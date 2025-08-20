SUPERMAN No Longer Stands A Chance Of Beating MAN OF STEEL At The Worldwide Box Office

SUPERMAN No Longer Stands A Chance Of Beating MAN OF STEEL At The Worldwide Box Office

As Superman's run at the box office begins winding down, it's become apparent that the movie will not be able to beat Man of Steel's worldwide haul. You can learn more about that after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 20, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: X (@Luiz_Fernando_J)

Superman hasn't been a box office flop (it will end 2025 as easily the year's highest-grossing superhero movie), but even with a guaranteed $600 million haul, it's also not a huge hit for DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery. 

As recently as last month, NBC reported that Superman was awarded $11,091,686 in tax credits through its Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit application, with "Ohio-related expenses were projected to exceed $36 million, which made up about 10% of the movie’s total budget of more than $363 million."

If the budget was that high, then Superman has likely barely broken even. Still, there will be money to be made from its many promotional partners, merchandise, and the recent Digital release.

However, that surprise Digital debut—which Gunn claimed is Peacemaker season 2 related—has done Superman's box office prospects no favours. As of yesterday, the DCU reboot was at $594.6 million worldwide and will hit $600 million by the end of this weekend, for an estimated final haul of $605 million - $620 million. 

That's a good result given how much DC has struggled in recent years, and coupled with positive reviews, it's a solid start for DC Studios heading into 2026. Next year will be a big test for how much the brand has been rejuvenated, with the release of Supergirl and Clayface. The former is set to be released in a very busy summer. 

For those of you keeping score, Superman no longer stands a chance of beating Man of Steel's $670 million worldwide haul from 2013 (which, adjusted for inflation, would be $929 million). Some have argued that the difference was that Man of Steel had the benefit of opening after The Dark Knight Trilogy concluded, but Zack Snyder's reboot also came two years after Green Lantern, a huge flop.

Superman has soundly beaten Man of Steel in the U.S., so DC Studios now needs to figure out how to get its movies to connect with international audiences. Neither Supergirl nor Clayface feature big A-List names, so the studio will need to sell moviegoers on the characters themselves.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

Zack Snyder Sets Next Directorial Project - And It Marks Quite A Departure For The Former DCEU Filmmaker
Related:

Zack Snyder Sets Next Directorial Project - And It Marks Quite A Departure For The Former DCEU Filmmaker
SUPERMAN Star Sean Gunn On Whether Maxwell Lord Is A Villain, James' Bullet Points Plan For The DCU, More
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Star Sean Gunn On Whether Maxwell Lord Is A Villain, James' "Bullet Points" Plan For The DCU, More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Sinner
Sinner - 8/20/2025, 10:19 AM
Good thing it doesn’t need. You know what it did do? Ensured we won’t have to see that shitty, shitty version of Superman again 🙏
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/20/2025, 10:24 AM
@Sinner - I prefer Synder’s version and I think Gunn’s version is shitty and weak. A true superman fan knows that MOS is actually the most comic accurate version to date but for you and others ignorance is bliss. Different strokes for different folks I guess. If this is what people want in a superman movie (Krypto, justice gang, ultra silliness and goofiness) then good luck with that. Don’t complain when you see what else Gunn does with superman. Watch this space.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/20/2025, 10:30 AM
@Canyoublush - I mostly agree, but the bright colors and silver age stuff is actually what I liked best about Gunn’s version.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/20/2025, 10:33 AM
@Canyoublush - how do you define a true Superman fan? Liking a version you prefer? How is man of steel MORE comic accurate? Both versions have aspects to Superman from his close to 90 year history while adding new aspects. Just different takes on the same character.
Matador
Matador - 8/20/2025, 10:44 AM
@Canyoublush - You might prefer Synder's version I respect that but to say, "MOS is actually the most comic accurate version to date". Then you've never really read any Superman comics. Superman in the comics never was confused, depressed, or mentally weak when he didn't know what he needed to do. I'd say it's the worst version Snyder has ever created for this Emo Superman.

User Comment Image

There was noting uplifting about his character, positive, or joy to watch always mopey.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 8/20/2025, 10:50 AM
@Canyoublush - Fake-ass Superman fan talking out of his ass with shitty taste as usual.
jst5
jst5 - 8/20/2025, 10:54 AM
@Canyoublush - This is 100% false....the closest we've ever got to Superman of the comics is Reeve...would be Routh would be second(pretty much played a version of Reeve).I don't know what Superman comic you've been reading...but Supes isn't emo...nor is he a massive goof like the Gunn version either.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/20/2025, 11:37 AM
@Canyoublush -

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/20/2025, 11:43 AM
@Sinner - James Gunn Dismisses The Notion ‘Superman’ Needs To Make $700 Million To Be a Success As “Complete and Utter Nonsense”

What James Gunn is saying $700 Million is needed for Superman 2 to get a Sequel.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 8/20/2025, 10:19 AM
Somewhere between Man of Steel and Superman there is a perfect Superman movie... But both just do too much incorrectly for me to vibe with them completely. Two people who don't understand Superman, two completely different ways.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/20/2025, 10:20 AM
@TheVandalore - Gunn gets Superman just fine. Snyder didn’t have a clue.
ALDEBARAN
ALDEBARAN - 8/20/2025, 10:22 AM
@Sinner - Jajajaja, Supershit of Gunn
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/20/2025, 10:25 AM
@Sinner - 🧢
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/20/2025, 10:26 AM
@TheVandalore - MOS is the perfect superman film for me. It’s an acquired taste. The irony is everyone blames synder for taking distinct creative risks with the mythos but Christopher Nolan & David S Goyer wrote and penned the story and screenplay. It just goes to show that all the hate synder gets is in vain.
gulducati
gulducati - 8/20/2025, 10:27 AM
@TheVandalore - I have to agree. I wanted to love Superman, but Gunn is just so ... Gunn. There's a reason he peppers in characters like Mr. Terrific and Metamorpho, he's more at home with fringe characters like that. Even when Thor was thrown in with the Guardians, he insisted he be gone by the time GG3 came around. He admitted he didn't know how to write for A-list characters like Thor. It shows with Superman. Clark/Kal El leans more towards Peter Quill. In every iteration of Superman, Supes was the GOAT. Here, they pay lip service to that in the beginning captions, and then he's handed his ass every five minutes by nobodies.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/20/2025, 10:31 AM
@gulducati -

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/20/2025, 10:32 AM
@TheVandalore - Agreed. They are both polar opposite’s when something in the middle would be perfect. A brighter version of MOS where that Supes does more actual saving would be the sweet spot
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/20/2025, 10:35 AM
@gulducati - Agreed. Superman should not be whining like a 32 year old man-child every two minutes. And while seeking advice is fine, needing to be “Soothed” by images of your parents as an adult man is disturbing to say the least.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/20/2025, 10:44 AM
@Sinner - I think both directors understood the character but they had Cavill playing a young version of the character and he came off more like Tom wellings version where he questioned himself more even though he already donned the Superman suit, especially in Batman v Superman.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/20/2025, 11:00 AM
@Bucky74 - yeah I don’t get why people put up pictures of family and loved ones in their house to give them joy and remember the good times. Watching home videos is just Crazy….🤪
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/20/2025, 11:08 AM
@Sinner - User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/20/2025, 11:08 AM
@epc1122 - That’s not the problem. He can have hologram pictures around. The way it was done here to “soothe him” where he would lay down nightly and watch a stream of videos was odd and pathetic. An emotionally immature Superman (who is in his 30s) is ridiculous. I’m not saying he shouldn’t have photos, but what adult needs to watch nightly home videos of his parents to feel comforted every night?
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/20/2025, 11:13 AM
@Bucky74 - we don’t know how often he does it to say that he’s doing it every night. He just came off a dramatic week where he questioned himself and wanted to see some home videos of his parents but bc you’re against the film for whatever reason you’re making it into more of an issue than it needs to be. When we open the movie, he just got it of his first brutal loss in battle and wanted to see his birth parents.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/20/2025, 10:21 AM
Man, If you adjust for inflation, this movie doesn't beat 'Superman Returns' let alone 'man of Steel' at the box office.

$391.1 million in 2006 is 624,944.05 today.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/20/2025, 11:03 AM
@Nomis929 - Superman returns prob would have made more but also had competition for the time. But you can’t really put in for inflation bc the budget also would have been higher and that affects the profits. The general audience also didn’t really respond well to Superman returns. I remember people thought Superman came off as a stalker and he wasn’t in much of it. I think lex had more lines than Superman.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/20/2025, 10:22 AM
User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 8/20/2025, 10:34 AM
@SuperCat - I wonder if I would have found this funny had Loki and Hulk not already done this gag, and better, like a decade ago in Avengers. When this happened in my showing, nobody laughed at all and I couldn't believe they straight up stole it from Avengers. At least in Avengers it made sense because Loki is a God and could survive that.... Lex should be dead. Humans don't survive regular dog maulings, let alone a Superdog mauling.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/20/2025, 10:55 AM
@TheVandalore - LOL. I was actually going to combine that gif with this one but it didn't mesh well so I scrapped it. Totally agree! It's a rip off, for sure.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2025, 10:22 AM
it beat Man of Steel simply by being a good movie that actually got the characterization right. There was hype around Superman online that just wasn't there when MoS launched.

I would be curious to see the comp on the legs for both films stateside and internationally. If anyone has the deets, would love to know which film kept its "legs" more post opening weekend. Obviously MOS made more but would love to know how the drop offs compare.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/20/2025, 10:24 AM
@McMurdo - 🧢
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2025, 10:26 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - sure if reality is cap in your timeline
LegendaryOutlaw
LegendaryOutlaw - 8/20/2025, 10:51 AM
@McMurdo - There’s also a point to consider with how the theater going experience has changed since COVID & with the ramping up of streaming and movies hitting digital in a much shorter time span.

And Man of Steel and BvS had high box offices but if it’s evident from the second movie in the universe (some would argue the first) that it’s going downhill, then what does box office matter anyways? The DCEU and Injustice did serious damage to Superman as well. Might all sound like cope but it’s just all facts.

And we got a good Superman movie that we know is getting a sequel and many stories that are already building off of it. It did well enough to warrant a sequel and follow-ups in other projects with the universe clearly still on the rise. If people want to gloat about box office, I honestly don’t care. The snyderverse is dead and nothing is changing that. It’s just as petty to gloat about your dead universe as it is to stomp on said dead universe over the success of a new one.

LegendaryOutlaw
LegendaryOutlaw - 8/20/2025, 10:53 AM
@McMurdo - also I mean “your” generally, not directed at you.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/20/2025, 11:08 AM
@McMurdo - from what I remember, man of steel had some big drop offs each week compared to Superman. Superman didn’t do well with the international numbers which is a big reason why man of steel will have a bigger overall total. But Superman did well enough and is popular enough to warrant more movies bc it seems to be a more popular version. People are just looking at box office numbers but that’s just one factor. But if you do look at box office, Superman did more money domestically.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/20/2025, 10:23 AM
LMAO
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/20/2025, 10:26 AM
Ofc, Superman with a higher BO will get the negative headline rather than F4 from the idiot shill.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/20/2025, 11:00 AM
@vectorsigma - Naturally. Here’sa headline for Josh - “All 3 2025 MCU movies fail to match iron man “
amesjazz
amesjazz - 8/20/2025, 10:26 AM
Ill watch man of steel many many times in the future. Ill probably never return to Gunns superman again. Just an empty cartoon.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/20/2025, 10:41 AM
@amesjazz - they botched it at tornado suicide. MoS has a great intro even if its giga melodramatic. but man that third act is rough.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/20/2025, 10:48 AM
@McMurdo - I agree with this. The viewer gets detached from MOS at tornado suicide. It was too "WTF??". And then of course the gratuitous destruction of Metropolis at the end was another head-shaker. But the first half of MOS is definitely solid.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder