VISION TV Series Is Reportedly "Great"; Showrunner Terry Matalas May End Up Working On NOVA

WandaVision ended with the restored Vision regaining his memories, but with the Mind Stone gone, the hero was seemingly left without his emotions. He vanished shortly before the Hex around Westview fell, and his story will continue in the upcoming Vision TV series from showrunner Terry Matalas.

The Disney+ series is expected to launch next year, likely setting the stage for the android's return in the next Avengers movies (where he'll surely reunite with the Scarlet Witch).

Talking on The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider revealed what he's learned about Vision. "I've heard that 'Vision' is great. And that the showrunner, Terry Matalas, I heard that he may end up working on Nova," the insider claimed. "He may end up getting an overall deal at Marvel."

Marvel Studios has been known to scoop up talent it's impressed by. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, for example, moved from Moon Knight to Loki season 2, and eventually helped overhaul Daredevil: Born Again. Clearly, the 12 Monkeys and Star Trek: Picard showrunner has impressed Kevin Feige with his work on Vision.

As for Nova, Matalas is no stranger to exploring the cosmos, so we have to believe Richard Rider would be in safe hands with him. We've lost track of whether the project is supposed to be a movie or TV series at this stage, but something Nova-related does seem to be taking shape for the post-Secret Wars MCU.

Earlier this year, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, confirmed reports that Nova has been put on ice by Marvel Studios as they look to figure out their approach to the project.

"As you know, we've talked about it before, we're developing more than we make," he shared. "It's a traditional television model but we're Marvel so there's more of a spotlight on us. Nova, certainly, is a favourite character of mine as well. There are so many variables. When we develop something, the material might be really great, but the timing might be wrong."

"As we figure out what we're gonna greenlight, certain things may have to go on pause from time to time. It doesn't mean they'll never get made but we're only going to make things we feel are ready and can go on for multiple seasons," Winderbaum added.

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision's title character, with James Spader set to return as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (the former has been confirmed as Paladin).

The cast also features T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, with Orla Brady and Emily Hampshire enlisted as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. As noted, Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff, while Battlestar Galactica icon Mary McDonnell boarded the series yesterday.

Vision—or Vision Quest —is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.