DREDD Star Karl Urban On Potentially Reprising The Role Ahead Of Taika Waititi's Planned Reboot

Fans have been hoping for a positive update on a potential sequel to 2012's Dredd for a long time, but we got word last year that a reboot is in development from Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and screenwriter Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation).

Updates have been pretty much non-existent since, but we do know that the character's rights holders, Chris Kingsley, Jason Kingsley, and Ben Smith of Rebellion Developments, were integral in Waititi and Peace being assigned to the gig. Last we heard, the movie was being shopped around studios.

Assuming this will be a full reboot, the chances of Karl Urban returning as the notoriously ruthless Mega-City One lawman are obviously very slim, but that doesn't mean The Boys star has lost interest in reprising the role.

"I would love to reprise that role in a heartbeat," Urban told The Playlist recently. "I really would. I had so much fun making that movie. If I’m not part of it, then I’m all good with it. I just want to see more Dredd stories."

There was speculation that Urban might be involved in the Mega-City One TV series that was being developed by IM Global and independent U.K. games developer, Rebellion, but with no word on the show since shortly after it was announced back in 2017, we assume it's been well and truly scrapped at this stage.

"Well, listen, it’s very, very early to get into any specifics on that, but I’ve gone on the record before saying that I would love to come back and be a part of that world and tell more Dredd stories," Urban said of the series back in 2020. "There is just a plethora of great, great stories within the Judge Dredd universe. I think that Jason [Kingsley] and his team – I think that the legacy of Judge Dredd is in great hands."

For the time being, 2000 AD fans will have to make do with the Rogue Trooper animated movie from Moon director Duncan Jones that's on the way.

Mega City One is a vast, violent metropolis where felons rule the streets. The only law lies with cops called "judges," who act as judge, jury and executioner, and Dredd (Karl Urban) is one of the city's most feared. One day, Dredd is partnered with Cassandra (Olivia Thirlby), a rookie with powerful psychic abilities. A report of a terrible crime sends Dredd and Cassandra to a dangerous area controlled by Ma-Ma (Lena Headey), a drug lord who will stop at nothing to protect her empire.