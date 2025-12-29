LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Teases AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's "Monumental," "Surprising" Story

Tom Hiddleston first played Loki in 2011's Thor. He reprised the role in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, What If...?, and eventually his own Disney+ TV series, Loki.

It's been an amazing ride for the British actor as the MCU's God of Mischief, and despite repeatedly hinting that it ended with Loki's season 2 finale, Hiddleston is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Now "God Loki," and arguably the most powerful being in the entire MCU, the villain-turned-hero sits alone at the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time, where he powers the newly recreated Multiverse.

It's unfortunate for Loki that so much of the series was devoted to setting the stage for He Who Remains and his Variants to be this Saga's big bad. While the title character's journey certainly wasn't meaningless, it does rather feel like a lot of work needs to be done to help make sense of the fact that Kang is out, and Doctor Doom is in.

It's down to the Russo Brothers and Avengers: Doomsday to deal with that, but Hiddleston is clearly happy with his place in the story.

"My contribution has been contributed," he told GQ while promoting The Night Manager Season 2. "It is monumental. The centre of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before."

Discussing his 15-year arc as Loki, Hiddleston added, "In order to become someone different, whose story had a different ending, he had to make peace with the things he did. It gave him the power of authorship over his own story."

Loki Season 1 Head Writer Michael Waldron is helping out on the Avengers: Doomsday script, so we're not hugely surprised to hear the British actor is pleased with how he factors into proceedings. Plus, it's got to be better than his dying in the first five minutes of Avengers: Infinity War.

Loki and the TVA are expected to factor heavily into Avengers: Doomsday, and it's been widely theorised that Thor's adoptive brother will take on the role played by either The Beyonders or Molecule Man in Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars. Either way, we don't anticipate the character's story ending here.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.