GEN V Stills Reveal Official Look At Every Season 2 THE BOYS Character Cameo - SPOILERS

The season 2 finale of Gen V is now streaming, and Prime Video has shared a series of images featuring every character from The Boys that put in an appearance. Though some of these were revealed before the season premiered, there were also a couple of surprises.

If you haven't watched season 2 yet, spoilers follow.

Erin Moriarty's Starlight, who prefers to be called Annie now, appeared in the first episode to lend Marie Moreau a helping hand, before returning in the finale alongside A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) to offer the Guardians of Godolkin a chance to join the resistance against Homelander.

Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and The Deep (Chase Crawford) only popped in for very brief scenes, but Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) got a lot of screen time, and we were also reintroduced to the late Victoria Neuman's daughter Zoe (Olivia Morandin), who has become very powerful since we last saw her in the season 4 finale of The Boys.

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) dropped in (literally) in the finale to murder poor Doug and capture Polarity.

Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) arguably had the most to do, and played a major role in facilitating the defeat of Thomas Godolkin by releasing Polarity so he could join the fight.

Homelander and The Seven now have a lot of people gunning for them in season 5 of The Boys, and it sounds like everyone will get their opportunity to have a go. But if you come at the king, you best not miss!

Here's what Eric Kripke had to say about what might lay ahead in the fifth and final season of The Boys in a recent interview.

"He’s got a lot of people in line who want to bitch slap him. (Laughs) Obviously, Butcher is in the front of that line. But there’s Stan Edgar, Marie, Annie, Huey. They’re trying to mount a real push, but they’re also outgunned, outmanned. You’re in an entire country that has drunk Homelander’s Kool-Aid. They’re outmatched by the size of the hundreds of superheroes that are in every town across the country, who have been given authority over the police. So it really is a true underground resistance against a fascist government, which definitely has no comparison or parallel to anything going on anywhere in the world."

“In Season 2, school is back in session,” the logline reads. “As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between humans and supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

The Season 2 cast also includes Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.