GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Vin Diesel Dismissed From Sexual Battery Lawsuit Due To Legal Technicality

After being accused of sexual battery at the end of 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy and Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel has now had the lawsuit dismissed due to a legal technicality. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 20, 2025 01:11 PM EST

In December 2023, we learned that Vin Diesel's former assistant, Asta Jonasson, was suing the actor after an alleged sexual battery which took place in 2010. She worked for him during production on Fast Five, and claimed that he brought her to his hotel suite and forced her onto his bed.

The suit said that she asked Diesel to stop, but when she moved to a nearby door, the actor groped her breasts and kissed her chest. It went on to explain that he supposedly tried to pull down Jonasson’s underwear, prompting her to scream and run for the bathroom.

She also states that Diesel, who played Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers franchises, then forced her against the wall, made her touch his erect penis, and proceeded to start masturbating. Shortly after the alleged incident, Jonasson was fired by Diesel's sister. 

The Dominic Toretto actor's lawyer quickly shared a statement through his attorney, Bryan Freedman, categorically denying the allegations (and describing them as "outlandish").

Things have moved slowly since then, but a judge on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit on the grounds that California law does not apply in Georgia. Previously, Judge Daniel M. Crowley dismissed four of Jonasson's 10 claims, citing the statute of limitations. In this new ruling, the other six were dismissed due to lack of jurisdiction.

"It is undisputed that the alleged sexual assault took place in Atlanta, Ga.," the judge wrote, adding that the claim "fails as a matter of law because California statutes are presumed not to have extraterritorial effect unless the Legislature expressly states otherwise in adopting the statute."

Usually, Jonasson's entire suit would have been considered beyond the statute of limitations. However, in 2022, Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which revived certain sexual assault cases dating back to 2009. However, Judge Crowley had decided that the law does not apply outside the state of California.

Jonasson's lawyers have said, "The Court did not decide anything about the truth of Ms. Jonasson’s allegations. The ruling was based on a legal technicality, with which we respectfully disagree. Ms. Jonasson intends to appeal."

Diesel's lawyer has since stated, "We are grateful that the court put an end to this meritless lawsuit. We are pleased that this matter has been resolved entirely."

This is likely the end of the matter, and Diesel himself has yet to comment on the allegations. It's unclear whether the actor will reprise his role as Groot in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, but Fast & Furious 11 is still in the works. 

