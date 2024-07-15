STRANGER THINGS 5 Teaser Gives Us A Better Idea Of What To Expect From Final Season - SPOILERS

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has now approached the halfway point of shooting, and Netflix has released a new featurette spotlighting our first look at some footage.

The video includes behind-the-scenes shots of several scenes being filmed, along with interviews with some familiar faces like Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and new cast members such as Linda Hamilton.

The teaser also reveals that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux have joined the ensemble in undisclosed roles.

The footage doesn't reveal any major plot details, but here's your spoiler warning just in case you'd rather go in knowing as little as possible.

It looks like the original four pals - Dustin, Mike, Will and Lucas - will be reuniting for at least a portion of the season, and we also get a teasing glimpse of Eleven facing off against Vecna, presumably in the Upside Down.

Take it all in, nerds…we’ve hit the halfway mark of filming the final season and wanted to give you all a look at what we’ve been up to pic.twitter.com/RdQsZvoPYw — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 15, 2024

Season 5 of Stranger Things is expected to consist of eight episodes, with the first confirmed to be titled "The Crawl". No premiere date has been announced, but the show was set to return to our screens early next year prior to the strikes. It may still arrive before the end of next year, but there's a slim chance it won't be ready until 2026.

During a recent interview, executive producer/director Shawn Levy was asked about the delay and whether the show's cast noticeably ageing is a concern.

"We’ve already watched the cast of our show grow up in the public eye, and between 12 and 22, every human being changes profoundly," he responded. "This passage of time is definitely not helping. That being said, our hair and makeup and wardrobe department are pretty exceptional, using costumes and wigs and makeup. The ’80s are also our friends in returning these young adult actors to their iconic Hawkins characters. So we’re going to use all of the tools available to us. And I know our cast is as eager to get back to work as the rest of us."

Since the events of the show play out over a much shorter time period than the seven years (can you believe it?) it's been on the air, the actors have been playing younger than they actually are for a while at this stage. However, it did become more noticeable for certain characters during the most recent season.

In the season 4 finale, Eleven and her friends managed to defeat the evil entity known as Vecna, but at great cost. Eddie was killed (there's been some speculation that he might return, but we're not buying it), and Max was left blind, broken and in a coma.

Vecna - who was ultimately revealed to be the deranged Henry Creel - was vanquished, but It was only a temporary victory, as the concluding moments of the episode confirmed that dark forces in the Upside-down are amassing for what will almost certainly be a massive final battle.

Are you up to date with Stranger Things? If so, what do you hope to see from this final season?