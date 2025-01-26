SUICIDE SQUAD And MORBIUS Star Jared Leto Rumored To Be In Talks For Another Marvel Role

Jared Leto is no stranger to comic book movies, having played Joker in David Ayer's Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League, as well as the titular Spider-Man "villain" in Sony Pictures' Morbius.

Leto's performances in these movies were not exactly lauded, but it sounds like Marvel Studios is confident that the Academy Award-winner can still deliver in a superhero setting.

According to MTTSH, Leto is now "in talks for a Marvel role (not Ghost Rider)."

The reason she specifies that Ghost Rider is not the character he's in up for is that a number of other internet scoopers have been sharing images and GIFs of the Spirit of Vengeance alongside Leto's photo. It seems word has got around that the actor is in talks for something Marvel-related, but whether anything will come of it remains to be seen.

Leto has expressed interest in returning to the genre in the past.

"Never say never. If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theaters would exist," the actor said during a 2022 interview. "It doesn’t seem like there’s room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking."

Assuming this rumor is on the level, there are any number of Marvel Comics heroes and villains Leto could be a good fit for. Looking at some of the projects on Marvel's slate, there's some speculation that he might be in negotiations for The Beyonder in Avengers: Secret Wars, or Mr. Sinister in the X-Men reboot.

Speaking of Morbius, the critically-lambasted movie has gained something of a cult following since originally hitting theaters back in 2022. Though it's important to clarify that most people were laughing at Morbius, not with it, it is worth noting that the film performed pretty well on the various streaming services.

The movie has only been available to watch on Disney+ since leaving Netflix, and Max has now announced that Morbius will begin streaming on the platform on February 28.

You can get reacquainted with the movie's best scene - and possibly the greatest scene in CBM history - below.

"Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others from the same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside of him is soon unleashed."

