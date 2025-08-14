VOUGHT RISING First Official Look Reveals Debuting Supes And Soldier Boy's New Costume

VOUGHT RISING First Official Look Reveals Debuting Supes And Soldier Boy's New Costume

Prime Video has released the first official promo images for The Boys spin-off series, Vought Rising, giving us a first look at the returning Solder Boy and the new Supes that will be joining him...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 14, 2025 06:08 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Vought Rising, the next spin-off from The Boys, has entered production, and Prime Video has released the first official promotional images for the show.

The stills spotlight debuting cast members Mason Dye as Bombsight, Will Hochman as Torpedo, and Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel, along with Jensen Ackles as the returning Soldier Boy, who is sporting a new costume.

Aya Cash will also return as Stormfront, and the supporting cast includes Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith.

The series will serve as a prequel to The Boys, charting the rise of the all-encompassing multi-billion dollar corporation known as Vought International. Specific plot details are still under wraps, but the show has been described as a “twisted murder mystery” that will take place in the 1950s.

“I’m excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting,” Ackles said of his return to The Boys universe in a recent interview with Collider. “I’ve been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I’ve been playing him like he’s kind of an old guy. He’s a grandpa from back in the day, so it’ll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries.”

 “Kripke and his team have always done an oddly crack job at somehow managing to look into their crystal ball,” he added. “We shoot these seasons a year before they come out, and then they just happen to play into a lot of what’s happening in the real world.”

In addition to showrunner Paul Grellong, the writers’ room includes:

James Barnes: Executive Producer. Previous work includes The Walking Dead (co-executive producer), Timeless (supervising producer) and Gotham (co-producer).

Paul Keables: Co-Executive Producer. Previous work includes Spinning Out (supervising producer) and Nashville (writer).

Sophia Lopez: Executive Producer. Previously worked as a writer on Hightown.

Lauren Greer: Producer. Previously worked as a co-producer and executive story editor on Gen V and a writer on Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

Sheila Wilson: Supervising Producer. Previously worked as a story editor and writer on Warrior Nun.

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/14/2025, 6:05 PM
Get ready for Amazon's next flop
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 8/14/2025, 6:56 PM
@WalletsClosed - In your dreams clown.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/14/2025, 6:11 PM
Looking forward to more Soldier Boy!

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2025, 6:15 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - same

He was a highlight of S3!!.

User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/14/2025, 7:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - he was my favorite part. Looking forward to seeing him in the final season.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/14/2025, 6:18 PM
his super suit is a hugh downgrade
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 8/14/2025, 7:31 PM
@harryba11zack - it is a prequel so I wouldn't expect it to be an upgrade.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/14/2025, 6:27 PM
Private Angel
User Comment Image
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/14/2025, 7:03 PM
Soldier Boy is a nice character but im kind off tired of how many douchebag versions of Captain America we have now its like injustice Superman all over again.

Also i think they should’ve waited for The Boys to end before realeasing soo many spin-offs, i feel like my hype about the main show lowered significantly after Gen V.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 8/14/2025, 7:12 PM
"Private Angel" TOTALLY sounds like an escort's name.

But a high rate one...
One of them classy dames.
Not the ones you get in the yellow pages.

"Dial 9832 to talk to Marina, Svetlana or Martinique.

To talk to Private Angel, please enter your American Express Black Card number after the beep, and you'll be notified of availability times and rate, by one of our VIP clerks within the hour."
hue66
hue66 - 8/14/2025, 7:25 PM
Can see him as Batman

