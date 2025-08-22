GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Karen Gillan Joins HIGHLANDER Reboot Cast In Key Role

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Karen Gillan Joins HIGHLANDER Reboot Cast In Key Role

Karen Gillan is set to join her Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Dave Bautista in Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot in the key role of Heather MacLeod...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 22, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

On the heels of the recent news that Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot has found its villain in Dave Bautista, THR reports that the actor's Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Karen Gillan has also joined the cast.

Gillan will play Heather, the mortal wife of Connor MacLeod (Henry Cavill). In the original movie, Heather is raped by The Kurgan after his battle with Ramirez. She decides not to tell her husband, and they remain together until she dies of old age.

Bautista will take on the role of The Kurgan, or Victor Kruger as he goes by in modern times, who emerges as the nemesis of MacLeod after "killing" him on the battlefield in 1536.

Russell Crowe is also on board as MacLeod's mentor and fellow immortal warrior, Ramirez, who was played by Sean Connery in the 1986 original. Industry actress Marisa Abela will play the female lead.

Gillan played Nebula in the MCU (it remains to be seen if she will reprise the role), and can currently be seen in Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck.

"My selling point was, to [Henry Cavill], look, you've got a guy that's been alive for over 500 years," Stahelski said in a recent interview. "He's the last person in the world that wanted to be in this situation. So you get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc there. And you get to experience someone that's trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts."

Michael Finch penned the script for the remake, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt on board as producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Plot details are still under wraps, but it sounds like this is going to be a fairly direct remake. At the very least, we expect it to stick to the basic premise of the original: A race of immortals do battle across time with the ultimate goal of emerging as the sole survivor (decapitation gets the job done) and claiming the prize of mortality. In the end, there can be only one.

The original Highlander spawned a series of inferior sequels and a TV show, which was mostly well-regarded by fans.

When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking lot, he leaves a sliver of an ancient weapon lodged in a car in the process. After brilliant forensics specialist Brenda Wyatt (Roxanne Hart) recovers evidence of the mysterious weapon, she and her partner, Lt. Frank Moran (Alan North), embark on an investigation Of Nash that will land them in the middle of a dangerous, centuries-old feud between powerful immortals

THE RUNNING MAN Star Glen Powell Teases Epic Practical Action Scenes; New Magazine Covers And Stills Revealed
Related:

THE RUNNING MAN Star Glen Powell Teases Epic Practical Action Scenes; New Magazine Covers And Stills Revealed
GOTG Star Dave Bautista Joins Henry Cavill In HIGHLANDER Reboot As The Villainous Kurgan
Recommended For You:

GOTG Star Dave Bautista Joins Henry Cavill In HIGHLANDER Reboot As The Villainous Kurgan

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/22/2025, 10:18 AM
Perfect choice. This gives me hope that they are remaining close to the original. While Batista is no Clancy Brown, a modern take that stays faithful to the first one with a few tweaks and updates (and awesome sword fights) is the best approach. And Queen, lots and lots of Queen!

There can be only one!
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/22/2025, 10:19 AM
Why are they getting so many amazing actors for the supporting roles, while having the biggest blank of wood as the lead?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/22/2025, 10:24 AM
@FinnishDude - exactly. There had to be better options out there rather than Cavill. This supporting cast is outshining the lead.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/22/2025, 10:21 AM
She hot
Skestra
Skestra - 8/22/2025, 10:33 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - With legs that just won't quit.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/22/2025, 10:23 AM
A supporting cast that Cavill cannot hang with. Wish they had a stronger lead.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/22/2025, 10:25 AM
Two Guardians of the Galaxy stars??? Is James Gunn somehow involved? Joking aside, I like this casting. Hopefully she is written as a strong girl boss. Bautista on the other hand I have some reservations about. A main villain can make a film (Like Dark Knight's Joker, or Avenger's Thanos). Bautista is typically cast in the role of mindless brutes which I am suspecting is the case here when the Kurgan could and I dare say should be multi dimensional. If they made him both intimidating mentally and physically it could be epic. While I don't think it is enough to ruin the film, I am doubtful of Bautista's mental/emotional acting range which thus far I have never seen on display.
hue66
hue66 - 8/22/2025, 10:32 AM
Christopher Lambert has a subtle humour to him at times a unique personality that helped to make his character more interesting. I'm wondering if Cavill can bring something like that to the role.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/22/2025, 10:59 AM
@hue66 - Agreed. Clancy Brown’s Kurgen is up there with Vader as one of the greatest villain performances ever but Lambert had a quite bass ass-cool about him and that laugh.
Cop: You got a funny accent Nash, where you from
Conner: Lot’s of different places
Cop: You a fa@@ot Nash
Conner: Why, you crushing for a piece of ass.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/22/2025, 10:59 AM
@Bucky74 - Cruising
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/22/2025, 10:37 AM
Damn people really don't like Cavill here huh? Check out The Man From U.N.C.L.E. or The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare; he's pretty great in those.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/22/2025, 10:38 AM
Or MI: Fallout
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/22/2025, 10:46 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - watched man from uncle recently and thought it was just ok. Cavill definitely the weakest actor out of the main cast. He seems a decent guy but his acting is average
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/22/2025, 11:00 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - The only thing people remember from his MI role is him shaking his fist in a weird way. Hardly an examples of an actor giving amazing performance.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/22/2025, 11:00 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - I liked his performance in the Witcher too
Forthas
Forthas - 8/22/2025, 10:39 AM
I think the mythology of Highlander should go something like this....

When the quickening is over, the last survivor is given the power to bestow immortality to others, thus changing their lives so they can give it to friends they make. But as they bestow immortality to other people, once it gets to a certain point it triggers the quickening again and the previous lone survivor loses the power. This could explain why the Kurgan is stronger than most others.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/22/2025, 11:03 AM
@Forthas - Or the one who gets the Prize has the power of all the immortals and rules for a thousand years until another immortal is born, weakening them a bit and starting the cycle over again as more are born with immortality, the insinuation being that their souls are from demons and angles
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2025, 10:46 AM
Sweet , more Karen Gillian is always appreciated!!.

User Comment Image

Sadly if they stick to the original film’s story , we will likely just see her in flashbacks but still could provide a nice emotional core for the film if executed well (also cool to see them someone actually Scottish for the role).

Anyway , nice cast being assembled for this so far thus looking forward to seeing this , especially with Stahelski at the helm!!.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/22/2025, 10:56 AM
So are they filming now?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/22/2025, 10:59 AM
I’m surprised she wasnt cast in He Man, that property seems more of her jam
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/22/2025, 11:00 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder