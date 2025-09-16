VISION TV Series Is Reportedly "Great"; Showrunner Terry Matalas May End Up Working On NOVA

Early word on the upcoming Vision TV series from showrunner Terry Matalas is very positive, and it sounds like Marvel Studios could be eyeing the former Star Trek: Picard boss for its Nova project...

By JoshWilding - Sep 16, 2025 12:09 PM EST
WandaVision ended with the restored Vision regaining his memories, but with the Mind Stone gone, the hero was seemingly left without his emotions. He vanished shortly before the Hex around Westview fell, and his story will continue in the upcoming Vision TV series from showrunner Terry Matalas. 

The Disney+ series is expected to launch next year, likely setting the stage for the android's return in the next Avengers movies (where he'll surely reunite with the Scarlet Witch).

Talking on The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider revealed what he's learned about Vision. "I've heard that 'Vision' is great. And that the showrunner, Terry Matalas, I heard that he may end up working on Nova," the insider claimed. "He may end up getting an overall deal at Marvel."

Marvel Studios has been known to scoop up talent it's impressed by. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, for example, moved from Moon Knight to Loki season 2, and eventually helped overhaul Daredevil: Born Again. Clearly, the 12 Monkeys and Star Trek: Picard showrunner has impressed Kevin Feige with his work on Vision

As for Nova, Matalas is no stranger to exploring the cosmos, so we have to believe Richard Rider would be in safe hands with him. We've lost track of whether the project is supposed to be a movie or TV series at this stage, but something Nova-related does seem to be taking shape for the post-Secret Wars MCU.

Earlier this year, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, confirmed reports that Nova has been put on ice by Marvel Studios as they look to figure out their approach to the project.

"As you know, we've talked about it before, we're developing more than we make," he shared. "It's a traditional television model but we're Marvel so there's more of a spotlight on us. Nova, certainly, is a favourite character of mine as well. There are so many variables. When we develop something, the material might be really great, but the timing might be wrong."

"As we figure out what we're gonna greenlight, certain things may have to go on pause from time to time. It doesn't mean they'll never get made but we're only going to make things we feel are ready and can go on for multiple seasons," Winderbaum added. 

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision's title character, with James Spader set to return as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (the former has been confirmed as Paladin).

The cast also features T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, with Orla Brady and Emily Hampshire enlisted as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. As noted, Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff, while Battlestar Galactica icon Mary McDonnell boarded the series yesterday.

Vision—or Vision Quest —is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

VISION Star Emily Hampshire Teases E.D.I.T.H.'s Scenes With Ultron In The Upcoming Disney+ Series
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/16/2025, 12:08 PM
I REALLY liked 'PICARD' so I'm excited about this one. It would be nice to know what it's going to be called.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 12:09 PM
@JackDeth - I quite like “Vision Quest” as a title but I think they likely go with just “ Marvel’s Vision”.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/16/2025, 12:44 PM
@TheVisionary25 - They could go completely out of the box and call it, 'Here's The Elaboration You Requested.' lol
Vigor
Vigor - 9/16/2025, 12:10 PM
So what live action tv shows remain before the avengers films?

Wonder man
Vision
Punisher
Daredevil season 2

Right??

I wonder what the post secret wars TV lineup will look like
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/16/2025, 12:17 PM
@Vigor - Punisher is a short film not a TV show
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 12:18 PM
@Vigor - well Punisher is just a special but yeah as of now in terms of live action , it’s…

Wonder Man

Vision

Daredevil Born Again S2.

In terms of Marvel’s D+ animation , it’s just Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man and X-Men 97 post Marvel Zombies.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 9/16/2025, 12:14 PM
Please let Nova be a movie. I do not want a grounded take on him
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/16/2025, 12:15 PM
Hopefully true. I was kind of worried when Jac Schaeffer wasn’t returning from WandaVision and Agatha. She has kind of been head of these Wandaverse properties and why they have been so strong.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 12:22 PM
Cool!!.

I have heard that he did good work on PICARD (which is why he was hired since Feige is a big Star Trek fan) but I have known of him from 12 Monkeys which was another well done sci fi show from what I have seen of it aswell as heard…

?si=iF07KJMCw8s_2qG6

In regards to Nova , if Matalas is going to be involved then it will likely be a show then film since I don’t think he’s ever worked on a feature though I could be wrong.

Anyway i hope Vision turns out well since I’m looking forward to it and due to that , he then gets Nova!!.

