SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals The Terrible Advice He Received While Making GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

DC Studios co-CEO and Man of Tomorrow writer/director James Gunn has revealed the terrible advice he received while making 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy movie. You can learn more about that right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 19, 2025 10:09 AM EST

If you're a longtime visitor to this site, chances are you remember the collective shrug when a Guardians of the Galaxy movie was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2012. 

Two years later, filmmaker James Gunn blew us all away with his take on Star-Lord and company, delivering a gorgeous, thrilling reinvention of the team that was set to an unforgettable soundtrack. However, had one unnamed person had their way, Guardians of the Galaxy would've sounded very different. 

Addressing fans on Threads, the current DC Studios co-CEO said, "I was told no one would like the Guardians [of the Galaxy] soundtrack and I should change it to Britney Spears like 90's songs. I don't know if it's the worst [advice I've received], but it's the one I remember the most!"

While there's likely a version of Guardians of the Galaxy that wouldn't work well with some catchy pop songs from the 90s, Gunn's eclectic choice of needle drops—ranging from "Hooked on a Feeling" by Blue Swede to "Come and Get Your Love" by Cherrybone—went down a treat. 

Gunn has since brought his love of obscure music to the DCU, with Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2 all boasting memorable tunes. 

Before Gunn was fired by Disney in 2018, we'd heard that the plan was for him to oversee a slate of "Marvel Cosmic Universe" movies. Last December, the filmmaker confirmed that at least three spin-offs were being planned at one time. 

"The Ravagers show I thought could be a fun thing. Legendary Star-Lord, frankly, we had a whole idea for that. Rocket and Groot, to be honest, is what Guardians 3 was. I wanted to do Rocket and Groot first but I was talked into doing Guardians 3 instead. I knew I needed to tell Rocket's story."

Gunn later made it clear that he has no issue passing the Guardians of the Galaxy baton to a new filmmaker, though he will likely receive a producer credit on any future projects featuring the team. 

"Um, I don't know the exact legal answer to that," the Superman writer and director initially responded when asked if that would be the case. "I think the answer is actually yes but I'm not sure what the answer is. Listen, I'm excited for them to do whatever they want to with the Guardians. They all have my blessing."

You can see more from Gunn in the Threads posts below. 

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/19/2025, 10:35 AM
For sure that is from Feige 😂
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 9/19/2025, 10:37 AM
Rewatching this right now, and it's still one of the best MCU films ever made. Great cast, great action, cool character moments, and great soundtrack.

Funny how that advice with the 90's music lead to one of the most polarizing MCU films to date: Captain Marvel.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/19/2025, 10:39 AM
Ay this point You can feel the stupid vibe of Feiges opinions even if he Is not mentioned as much as Perlmutter's
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/19/2025, 10:46 AM
@Malatrova15 - Perlmutter probably would have been the one to say make the high evolutionary comic accurate and they woulda said omg he racist for wanting to cover Chukwudi Iwuji‘s face
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/19/2025, 10:40 AM
Sounds like something a Disney exec would recommend
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 10:44 AM
Thank god he didn’t follow that advice since that first Guardians soundtrack is pretty iconic imo…

Honestly , Gunn’s usage of music has introduced me to so many good songs/bands that I appreciate that he does highlight more obscure stuff to an extent (to me atleast).

That “OOGA CHAKA” from “Hooked on a Feeling” has become synonymous with Guardians for me!!.

?si=yyt4EPV98nV08YZy
TREE24K
TREE24K - 9/19/2025, 10:46 AM
The Guardians soundtracks were mostly bangers. But I feel like he's run out of good songs he likes. Lately, its been trash IMO. I love Peacemaker but loath the new opening song as well as most of the songs he's run this season.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 9/19/2025, 10:55 AM
@TREE24K - Peacemaker Season 2 soundtrack is definitely lacking but Break It Out hit the mark and was great add to the workout playlist.
rychlec
rychlec - 9/19/2025, 10:47 AM
'Come and Get Your Love' band name is actually Redbone.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/19/2025, 10:49 AM
Suits sign the checks, that's it. Leave the creativity to the filmmakers
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/19/2025, 10:53 AM
One thing you can always count on from a Gunn movie is a good soundtrack. We can debate the quality of his movies all we want, but the guy knows his music.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/19/2025, 10:54 AM
My rankings of our lord and saviour James Gunn CBM 👀


1. GOTG
2. TSS
3. GOTG3
4. GOTG2
5. Super
6. Superman
Forthas
Forthas - 9/19/2025, 11:01 AM
@ClungeOfSteel - But where does he rank among the top Super hero movie directors. Choose your answer carefully because anything other than "Gunn is the greatest ever" and you will be "Kimmel-ed"

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

