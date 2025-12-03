THE BOYS Season 5 Homelander And Butcher Posters Tease Scorched Earth, Shock And Awe, And Blood And Bone

Prime Video has released two new posters for The Boys Season 5, and the stage is set for one final clash between Billy Butcher and Homelander.

As you can see below, Homelander is shown flying high above the Earth as destruction rains down below. We know that America has fallen under his control, and it's hardly a surprise to learn that his ambitions extend beyond the good 'ol U.S of A.

Butcher's one-man war against Homelander and Vought Industries will obviously also continue, but is the downed skyscraper in the background a sign of things to come in this fifth and final season?

We'll have to wait and see, but with The Boys heading to São Paulo, Brazil, this weekend for CCXP, there's a very good chance that a teaser trailer will land before Sunday rolls around.

"I would say we’re trying to land the plane on, really, the primary concerns of 'The Boys,'" showrunner Erik Kripke recently said, "which are Butcher vs. Homelander; the love story of Hughie and Annie; the fraught big brother/little brother relationship of Butcher and Hughie — all the things that 'The Boys' are about, we’re trying to bring to a conclusion in a surprising and emotional way."

When it comes to expanding the franchise, he confirmed that The Boys: Mexico is "still in the works" and added, "Gareth [Dunnet-Alcocer], who’s an amazing writer, is writing drafts right now. It’s in development. I think it’s hilarious. But we’ll see, it’s going through the bumpy rapids of development. It would take place at some point after Season 5 of 'The Boys.'"

Pushed on whether we'll see characters from The Boys live on in shows like that and a potential Gen V Season 3 (which hasn't been announced as of now), Kripke teased, "Yes, that would be the hope, that there’s certain characters that we could cross over into 'The Boys' Mexico [spinoff]. But we’ll see."

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural).

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

The Boys Season 5 stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The Boys returns to Prime Video for its fifth and final season in 2026.