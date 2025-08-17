UPDATE: Gal Gadot Blames SNOW WHITE Being Box Office Flop On Pressure In Hollywood To Speak Out Against Israel

While Gal Gadot's performance in Snow White as the Evil Queen was criticised and ridiculed in equal measure earlier this year, the Wonder Woman star has a different take on why the Disney remake flopped.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 17, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

UPDATE: Gadot has shared the following statement on Instagram after news outlets covered the remarks below:

"I was honored to join an extraordinary interview with inspiring interviewers, whose questions go straight to the heart. Sometimes we respond to questions from an emotional place. When the film came out, I felt that those who are against Israel criticized me in a very personal, almost visceral way."

"They saw me first and foremost as an Israeli, not as an actress. That’s the perspective I spoke from when I answered the question. Of course, the film didn’t fail solely because of external pressures. There are many factors that determine why a film succeeds or fails, and success is never guaranteed."

Gal Gadot has become a surprisingly divisive figure in recent years. While many people turned on the Wonder Woman star for her widely ridiculed "Believe" music video released during the COVID-19 pandemic, her stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has also proved problematic for those who support the cause to free Palestine.

It's another complicated, highly divisive topic, and one that this year's live-action Snow White remake got caught up in. That was partly due to Gadot's support for her home country (protestors appeared at various events for the movie), but also a result of lead star Rachel Zegler writing "and always remember, free palestine" in an X post about the trailer. 

Ultimately, Snow White was met with largely negative reviews (38% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a mere $205.7 million at the worldwide box office.

Talking with amateur journalists who are on the autism spectrum (via Toonado.com), Gadot admitted that she believed Snow White was "going to be a huge success," but shared her belief that, "October 7 happened, and what’s happening in all kinds of industries, and also in Hollywood, is that there’s a lot of pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel."

When one of the interviewers referred to Snow White as a "huge flop," Gadot replied, "You can always explain and try to give people in the world a context about what’s happening [in Israel] and what the reality is here, but in the end people decide for themselves. I was disappointed that the movie was greatly affected by that and didn’t do well at the box office. But that’s how it goes. You win some, you lose some."

Gadot did, however, say that working with Zegler was "fun" and said they laughed together a lot on set. 

While the various controversies did impact Snow White (including Zegler's comments about the 1937 classic and some sweeping changes made to the story by Disney), Gadot's performance was widely criticised, and several unintentionally hilarious clips of her take on the Evil Queen quickly went viral on social media

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White is now streaming on Disney+.  

1 2
TheyDont
TheyDont - 8/17/2025, 9:12 AM
The simple answer is that it's shit. All three of them.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/17/2025, 9:26 AM
@TheyDont - They keep searching for reasons outside of the movie to pour the blame for the failure. It's both hilarious and pitiful.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/17/2025, 9:14 AM
I can quite confidently guarantee you that's not it
radamo3
radamo3 - 8/17/2025, 9:17 AM
What does the interviewer being on the autism spectrum have anything to do with anything?
MikeyL
MikeyL - 8/17/2025, 9:32 AM
@radamo3 - I’d love an actual response to this @joshwilding , how is this relevant to the story?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/17/2025, 9:41 AM
@radamo3 - I thought that inclusion was bizarre.
Why are these "amateur journalists on the autism spectrum" not named in this article?
How do we KNOW they're on the spectrum?
And if that is not a proven fact, could this statement be libel?
Skestra
Skestra - 8/17/2025, 9:41 AM
@MikeyL - I concur. This is something he needs to clear up.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 8/17/2025, 9:44 AM
@MikeyL - Just a shout-out to his people
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/17/2025, 9:56 AM
@TheyDont - lolz, very true.

Mr shill will cower as usual and will delete it
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/17/2025, 10:44 AM
@radamo3 - it is phrased as though it was a special event for journalists (not just a journalist) with autism. That’s why it is mentioned. Pretty clear.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/17/2025, 11:13 AM
@MikeyL @radamo3 - What @Dotanuki said. This was a special event for those journalists - I’d have included the same information if this were a fan event or being interviewed by a group of journalists from the trades. Not sure what the issue is.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/17/2025, 11:44 AM
@radamo3 - Because Josh believes he is the holy grail of interviewers and exposed anyone's ailments or mental challenges to discredit and undermine them.
NHartMusic
NHartMusic - 8/17/2025, 9:17 AM
If anything, there is pressure AGAINST speaking out on behalf of the Palestinian cause. Gal Gadot hasn’t had a single hit film since her “Imagine” video. I think her star power began and ended with Wonder Woman 2017.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/17/2025, 9:23 AM
@NHartMusic - Zegler's problems don't stem from her stance on Gaza.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/17/2025, 11:12 AM
@NHartMusic - This sums up perfectly. She can't act. Even in wonder woman making video, you can see how everyone cast as Amazon changed their accent because gal doesn't have talent. I'm baffled how she was even cast as ww.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/17/2025, 9:18 AM
i agree, there was no other reason for it's final
User Comment Image
cubrn
cubrn - 8/17/2025, 9:18 AM
Oh sweet child of summer
DonkeyLift
DonkeyLift - 8/17/2025, 9:20 AM
Id love the failure of that film to be a result of her Zionism, but its just Disney [frick]ing up as per usual
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/17/2025, 10:29 AM
@DonkeyLift - And I’d love for that film’s failure to be a result on Ziegler’s stance on Palestine, but Disney decided to make a “modern take” where Snow don’t need no man and dwarves must be CG monstrosities because Peter Dinklage says so, and it bombed.

Also, free the Israel hostages!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/17/2025, 9:21 AM
James Gunn, Superman made $588,768,636 Worldwide at the Box Office. While Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) = $859,208,836

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) = $760,928,081

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) = $955,775,804

Now at least can call all these MCU Movies Huge Box Office Success.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/17/2025, 9:57 AM
@AllsGood - that's like comparing apples and pool balls, show the ones that came after. Show me how every return is diminishing except for GOTG 3 and DP 3 yet the budgets are still high. Disney's petty ass couldn't stand Supes dominating so they sacrificed their first installment in a franchise that never had success, just to cut the legs of Superman. You know they're petty because they never moved this release EVEN THOUGH there are no other movies from Marvel for a year. It's obvious they didn't want Superman to succeed. Coming after Joker 2, Black Adam, and a dozen other shitty movies (not The Batman or The Suicide Squid) didn't help either buy you wouldn't address that. The Marvels was their Joker 2 equivalent, if they didn't pivot to nostalgia bait for DP3 they would've had a crappy streak just like DC.

To sum it up: you're a clown.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/17/2025, 9:59 AM
Nonetheless the critical and audience reception for Superman is great, it's actually PROFITING, VOD is about to bring in another 40+ million, I'm sure they made a billion in merch thanks to Krypto. Hate on HAHAHA
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/17/2025, 10:11 AM
@bobevanz - Looks like a WIN for WB/DCU Superman and Marvel Studios.

User Comment Image
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 8/17/2025, 12:04 PM
@AllsGood - I have reported you, for trolling.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/17/2025, 12:14 PM
@jasonvoorhees - Trolling is defined as the act of leaving an insulting message on the internet in order to annoy someone. It often involves provoking others to elicit emotional responses or disrupt conversations.

In slang, trolling has evolved to encompass various forms of online harassment and manipulation, impacting interactions across social media and forums.

User Comment Image
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 8/17/2025, 12:17 PM
@AllsGood - Nice try. But your post was off topic trolling. Putting some stupid box office numbers in a thread, nothing have to do with.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/17/2025, 12:23 PM
@jasonvoorhees -
User Comment Image
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 8/17/2025, 12:28 PM
@AllsGood - Laugh to yourself.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/17/2025, 9:34 AM


From the river to the sea Jarhanpur will be free
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/17/2025, 9:35 AM
"Talking with amateur journalists who are on the autism spectrum"

Lol. Wonder how Josh views himself with this descriptor.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/17/2025, 9:36 AM
Yes. This movie didn't flop because it was poorly made, it flopped because of *insert racism, homophobia, political reasons here*.
Just the same old bullshit spin from the out of touch freaks in Hollywood.
If Howard the Duck was release today, they'd be saying it failed because people discriminated against human/duck relations. 😆

?si=nfzhB89OPIQZUkN1
AC1
AC1 - 8/17/2025, 9:42 AM
People *should* speak out against genocide (not anti-Isreal, but there's no justification for bombing and shooting innocent civilians, hospitals, children, etc)

Having said that, that's not why Snow White bombed, because when that film came out it wasn't popular to support peace in Palestine openly. It bombed because she's a shit actor.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 8/17/2025, 10:52 AM
@AC1 - Gadot or her quality as an actress didn't cause this flop either.
AC1
AC1 - 8/17/2025, 11:16 AM
@SethBullock - I mean yeah I was pretty harsh earlier, there were a vast number of factors that played a part in the film doing poorly.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/17/2025, 9:44 AM
Not that I believe Gadot is an amazing actress, but this one yet again falls on Disney once again. People are sick and tired of the mouse's so called 'political correctness.' (wokeness, mental illness, whatever you call it)
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/17/2025, 9:46 AM
In the words of Grace Randolf: You can't act, you can't sing, you even have trouble just standing there"
Sinner
Sinner - 8/17/2025, 9:48 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/17/2025, 10:02 AM
@Sinner - User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 8/17/2025, 9:49 AM
Or it just sucked and nobody watched it?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/17/2025, 9:58 AM
User Comment Image
1 2

