WEDNESDAY Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

WEDNESDAY Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

The first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 are now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo lifted earlier today. You can find out what critics made of the returning series right here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 06, 2025 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The first four episodes of the second season of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo lifted early this morning.

For the most part, the critical reception has been positive, although some feel that the second season is a step down in quality from the first. The entire cast - Jenna Ortega is, once again, said to be a major standout - come in for praise, but quite a few reviews mention that an overstuffed, formulaic plot does hold the show back to some extent.

Despite a few negative verdicts, Wednesday season 2 is now "Certified Fresh" at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the end of the day, if the first season was up your alley, we don't expect any major disappointments here!

Have a read through some reviews at the links below.

Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsly, and Thing... as Thing.

The first season proved to be a massive hit for Netflix, breaking the record for most hours viewed in a single week… twice. In the first week, it raked in 341.23 million hours viewed; in its second, 411.29 million hours viewed.

"Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery," reads the season 2 synopsis.

Burton made his TV directing debut with the show, and also executive produced alongside Jonathan Glickman, Andrew Mittman, Kayla Alpert, Gail Berman, Steve Stark, and Kevin Miserocchi.

“We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” Millar and Gough told Tudum in January 2023. “We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

SHELBY OAKS: NEON Releases First Red Band Trailer For YouTuber Chris Stuckmann's Directorial Debut
Related:

SHELBY OAKS: NEON Releases First Red Band Trailer For YouTuber Chris Stuckmann's Directorial Debut
Netflix Takes A Leap Of Faith Jump As The ASSASSIN'S CREED Live-Action Show Is Officially Moving Forward
Recommended For You:

Netflix Takes A Leap Of Faith Jump As The ASSASSIN'S CREED Live-Action Show Is Officially Moving Forward

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/6/2025, 4:24 PM
phucking hell, I super swear this is'nt photoshopped, this Storm wannabe / Nosferatu looking motherphucker is meant to be playing baby Jesus here opposite Adam Lambert as Judas
User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 8/6/2025, 4:31 PM
@harryba11zack - yup...weird.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2025, 4:48 PM
Cool , glad to see the positive reception so far!!:

I liked the first season so I’m looking forward to watching this though I might wait until all 8 episodes are out before starting S2.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder