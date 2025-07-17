THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Director Taika Waititi Developing A New JUDGE DREDD Movie

Taika Waititi may be done with the MCU and his Star Wars movie might never come to fruition, but he's reportedly very excited about a Judge Dredd movie he's developing with Drew Pearce.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 17, 2025 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Judge Dredd
Source: THR

After wowing audiences with Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi's Love and Thunder left most MCU fans perplexed and ready to grab pitchforks.  

While Thor: Ragnarok was widely praised, Thor: Love and Thunder received a more mixed response from critics and audiences. Following that, Taika Waititi appeared to take a step back from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s been speculated that Marvel may be reassessing what role he could play in future projects.

Likewise, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been somewhat vague in recent interviews about the status of Waititi's Star Wars movie, which was first announced back in May 2020.

However, it seems Waititi is not done with the superhero genre as The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that he's currently developing a Judge Dredd movie with prominent British screenwriter Drew Pearce, known for Iron Man 3 and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

Per THR, the pair are working on the project at the behest of Dredd rights holders Chris Kingsley, Jason Kingsley, and Ben Smith of Rebellion Developments.

The duo are currently shopping the project around various Hollywood studios, and it seems to be garnering significant interest.

If it moves forward, this would mark the third live-action take on the classic British comic, following Sylvester Stallone’s Judge Dredd in 1995 and the well-received Dredd starring Karl Urban in 2012.

Early reports suggest the new project aims to capture the comic’s signature dark humor while still delivering the action and spectacle of a large-scale sci-fi adventure.

Judge Dredd was primarily created by writer John Wagner and artist Carlos Ezquerra. They debuted the iconic lawman in the British comic 2000 AD in 1977, with Wagner developing the character and setting, and Ezquerra designing his distinctive look.

Judge Dredd takes place in a harsh, dystopian future where sprawling Mega-Cities are overwhelmed by crime. In this world, elite law enforcers known as Judges have the power to arrest, sentence, and execute criminals on the spot. At the center is Joseph Dredd, a strict and fearless symbol of the law. 

The last significant update on any adaptation of the British IP came back in May 2017, when Rebellion Developments was shopping a Judge Dredd TV series, titled Mega City One, around to various streamers.

Rebellion Developments also owns the rights to Rogue Trooper, which just recently unleashed a first look at Duncan Jones' Unreal Engine 5 animated pic.

ROGUE TROOPER Stills Reveal First Official Look At Duncan Jones' Animated 2000 AD Adaptation
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/17/2025, 6:22 PM
Keep him the [frick] away from Dredd
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/17/2025, 6:56 PM
@JobinJ - Ive never seen a comments thread so united on here
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/17/2025, 6:25 PM
@ObserverIO - I was kind of hoping if Elden Ring did well, Garland could take another crack at Dredd since he wrote the 2012 movie.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2025, 6:22 PM
BUT HE SUCKS!!!! HE PHUCKING SUCKS!!!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/17/2025, 6:22 PM
Yes, because a comedic tone worked so well in 1995…
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/17/2025, 6:23 PM
sure why not. He's certainly dark, edgy, gritty and serious enough. That's his style right? That's why he was also gonna do Akira, right? That's why he did Thor too.
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/17/2025, 6:24 PM
Nightmare level scenario
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/17/2025, 6:24 PM
Dredd and Captain Planet are coming back.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/17/2025, 6:39 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - Don Cheadle or bust

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2025, 6:29 PM

BarryShitPeas
BarryShitPeas - 7/17/2025, 6:30 PM
PLEASE GOD, NO!!!!!!!!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/17/2025, 6:34 PM
He'll f*ck it up good for sure.

OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/17/2025, 6:35 PM
Calling it right now, Dredd's pants are gonna fall off at an inopportune moment and he's gonna scramble around for a minute trying to put them back up, then the belt is gonna be some more trouble, and it's gonna be oh so funny guys, a real knee slapper.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/17/2025, 6:35 PM
The 2012 movie was so good. I have no idea if other people (or critics) liked it or if it made any money, but I’m guessing no to at least one of those, since it didn’t get a sequel. Too bad. When waititi does his own thing he makes great movies, but he hasn’t done an existing IP well yet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2025, 6:35 PM
Oh boy , this article is gonna be a shitstorm lol…

Even if I felt L & T was inferior compared to Ragnarok (though still liked it more then some it seems) , Taika is still a director I very much like especially given his non franchise work like WWDITS & Jojo Rabbit amongst others so I would be willing to give him a shot here even if I’m not too familiar with Judge Dredd personally though I feel like he could do the satire & humor of the character well.

The involvement of Drew Pearce excites me more since he’s partly responsible for my favorite MI film and (possibly) my favorite IM film also.

Anyway , wish them luck and if it happens then I hope it turns out well!!.
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 7/17/2025, 6:37 PM
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/17/2025, 6:53 PM
@CrimsonComet - I literally came here to post this.
He's totally the wrong guy for this. Hell no!
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/17/2025, 6:40 PM
Literally the worst possible choice they could make lol
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/17/2025, 6:56 PM
@Urubrodi - This.

I'd rather watch a Neil Breen version of Judge Dredd!

URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/17/2025, 6:42 PM
The good part: Taika Waititi isn't ever gonna make another Thor movie.

The bad part: Taika Waititi will make a Dredd movie so bad, no one will ever try to make another Dredd movie.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2025, 6:44 PM
Dredd is gritty and dark, with hardly any humor. I sure AF wouldn't have him at the top of the list to handle this property. He'd be better for a The MASK reboot that's goofy and more violent like the comics.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/17/2025, 6:46 PM
[FRICK] NO! KEEP HIM AWAY.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/17/2025, 6:47 PM
Overnight Taika has become the worst director of all time around here. That’s fascinating
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/17/2025, 6:52 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Well Thor 4 is that bad...
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/17/2025, 7:06 PM
@Urubrodi - nah but I respect your opinion
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/17/2025, 6:47 PM
Another shit show. Why they keep trying to make bad movies is beyond me.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/17/2025, 6:51 PM
No.

Few Marvel films have aged worse than Thor: Ragnarok.

I'd rather watch Thor: The Dark World.
bcom
bcom - 7/17/2025, 6:54 PM
I'm a Kiwi so I've been used to Taika's work for a while before he blew up internationally with Thor Ragnarok. Taika's humour is very Kiwi, however, he tends to inject it into every project he does. Sometimes it fits and sometimes it doesn't. He doesn't seem to have an off switch for it. For better or worse, it's just his style. Having said all that, I don't think his style is right for a Dredd movie. Personally, I'd love to see the creative team and cast of the previous Dredd movie return for a sequel over developing a new take.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/17/2025, 7:02 PM
Sony should make it, they know how to lose money
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/17/2025, 7:04 PM
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/17/2025, 7:05 PM
I wish Alex Garland got another stab at Dredd. Love that movie so much, and Urban is pitch perfect all-timer casting. Garland made 2 of the best films of this year, so hopefully Elden Ring follows the trend
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/17/2025, 7:08 PM
