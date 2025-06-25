ROGUE TROOPER Stills Reveal First Official Look At Duncan Jones' Animated 2000 AD Adaptation

Moon and Warcraft director Duncan Jones revealed that he was working on an animated adaptation of popular 2000 AD sci-fi comic series Rogue Trooper all the way back in 2018, and we finally have a first look at some official promo images courtesy of Empire Magazine.

The stills spotlight Aneurin Barnard (Doctor Who) as the blue-skinned GI (Genetic Infantryman) of the title, along with villains Mr. Brass and Mr. Bland, who will be played by What We Do In The Shadows stars Jemaine Clement and Matt Berry, respectively.

Created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons back in 1981, the comic followed the wartime adventures of Rogue and the minds/personalities of his deceased brothers in arms mounted on his equipment, as they search for the Traitor General who betrayed their regiment to the enemy.

The cast also includes Hayley Atwell (Captain America, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters, Good Luck to You Leo Grande), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, Saltburn), Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth), Alice Lowe (Black Mirror), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education, Hugo) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings).

We're not sure who most of the other actors are playing, but we do know that Lowden will voice Gunnar, McCormack is Helm, and Shearsmith will play Bagman - Rogue's fallen comrades, whose personalities have been transferred into his helmet, gun and backpack.

Check out the images at the link below.

EXCLUSIVE 💥



Aneurin Barnard is #RogueTrooper in our exclusive first look at Duncan Jones’ upcoming sci-fi blockbuster, based on the titular 2000AD comics.



See more images from the movie here: https://t.co/cNbbsR3VfC pic.twitter.com/uu2JqCqNba — Empire (@empiremagazine) June 24, 2025

According to the official logline, Rogue Trooper "tells the story of 19, a 'Genetic Infantryman,' who finds himself the sole-survivor of an invasion force. Desperate to track down the traitor who sold him and his comrades out, the super soldier is accompanied by three killed-in-action squad mates, whose personalities have been stored in his gun, helmet and rucksack."

“2000 AD offers a very different flavor of comic action: Political and brutal at times, but always with a Pythonesque twinkle in the eye. Dredd (2012) was a taste of what 2000 AD has to offer and now we get to show the world another side of the beast. It is a genuine privilege to be given the opportunity to make Rogue Trooper,” Jones said in a statement back when the project was announced.

Producer Stuart Fenegan added: “The advancements in Unreal Engine 5 and the inclusion of MetaHuman rigs mean that it is now possible to achieve a very high standard of animation within an indie budget. Working with our amazing partners at Rebellion, Epic and Treehouse Digital we are pioneering and developing a new creative pipeline that will enable independent production of CG animated films.”

Finally, Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley said: "Rogue Trooper highlights Rebellion’s leading position within the entertainment industries. It has been filmed at our dedicated Oxfordshire film studios and combines beautiful storytelling from our iconic 2000 AD comic-book universe with animation and production technology from the video game industry. We cannot wait for everyone to see these incredible stories brought to life on screen.”

Treehouse Digital (The Well) is creating all imagery and animation for the project, working with Jones to bring to life the world of Rogue Trooper in Unreal Engine 5.

What do you make of this first look at Rogue Trooper? Were you a fan of the comic? Let us know in the comments.