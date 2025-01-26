SUICIDE SQUAD And MORBIUS Star Jared Leto Rumored To Be In Talks For Another Marvel Role

SUICIDE SQUAD And MORBIUS Star Jared Leto Rumored To Be In Talks For Another Marvel Role

After previously playing the titular vampire in Sony Pictures' Morbius, Jared Leto is rumored to be in talks for a different Marvel Studios role...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 26, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Jared Leto is no stranger to comic book movies, having played Joker in David Ayer's Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League, as well as the titular Spider-Man "villain" in Sony Pictures' Morbius.

Leto's performances in these movies were not exactly lauded, but it sounds like Marvel Studios is confident that the Academy Award-winner can still deliver in a superhero setting.

According to MTTSH, Leto is now "in talks for a Marvel role (not Ghost Rider)."

The reason she specifies that Ghost Rider is not the character he's in up for is that a number of other internet scoopers have been sharing images and GIFs of the Spirit of Vengeance alongside Leto's photo.  It seems word has got around that the actor is in talks for something Marvel-related, but whether anything will come of it remains to be seen.

Leto has expressed interest in returning to the genre in the past.

"Never say never. If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theaters would exist," the actor said during a 2022 interview. "It doesn’t seem like there’s room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking."

Assuming this rumor is on the level, there are any number of Marvel Comics heroes and villains Leto could be a good fit for. Looking at some of the projects on Marvel's slate, there's some speculation that he might be in negotiations for The Beyonder in Avengers: Secret Wars, or Mr. Sinister in the X-Men reboot.

Speaking of Morbius, the critically-lambasted movie has gained something of a cult following since originally hitting theaters back in 2022. Though it's important to clarify that most people were laughing at Morbius, not with it, it is worth noting that the film performed pretty well on the various streaming services.

The movie has only been available to watch on Disney+ since leaving Netflix, and Max has now announced that Morbius will begin streaming on the platform on February 28.

You can get reacquainted with the movie's best scene - and possibly the greatest scene in CBM history - below.

"Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others from the same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside of him is soon unleashed."

Are there any characters you'd like to see Jared Leto play in a future MCU project? Drop us a comment down below.

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 1/26/2025, 11:32 AM
Here we go again.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 11:41 AM
@CyberNigerian -

Why hasn't Jared Leto been canceled for harassing women yet - allegedly?
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 1/26/2025, 11:32 AM
Also, any credence to Grace Randolph being MTTSH?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/26/2025, 11:49 AM
@CyberNigerian - they're all phonies
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/26/2025, 11:34 AM
Uhh...

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/26/2025, 11:36 AM
Good, pick only insufferable actors marvel, get that Rachel chick and the Wicked chick on the phone
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 11:39 AM
@Matchesz -

Rachel Zeelander will be Juanita Blaze.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/26/2025, 12:08 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Cynthia Erivo will protest the white eyes as storm because that color represents the colonizers who stole America from its native ppl and she’ll crash out each time someone photoshops her with them
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 11:38 AM
He would be perfect for that one villain who is a cult leader who harasses women.

"You can call me - Groper!"
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/26/2025, 11:40 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I don't know. Sebastian Stan just played that character to perfection.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 11:42 AM
@Lisa89 -

Ha, fair play on ya.

We all know we all know.

But the ends justify the means.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/26/2025, 11:48 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - you'd know all about those kind of people, hence your name. So we're getting JFK files but no Esptein files? Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/26/2025, 11:49 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - the end never justifies the means. This is a core tenant of any sane persons ethical code. I can tell you're traveling light in this regard. Gross
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 11:55 AM
@ProfessorWhy -

Another core tenant of a sane ethical code:

Vote for someone like Donald Trump instead of someone like Kamala Harris.

Better to have a worse human who will make the world safer and more prosperous, than a more benevolent person who will make the world more dangerous and filled with more hardship.

The needs of the many outweigh needs of the few.

We have to be pragmatic.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 11:57 AM
@bobevanz -

Who says we aren't getting Epstein files?

Is one not getting steak if today they eat chicken and pizza?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 11:59 AM
@ProfessorWhy -
I'm sane. I just tell the truth. And telling the truth is crazy in a world full of lies.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/26/2025, 12:03 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - keep lying to yourself
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 12:17 PM
@ProfessorWhy -

What lies?

Better my lies than liberal lies.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/26/2025, 11:43 AM
I am going to throw out a guess and say Mr. Sinister. I suspect they might also - just to avoid any conflicts with canon and viewer perceptions - that it would be a makeup heavy or CGI role where he is unrecognizable.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 11:49 AM
@Forthas -
Please no.

And why would Mister Sinister be a CGI character?

He basically looks like a normal man. Maybe add some CGI to him if they don't want to use practical effects and makeup.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/26/2025, 11:44 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/26/2025, 11:47 AM
Your source is shit. Next there will be an article on the "rumor" that the first trailer for F4 will air during the superbowl. WHAT A RUMOR lmao
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/26/2025, 11:47 AM
No, just no.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/26/2025, 12:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Maybe but for me still say no, have very little trust he could pull off any major role, should go back to only doing more with his Band IMO and focus on his music career.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/26/2025, 12:19 PM
@Apophis71 - ehhh , I wouldn’t go that far since I think he did well as the Hatbox Ghost recently so again depends on the right direction & script imo

User Comment Image

However I completely understand if people are just turned off by him now since I am too to an extent.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/26/2025, 12:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Not seen that one TBF, only watched about a third of stuff he's been in and none of it sold me on him as an actor no matter where the faults in those lie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/26/2025, 11:50 AM
I’m not a Leto fan by any means and hope this doesn’t come to pass if true but he seemed to do fine as Morbius from what I’ve seen of that (the less said about his Joker the better)…

I do think he can give a good performance with the right direction & such so if that’s the case here then I would be willing to give him a shot.

I could see him as a few characters that come off the top of my head such as…

Nightmare.

User Comment Image

Hobgoblin

User Comment Image

Mr Sinister

User Comment Image
LeonNova
LeonNova - 1/26/2025, 11:51 AM
Nooooooooo
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/26/2025, 11:52 AM
Leto, well, it better be good.

Morbius, just makes me sad as it has so much potential wasted on a bad script.

As the Joker, it was different, I liked it, the street gangster version, I just wish I saw him do more in the role.

I’ll take this with a pinch of salt.

For [frick]s sake
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/26/2025, 12:00 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - The problem for me with Suicide Squad is it came out not long after I first read the allegations related to under age fans (as in of his music) and having a literal cult so it felt a tad close to the bone but it IS the only role I feel he realy pulled off well I've seen (in a film with a LOT of flaws I hasten to add). I am not saying he is a bad actor and he HAS been let down by bad scripts/editing issues in most the stuff I've seen him in but given up having faith enough to support him in another CBM.
tmp3
tmp3 - 1/26/2025, 12:00 PM
If tron 3 is a hit this isn’t that far fetched lol. I don’t think it will be so i dont think this will happen; but (bad source aside) it isn’t impossible
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/26/2025, 12:02 PM
I could see him as The Beyonder too if he’s indeed going to be in Secret Wars.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Perhaps even Blackheart if Sacha Baron Cohen is indeed playing Mephisto?.

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/26/2025, 12:06 PM
How does this man keep getting work ? The vast majority of movies he's in turn out bad, yet somehow he's still in demand.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/26/2025, 12:13 PM
Can't have the beard or long hair encase he looks too Morbius so I'm guessing Angel or Machine Man
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/26/2025, 12:20 PM
Cyclops
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/26/2025, 12:31 PM
@DREAMER -
Please, no alleged me too guys as any heroes.

Or villains for that matter.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/26/2025, 12:20 PM
Boo this man
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/26/2025, 12:21 PM
Leto can be shit at times with his performances but he can also be good like Lord of War. I wouldn't totally hate it🤷🏾‍♂️

