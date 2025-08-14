VOUGHT RISING First Official Look Reveals Debuting Supes And Soldier Boy's New Costume

Vought Rising, the next spin-off from The Boys, has entered production, and Prime Video has released the first official promotional images for the show.

The stills spotlight debuting cast members Mason Dye as Bombsight, Will Hochman as Torpedo, and Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel, along with Jensen Ackles as the returning Soldier Boy, who is sporting a new costume.

Aya Cash will also return as Stormfront, and the supporting cast includes Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith.

The series will serve as a prequel to The Boys, charting the rise of the all-encompassing multi-billion dollar corporation known as Vought International. Specific plot details are still under wraps, but the show has been described as a “twisted murder mystery” that will take place in the 1950s.

“I’m excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting,” Ackles said of his return to The Boys universe in a recent interview with Collider. “I’ve been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I’ve been playing him like he’s kind of an old guy. He’s a grandpa from back in the day, so it’ll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries.”

“Kripke and his team have always done an oddly crack job at somehow managing to look into their crystal ball,” he added. “We shoot these seasons a year before they come out, and then they just happen to play into a lot of what’s happening in the real world.”

Mason Dye as Bombsight… pic.twitter.com/GXYZVwuXwD — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 14, 2025

and Will Hochman as Torpedo pic.twitter.com/2LGmOpFGUI — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 14, 2025

Meet the #VoughtRising Supes. Soldier Boy, Private Angel, Bombsight & Torpedo. Special shout out to @ljsupersuits & team, who've outdone themselves designing 'em. The way they fold in period details & show how the Supes originated in the WWII military is brilliant. @TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/FIvDX0kPxD — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) August 14, 2025

In addition to showrunner Paul Grellong, the writers’ room includes:

James Barnes: Executive Producer. Previous work includes The Walking Dead (co-executive producer), Timeless (supervising producer) and Gotham (co-producer).

Paul Keables: Co-Executive Producer. Previous work includes Spinning Out (supervising producer) and Nashville (writer).

Sophia Lopez: Executive Producer. Previously worked as a writer on Hightown.

Lauren Greer: Producer. Previously worked as a co-producer and executive story editor on Gen V and a writer on Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

Sheila Wilson: Supervising Producer. Previously worked as a story editor and writer on Warrior Nun.