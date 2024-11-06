STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Release Window Revealed As Netflix Unveils Teaser Featuring Every Episode Title

STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Release Window Revealed As Netflix Unveils Teaser Featuring Every Episode Title

Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things will return with its fifth and final season in 2025. We also have a full list of episode titles and a brief teaser hyping up the show's long-awaited return...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 06, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Stranger Things
Source: Fear HQ

It was on November 6, 1983, when Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Long after the town gave up the search, his friends kept looking...and discovered a mysterious girl known only by a number: Eleven. She was alone, hunted, and extremely powerful. Eleven would stop at nothing to help them find their friend.

Stranger Things fans everywhere now celebrate November 6 as "Stranger Things Day," a special day to express their love for the hit horror franchise. As part of those celebrations, Netflix has revealed the episode titles along with a confirmed 2025 launch for the show's fifth and final season. 

When the series returns, it will take place in the fall of 1987. That's over a year after the events of season 4, which kicked off in March 1986. We'd imagine the world has changed a lot since then, especially as the finale featured Stranger Things' leads forced to watch as portals from the Upside Down burst open to unleash its horrors.

Here are the episode titles for Stranger Things season 5 (via SFFGazette.com):

Episode 1 - "The Crawl"

Episode 2 - "The Vanishing of ..."

Episode 3 - "The Turnbow Trap"

Episode 4 - "Sorcerer"

Episode 5 - "Shock Jock"

Episode 6 - "Escape from Camazotz"

Episode 7 - "The Bridge"

Episode 8 - "The Rightside Up"

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously said that they wrote a 25-page mythology document for Netflix back in Season 1 delving into the mythology and lore of the Upside Down.

"We were like, 'We know what’s going on in the Upside Down, more or less, but we want it to be unknowable. We want it to be mysterious,'" Matt said. "But they were like, ‘Yeah, but can you write it down?’ And so we wrote it all down."

Heading into season 5, Ross says, "The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5. And that’s really going to affect what Season 5 is about."

Watch the first Stranger Things season 5 teaser in the players below.

A love letter to the '80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events.

Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world - forever.

Stranger Things season 5 will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

