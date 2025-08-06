WEDNESDAY Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

The first four episodes of the second season of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo lifted early this morning.
For the most part, the critical reception has been positive, although some feel that the second season is a step down in quality from the first. The entire cast - Jenna Ortega is, once again, said to be a major standout - come in for praise, but quite a few reviews mention that an overstuffed, formulaic plot does hold the show back to some extent.
Despite a few negative verdicts, Wednesday season 2 is now "Certified Fresh" at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.
At the end of the day, if the first season was up your alley, we don't expect any major disappointments here!
Have a read through some reviews at the links below.
Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsly, and Thing... as Thing.
The first season proved to be a massive hit for Netflix, breaking the record for most hours viewed in a single week… twice. In the first week, it raked in 341.23 million hours viewed; in its second, 411.29 million hours viewed.
"Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery," reads the season 2 synopsis.
Burton made his TV directing debut with the show, and also executive produced alongside Jonathan Glickman, Andrew Mittman, Kayla Alpert, Gail Berman, Steve Stark, and Kevin Miserocchi.
“We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” Millar and Gough told Tudum in January 2023. “We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”