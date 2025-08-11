RUMOR: PEACEMAKER Season 2 Reportedly Takes A Shot At SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jared Leto - SPOILERS

RUMOR: PEACEMAKER Season 2 Reportedly Takes A Shot At SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jared Leto - SPOILERS

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn isn't a fan of Suicide Squad star Jared Leto, something that may be evident from a new rumour claiming the latest season of Peacemaker takes a shot at the actor and musician.

By JoshWilding - Aug 11, 2025 12:08 PM EST
It's no secret that DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn isn't exactly a fan of Suicide Squad star Jared Leto. As a result, the odds of the Oscar winner ever playing The Joker aren't just slim, but almost certainly downright zero. 

The actor briefly reprised his most divisive role in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Before that, the response to his 2016 turn as the Clown Prince of Crime closed the door on a planned Joker/Harley Quinn movie, and he ended up being left out of Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

Now, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has claimed, "In Peacemaker season 2, Peacemaker makes fun of 30 Seconds to Mars, so you can be sure Leto isn’t coming back." 

We don't have any additional details, but Leto is the frontman for the band 30 Seconds to Mars, and if Gunn is using one of the DCU's characters to tear into them, that surely tells you all you need to know regarding how he feels about the actor and musician. 

In 2015, Gunn went on what he described as an "Ambien-fuelled Periscope session" in which he made a series of derogatory comments about the actor, including insinuating that the Oscar-winner sleeps with underage girls. He's also alluded to that on social media, and in a deleted 2012 Tweet, Gunn wrote, "Driving home from Vegas trading stories about what a dick Jared Leto is."

In January, Leto was accused of sexual of sexual misconduct by at least nine women. Some allege that they were underage when the Oscar-winning 30 Seconds to Mars frontman engaged in sexually charged conversations or made forceful advances on them.

Gunn has largely avoided sharing his thoughts on Leto in recent years, including during the press tour for The Suicide Squad in 2021. 

"I just don’t know why Joker would be in the Suicide Squad," he said at the time. "He wouldn’t be helpful in that type of war situation. I wanted to create what I thought of as the Suicide Squad. For me to react to David’s movie would make it the shadow of David’s movie. I wanted it to be its own thing completely."

"When Warner Bros. said they wanted me to do this, I watched the first movie for the first time, and I called them back and said, what do I have to keep from this movie? And they said, 'nothing,'" Gunn continued. "They said, listen, we would love it if Margot’s in the movie but she doesn’t have to be. You could come up with all new characters or you could keep all the same characters."

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. 

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. Check back here later this week for our review.

RUMOR: PEACEMAKER Season 2 Will Feature A Big Return As [SPOILER] Makes Their DCU Debut
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 8/11/2025, 12:48 PM
Leto's Joker was such a disappointment.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/11/2025, 12:49 PM
Gee, I can't wait for the DCEU 2.0 😐
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/11/2025, 12:51 PM
Way to strike while the iron is ice cold.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/11/2025, 12:54 PM
By far the worst Joker ever cast. How on earth did anyone approve this casting ?
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/11/2025, 12:58 PM
@TheJok3r - one paper he was a good choice, in reality probably the worst in recent memory.

He did far better in TSC but I think that was due backlash of his SS performance 😅
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/11/2025, 1:10 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - Leto wasn’t even a good choice on paper lol, and he was trash in the snyder cut too
Nightmare
Nightmare - 8/11/2025, 1:12 PM
@TheJok3r - He's a great actor but someone who goes over the top with method. I don't think Ayer and his crappy script helped.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 8/11/2025, 1:01 PM
Would Leto's performance improve in the supposed Ayer Cut?
1stDalek
1stDalek - 8/11/2025, 1:25 PM
@LiquidSwords - In theory it would at least be a little consistent and that alone would be an improvement.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/11/2025, 1:04 PM
"YOU DON'T WANT NO BEEF?"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/11/2025, 1:08 PM
Slow news day huh?.

Anyway, Gunn apparently continuing to air his dislike of Leto publicly is funny (and possibly justified)…

Also , given Peacemakers musical taste then it does make sense he wouldn’t be a fan of 30 seconds to Mars.

Regardless I doubt he was ever gonna come back as Joker in the DCU and I’m glad so because he was one of if not the worst live action take on the character imo.

User Comment Image
KingZero
KingZero - 8/11/2025, 1:16 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I was going to comment the same thing about Peacemaker's taste in music making emo an obvious target. Gunn obviously dislikes Leto and his Joker history makes this quite meta which I'm sure wasn't lost on Gunn.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/11/2025, 1:17 PM
If you still not sure about Jared Leto being a psychopath just google up "Camp Mars" or "Mars Island" a camp that allows underage girls to spend weeks with Jared Leto on a isolated island on Europe. There are reports from fans dispointed with the event because Jared Leto showed up there with white robes preaching about weird cult stuff and the man himself sleeps there with all those underage girls.

A friend of mine who was crazy about Leto did go to one edition of the event and told me it was 90% underage girls.

If you still dont belive, here you can check some pictures from the event: https://www.reddit.com/r/popculturechat/comments/1ac670y/jared_leto_at_his_music_festival_mars_island_free/?tl=pt-br
Matador
Matador - 8/11/2025, 1:24 PM
@ImNotaBot - LMFAO Mf'er thinks his method Jesus!
Matador
Matador - 8/11/2025, 1:22 PM
What made it even worse was the shitty Spirit Halloween green hair, tattoos, and the metal grill making look as Meth joker.

User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/11/2025, 1:22 PM
Harley Quinn shouldn't be on the Suicide Squad, either. She's just a fraud shrink who fell for the Joker...and now has the ability to shoot guns or something.

