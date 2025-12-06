THE BOYS Are Ready To Finish Homelander In Explosive Final Season Trailer; Premiere Date Revealed

During their CCXP Brazil presentation earlier this afternoon, Prime Video launched the first teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of The Boys, which will premiere on April 8, with the finale set to stream on May 20.

As per the synopsis, the season will pick up a short while after the events of last season's finale, "It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it."

While the trailer steers clear of major spoilers, there's an ample amount of footage to dissect as we catch a glimpse of many returning faces and several new ones, including Supernatural star Jared Padalecki, who it seems will be reuniting with his on-screen brother of fifteen years, Jensen Ackles, at some point throughout the course of the season.

The final season will feature Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs in series regular roles.

Special guest stars include, but are not limited to, Paul Reiser, London Thor, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Asa Germann, Keeya King, Giancarlo Esposito, Olivia Morandin, David Andrews, Rosemarie DeWitt, Mason Dye, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Seth Rogen.

The Boys returns for its fifth and final season on April 8, 2026, with two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, culminating in the unforgettable, epic series finale on May 20, 2026!

Watch the official season five trailer below: