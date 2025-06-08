SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Multiple Women, Some Underage

SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Multiple Women, Some Underage

Jared Leto will be known best to many of you for his work in Suicide Squad and Morbius. However, the Tron: Ares star is now facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct from at least 9 young women.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Morbius
Source: Air Mail

Air Mail has published a report featuring nine women accusing Suicide Squad and Morbius star Jared Leto of sexual misconduct. Some allege that they were underage when the Oscar-winning 30 Seconds to Mars frontman engaged in sexually charged conversations or made forceful advances on them.

You may recall that rumours about Leto's alleged behaviour toward young and underage women date back to at least 2005. At the time, the New York Post published a story that started with "Jared Leto likes 'em young," claiming he'd been caught propositioning teen models at the Maritime Hotel.

Long before he boarded the MCU to helm Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel Studios, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to social media to share several risqué comments about Leto's supposed interest in younger women, suggesting it was a well-known secret in Hollywood. 

We'd strongly recommend heading to Air Mail to read this story in its entirety. For now, here are some relevant excerpts (there are some disturbing allegations here that some of you might want to scroll past): 

"[The] women I spoke to say Leto’s alleged past behavior was not a phase but rather part of a long-standing pattern—one that was and continues to be widely known in some circles and, generally, quietly accepted. 'It’s been an open secret for a long time,' one of the women tells me."

Still, over the next three weeks, the calls kept coming. 'Always at one, two, three A.M.,' [a woman who was 16 at the time] remembers. 'And the conversations turned sexual. He’d ask things like, 'Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a dick?'"

"Flattered by the star’s attention, [Laura] La Rue says, she continued to visit Leto sporadically over the next few months. On one occasion, she alleges, he walked out of a room completely naked. 'He just walked out, dick out, like it was normal,' she says. La Rue didn’t know what to think—she was 17 when the incident took place. 'I thought maybe this was just what adult men do,' she says."

"Another woman I spoke to, an actress who began a texting relationship with Leto when she was still under-age, described how visits to his house could quickly turn uncomfortable. She recalls him saying things like 'Do any of the little boys you hang out with f*** you?'"

"When she was 18, the woman says, his sexual overtures escalated. She describes an incident during one visit to Leto’s home when 'he suddenly pulled his penis out and started masturbating. Then he walked over, grabbed my hand, and put it on him. He leaned in and said, 'I want you to spit on it.'"

An unnamed representative for Leto said, "All of the allegations are expressly denied," and similarly denied that the incidents above took place as described. The actor himself has not said anything directly in response to the article. 

The timing of this story will have likely caused Disney a headache as the studio is gearing up to start promoting this October's Tron: Ares. Leto is the movie's lead star and has been front and centre in almost all of the marketing thus far.

Last month, Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz alleged that she was "assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17," and added, "the sheer volume of these cases—and how young some of these girls were, just 14, 15, 16—breaks my heart."

That didn't receive much in the way of coverage at the time, but appears to have opened the floodgates, leading to this fresh wave of allegations. 

Gavin O'Connor Reveals Scrapped SUICIDE SQUAD 2 Story Details; Warner Bros. Wanted To Make It A Comedy
Related:

Gavin O'Connor Reveals Scrapped SUICIDE SQUAD 2 Story Details; Warner Bros. Wanted To Make It A "Comedy"
MORBIUS Star Jared Harris Reflects On His Marvel Experience: I Have Got A Mortgage To Pay...
Recommended For You:

MORBIUS Star Jared Harris Reflects On His Marvel Experience: "I Have Got A Mortgage To Pay..."

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/8/2025, 7:53 AM
Ey I don't like the guy myself, he always seems weird and takes me out of the movie everytime I see him in one....but it should remain INNOCENT until proven guilty.

But that doesn't drive clicks.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/8/2025, 8:00 AM
User Comment Image
Biggittyb76
Biggittyb76 - 6/8/2025, 8:03 AM
*Fingers Crossed* Please recast Skeletor, please recast Skeletor, please recast Skeletor…
V
V - 6/8/2025, 8:09 AM
The guy that started a cult pretending to be Jesus? *shocked pikachu face
Demigods
Demigods - 6/8/2025, 8:11 AM
The [frick]ing weirdo that turns every conversation into something about his sexual prowess was being weird and turning everything sexual to underage girls?!? I’m shocked!

I get the whole “innocent until proven guilty” thing, and I agree with it... BUT people have been saying he’s a creep for as long as I can remember. He acts like a [frick]ing creep in everything I see him in where he’s being himself. This all legitimately sounds perfectly in line with literally EVERY video where he’s not acting.

He got into “climbing” at one point, but kept talking about his orgies for like half the video. I really wanted to like him because, at first, I liked his movies, liked his music and when I found out he’s a fellow climber, all the cooler... but he’s just such a bag of douche. Dude sucks out loud and is a total turd who constantly talks about the sex he has. Seems completely in line with him.

If true, what the [frick] were the dads of these girls doing at the time that he somehow had access to them like this? Some 30 year old dude texts either of my daughters... at all and I’m breaking that person. I don’t give a [frick] if he’s rich. This is the kind of shit that we should be beating people publicly for.. Especially if it was a “well known secret”. And anyone who kept the secret should be black balled from the country.

[frick]ing pedos are good for one thing: Target practice.
LeonNova
LeonNova - 6/8/2025, 8:12 AM
Honestly, based off past behavior I’ve seen from Jared Leto, the guy is weirdo and I wouldn’t put it past him. If it does come out this is true, nightmare PR for the new Tron. Studios should’ve stopped casting this guy after Suicide Sqaud.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder