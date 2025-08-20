STREET FIGHTER BTS Photos Reveal First Look At Noah Centineo As Ken Masters

Some new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the live-action Street Fighter movie have been shared online, giving us a first look at Noah Centineo in-costume as Ken Masters...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 20, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Following a silhouetted tease of current WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes' video game-accurate look as Guile, some new behind-the-scenes shots from the live-action Street Fighter movie have found their way online. 

While 50 Cent isn't wearing Balrog's signature boxing gear here, Noah Centineo is rocking Ken Masters' blonde locks. We also have a glimpse of comedian Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki.

Fans were worried that Centineo didn't really resemble his character when his casting was first announced, but he appears to have undergone quite a transformation here, and looks a lot like Ken from Street Fighter Alpha.

Andrew Koji is also on board as Ryu, along with Jason Momoa and Cody's fellow WWE pro-wrestler Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi). Reigns is believed to be in line to play the villainous Akuma, the man who killed Ryu and Ken's trainer and his own older brother Gouken, while several sources are reporting that Momoa will take on the role of green-skinned fan-favorite, Blanka. The cast also includes Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, and Orville Peck as Vega.

Though numerous characters have been introduced over the years, Ryu and his best friend/rival Ken Masters have remained at the forefront of the Street Fighter video game franchise. Both fighters have very similar move sets, including the Dragon Punch and "Hadoken" fireball.

Capcom's Street Fighter series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptations up until now. The 1994 movie starring Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend - although it's fair to say that some of the casting choices have not inspired confidence in the fanbase.

Director Kitao Sakurai, who stepped in to replace original helmers Danny and Michael Philippou, is probably best known for writing, directing and exec producing The Eric Andre Show, and has also directed the pilot and several episodes of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Butterfly, as well as episodes of Peacock’s video game adaptation Twisted Metal

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
abd00bie
abd00bie - 8/20/2025, 5:23 PM
Big D Noah
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 8/20/2025, 5:25 PM
Andrew Schultz as Dan???!

I’m for it
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/20/2025, 5:27 PM
This is going to be a sleeper hit, I guarantee it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/20/2025, 5:28 PM
he white
User Comment Image
DTor91
DTor91 - 8/20/2025, 5:36 PM
Wrote this off as soon as Shulz was announced. Wild that the best Street Fighter film will remain the original, and that’s not exactly a high bar either.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2025, 5:46 PM
@DTor91 - what’s wrong with Schulz?

He’s annoying and a joke as is the character Dan Hibiki that he’s playing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2025, 5:58 PM
I have a feeling this movie will pleasantly surprise but we’ll see…

Given Kitao Sakurai’s previous work such as the Twisted Metal series , he seems to lean into the eclectic , outlandish & absurd which works for Street Fighter so while it can be risky , I’m glad he’s doing so such as having Guile’s haircut etc.

Also I think Noah looks nice with the long blonde locks and I could see him play Ken’s cocky yet easygoing & big hearted character.

Honestly , I have liked the cast for the most part that’s been assembled so hope they all do well personally!!.

