STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Release Window Revealed As Netflix Unveils Teaser Featuring Every Episode Title

It was on November 6, 1983, when Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Long after the town gave up the search, his friends kept looking...and discovered a mysterious girl known only by a number: Eleven. She was alone, hunted, and extremely powerful. Eleven would stop at nothing to help them find their friend.

Stranger Things fans everywhere now celebrate November 6 as "Stranger Things Day," a special day to express their love for the hit horror franchise. As part of those celebrations, Netflix has revealed the episode titles along with a confirmed 2025 launch for the show's fifth and final season.

When the series returns, it will take place in the fall of 1987. That's over a year after the events of season 4, which kicked off in March 1986. We'd imagine the world has changed a lot since then, especially as the finale featured Stranger Things' leads forced to watch as portals from the Upside Down burst open to unleash its horrors.

Here are the episode titles for Stranger Things season 5 (via SFFGazette.com):

Episode 1 - "The Crawl"

Episode 2 - "The Vanishing of ..."

Episode 3 - "The Turnbow Trap"

Episode 4 - "Sorcerer"

Episode 5 - "Shock Jock"

Episode 6 - "Escape from Camazotz"

Episode 7 - "The Bridge"

Episode 8 - "The Rightside Up"

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously said that they wrote a 25-page mythology document for Netflix back in Season 1 delving into the mythology and lore of the Upside Down.

"We were like, 'We know what’s going on in the Upside Down, more or less, but we want it to be unknowable. We want it to be mysterious,'" Matt said. "But they were like, ‘Yeah, but can you write it down?’ And so we wrote it all down."

Heading into season 5, Ross says, "The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5. And that’s really going to affect what Season 5 is about."

Watch the first Stranger Things season 5 teaser in the players below.

In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins. Stranger Things 5 coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/Uj6pSm6fKX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 6, 2024

Stranger Things season 5 will premiere on Netflix in 2025.