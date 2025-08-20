STREET FIGHTER BTS Photos Reveal First Look At Noah Centineo As Ken Masters

Following a silhouetted tease of current WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes' video game-accurate look as Guile, some new behind-the-scenes shots from the live-action Street Fighter movie have found their way online.

While 50 Cent isn't wearing Balrog's signature boxing gear here, Noah Centineo is rocking Ken Masters' blonde locks. We also have a glimpse of comedian Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki.

Fans were worried that Centineo didn't really resemble his character when his casting was first announced, but he appears to have undergone quite a transformation here, and looks a lot like Ken from Street Fighter Alpha.

First Look At Noah Centineo As Ken Masters with his blonde hair & you can tell they’re doing SF Alpha Ken with the Longer Hair I’m All Here For It I think this movie will be a mix between street fighter 2 & street fighter alpha #StreetFighterMovie #StreetFighter pic.twitter.com/8CRxIbElmR — ✦💫𝐹𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒𝐵𝑜𝑦𝑊𝒉𝑜 😎✦ (@FutureBoyWho2) August 18, 2025

First look at Cody Rhodes (Guile), Noah Centineo (Ken), 50 Cent (Balrog) & Andrew Schulz (Dan Hibiki) in Sony, Legendary & Capcom’s Street Fighter movie.



In theaters March 20, 2026. 🎮🔥 pic.twitter.com/nbMSi036ED — Blanco Tarantino TV, LLC (@BlancoTarantino) August 19, 2025

Apparently this is Noah Centineo on the set of Street Fighter... the hair is giving Gary Daniels in City Hunter, so it's already a step up from Damian Chapa, lol. pic.twitter.com/VW6CwYFnq4 — Brandon B. (@OldPangYau) August 20, 2025

Andrew Koji is also on board as Ryu, along with Jason Momoa and Cody's fellow WWE pro-wrestler Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi). Reigns is believed to be in line to play the villainous Akuma, the man who killed Ryu and Ken's trainer and his own older brother Gouken, while several sources are reporting that Momoa will take on the role of green-skinned fan-favorite, Blanka. The cast also includes Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, and Orville Peck as Vega.

Though numerous characters have been introduced over the years, Ryu and his best friend/rival Ken Masters have remained at the forefront of the Street Fighter video game franchise. Both fighters have very similar move sets, including the Dragon Punch and "Hadoken" fireball.

Capcom's Street Fighter series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptations up until now. The 1994 movie starring Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend - although it's fair to say that some of the casting choices have not inspired confidence in the fanbase.

Director Kitao Sakurai, who stepped in to replace original helmers Danny and Michael Philippou, is probably best known for writing, directing and exec producing The Eric Andre Show, and has also directed the pilot and several episodes of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Butterfly, as well as episodes of Peacock’s video game adaptation Twisted Metal.