). Some have argued that the difference was that Man of Steel had the benefit of opening after The Dark Knight Trilogy concluded, but Zack Snyder's reboot also came two years after Green Lantern, a huge flop.

Superman has soundly beaten Man of Steel in the U.S., so DC Studios now needs to figure out how to get its movies to connect with international audiences. Neither Supergirl nor Clayface feature big A-List names, so the studio will need to sell moviegoers on the characters themselves.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

