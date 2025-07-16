STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Trailer Reveals An Epic, Terrifying First Look At The Show's Final Season

STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Trailer Reveals An Epic, Terrifying First Look At The Show's Final Season

The first trailer for Stranger Things season 5 has finally found its way online from the Upside Down, and it looks like the Duffer Brothers have pulled out all the stops for a suitably epic conclusion...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Stranger Things
Source: Fear HQ

We've been waiting for this for the past three years, but the first trailer for Stranger Things' fifth and final season is finally here. The sneak peek is suitably epic and is packed full of visual effects, and the promise of an epic conclusion to the series that first premiered on Netflix in 2016.

The story is still being kept largely under wraps, but we do get a first look at Terminator icon Linda Hamilton as the mysterious Dr. Kay and some huge set pieces.

Among them is a scene where the comatose Max is being dragged to safety by Lucas as invading Demogorgons close in. Vecna's terrifying new design can also be seen in the trailer's closing moments. 

"Wherever this blood leads...I need you to fight one last time," Hopper tells Eleven before lobbing a few grenades. "Let's end this, kid."

In Stranger Things season 5, it's the fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

"We spent a full year filming this season," Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer said back in January. "By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane."

Co-creator Matt Duffer added, "At the same time, we think it’s our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film, for us and for our actors. We’ve been making this show together for almost 10 years. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion will translate to the screen."

The cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).

Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1 arrives on November 27. Volume 2 follows on December 26, with the finale set for January 1, 2026. You can watch the new trailer below (via FearHQ.com).

STRANGER THINGS: Vecna Returns On New Season 5 Poster; Full Trailer Arrives Tomorrow
Related:

STRANGER THINGS: Vecna Returns On New Season 5 Poster; Full Trailer Arrives Tomorrow
STRANGER THINGS Begins Its End With Season 5 Premiere In November; First Teaser Trailer Released
Recommended For You:

STRANGER THINGS Begins Its End With Season 5 Premiere In November; First Teaser Trailer Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/16/2025, 11:40 AM
I'll be watching. They've managed to top themselves emwith each season. Glad theyre ending on their terms.

Still waiting on season 3 of Sense8 Netflix! 😭
Kadara
Kadara - 7/16/2025, 11:47 AM
@UnderBelly - Oh I loved that show and you're right, at least Stranger Things got to finish their story, so annoying when shows get cancelled just as you get into it!
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/16/2025, 11:50 AM
@UnderBelly - yeah im happy they decided to end it with 5 seasons. Some shows try to stretch it out and stretch it out and end up suffering. If they nail the landing this will be one of the all time great sci fi series if its not already
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/16/2025, 11:53 AM
@Kadara - It me three attempts to get into sense8, but by the time I finally finished episode 2 I was hooked. Was so sad to realise it was just the 2 seasons.

They did well with the finale they were allowed to come back and film, but so much potential and such an amazing cast, even when considering the 2 different Van Damme's. I wasn't such a fan of Nomi though. I found Jamie's acting was pretty bad..
Kadara
Kadara - 7/16/2025, 11:45 AM
Netflix splitting the season again in desperate attempt to get subscribers is getting annoying. But then again I think this is their last remaining hit with a large audience. Hopefully the ending is not a letdown.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/16/2025, 12:16 PM
@Kadara - totally agree. The only reason I subscribed to Netflix to begin with was because of this show. I just dropped it because they had yet another price hike. There just hasn’t been any content that interested me outside of this show. But I’ll subscribe in November and December to watch this!
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/16/2025, 11:51 AM
We still need Season 2 of The Society, Netflix..
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/16/2025, 11:56 AM
So it begins
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2025, 12:00 PM
So it ends
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 12:03 PM
Looks good imo!!.

Seems like a suitable epic conclusion for a series that’s been around almost 10 years (which is crazy to say since we have only had 34 episodes so far) so hope it wraps up well.

As someone who has liked the latter seasons moreso then the first 2 , I’m excited to check it out!!.
CplHicks
CplHicks - 7/16/2025, 12:10 PM
I've forgotten everything it's been so long.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/16/2025, 12:13 PM
Hope it sticks the landing.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/16/2025, 12:14 PM
OT: I highly, highly recommend KARATE KID: LEGACY. Out on Apple TV. Just outstanding writing, TREMENDOUS fight choreography. Jackie Chan was clearly involved in the fight choreography. My 20-year-old and my 15-year-old watched it with me last night and their eyes were looking at the TV screen, never their iPhones. Shocking!
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/16/2025, 12:30 PM
yaya
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/16/2025, 12:32 PM
34 episodes in 9 years should be a FEDERAL CRIME. What a joke.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder