STRANGER THINGS: Vecna Returns On New Season 5 Poster; Full Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

Netflix has announced that the full trailer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be released online tomorrow, and we have a new poster featuring the return of Vecna...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2025 05:07 PM EST
We've seen snippets of footage in a number of teasers, but Netflix has now announced that the first full trailer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be released online tomorrow.

We also have a new poster featuring the Hawkins gang assembling for "one last adventure," as the spectre of Vecna hangs ominously in the sky. 

Though we don't know for certain, previous promos have indicated that Vecna's plan involves taking control of Will and forcing him to do his bidding 

The first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 are set to premiere on November 26, with the next three streaming on December 25, and the series finale on December 31. A

According to the official synopsis: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

During a recent interview, executive producer/director Shawn Levy was asked whether the show's cast noticeably ageing is a concern.

"We’ve already watched the cast of our show grow up in the public eye, and between 12 and 22, every human being changes profoundly," he responded. "This passage of time is definitely not helping. That being said, our hair and makeup and wardrobe department are pretty exceptional, using costumes and wigs and makeup. The ’80s are also our friends in returning these young adult actors to their iconic Hawkins characters. So we’re going to use all of the tools available to us. And I know our cast is as eager to get back to work as the rest of us."

Since the events of the show play out over a much shorter time period than the nine years (can you believe it?) it's been on the air, the actors have been playing younger than they actually are for a while at this stage. However, it did become more noticeable for certain characters during the most recent season.

In the season 4 finale, Eleven and her friends managed to defeat the evil entity known as Vecna, but at great cost. Eddie was killed (there's been some speculation that he might return, but we're not buying it), and Max was left blind, broken and in a coma.

Vecna - who was ultimately revealed to be the deranged Henry Creel - was vanquished, but It was only a temporary victory, as the concluding moments of the episode confirmed that dark forces in the Upside-down are amassing for what will almost certainly be a massive final battle.

Are you up to date with Stranger Things? If so, what do you hope to see from this final season?

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/15/2025, 5:51 PM
The ultimate 80s tribute! A bunch of 30 year olds playing high-schoolers. LOL
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/15/2025, 5:56 PM
Great show, hope it ends satisfyingly
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2025, 6:08 PM
Sweet poster!!.

Jamie Campbell Bower did a great job portraying Henry Creel/Vecna , he was truly creepy & sadistic imo so can’t wait to see more of him…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Honestly , I’m probably in the minority but I have enjoyed the latter 2 seasons of ST more then the first 2 so looking forward to this & hope they wrap up the show well!!.

