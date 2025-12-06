THE BOYS Are Ready To Finish Homelander In Explosive Final Season Trailer; Premiere Date Revealed

THE BOYS Are Ready To Finish Homelander In Explosive Final Season Trailer; Premiere Date Revealed

Just moments ago, Prime Video finally debuted the first official teaser trailer for The Boys season five, featuring tons of bloody new footage and the final season's official premiere date!

News
By RohanPatel - Dec 06, 2025 07:12 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

During their CCXP Brazil presentation earlier this afternoon, Prime Video launched the first teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of The Boys, which will premiere on April 8, with the finale set to stream on May 20. 

As per the synopsis, the season will pick up a short while after the events of last season's finale, "It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.”  Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it."

While the trailer steers clear of major spoilers, there's an ample amount of footage to dissect as we catch a glimpse of many returning faces and several new ones, including Supernatural star Jared Padalecki, who it seems will be reuniting with his on-screen brother of fifteen years, Jensen Ackles, at some point throughout the course of the season. 

The final season will feature Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs in series regular roles. 

Special guest stars include, but are not limited to, Paul Reiser, London Thor, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Asa Germann, Keeya King, Giancarlo Esposito, Olivia Morandin, David Andrews, Rosemarie DeWitt, Mason Dye, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Seth Rogen.

The Boys returns for its fifth and final season on April 8, 2026, with two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, culminating in the unforgettable, epic series finale on May 20, 2026! 

Watch the official season five trailer below:

In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
THE BOYS Season 5 Homelander And Butcher Posters Tease Scorched Earth, Shock And Awe, And Blood And Bone
Related:

THE BOYS Season 5 Homelander And Butcher Posters Tease Scorched Earth, Shock And Awe, And Blood And Bone
THE BOYS Star Karl Urban Teases Major [SPOILERS] VERY Early On In The Final Season
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Star Karl Urban Teases Major [SPOILERS] VERY Early On In The Final Season

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/6/2025, 7:38 PM
Yeah. Now we're cooking. 🥹
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/6/2025, 7:41 PM
I wonder who Homelander is [frick]ing plummeting?

Can't [frick]ing wait to end this show.

For [frick]s Sake
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 12/6/2025, 8:49 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

He had a brief look of hesitation on his face at the end, so I'm guessing Ryan
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/6/2025, 8:53 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - oooooo, that will be [frick]ed up. Buy knowing Homelander, he can do that, no [frick]ing problem.

I was thinking, Soldier Boy.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 12/6/2025, 7:49 PM
This show was fun until they woked it up and just made it TDS overload. For [frick]s sake.

Reboot the MCU. Reboot the DCU. Reboot the Snyderverse. And reboot The Boys. Amen.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 12/6/2025, 8:12 PM
@TheVisionary26 -


So it triggered you.


God, you are a beta male!

Man up!
epc1122
epc1122 - 12/6/2025, 8:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - good catch with padalecki. Now I remember reading he was going to be in the show but when I saw the trailer, for some reason I actually thought it was Shawn ashmore.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2025, 7:55 PM
Looks good imo!!.

I honestly didn’t expect the team to be working together after the end of S4 or atleast with Butcher after his actions in the S4 finale , especially since it felt like he had almost been taken over by the hallucination of Joe Kessler in order to fulfill his mission so I wonder what breaks him out of that if at all?.

Also I hope JDM comes back as “Kessler” since it would be weird if he didn’t if Billy is still seeing and dealing with him in his head.

User Comment Image

Anyway , cool to see Jared Padalecki in this and having a scene with Jensen as a fan of Supernatural!!.
Monkeyballs2
Monkeyballs2 - 12/6/2025, 8:01 PM
Beef Supreme making a comeback at 1:10
Monkeyballs2
Monkeyballs2 - 12/6/2025, 8:02 PM
@Monkeyballs2 - User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/6/2025, 8:06 PM
Yaaaaaaaaaaaas!
Monkeyballs2
Monkeyballs2 - 12/6/2025, 8:19 PM
I’m here for this show. It’s the only comic book property worth watching these days. Watching the hill people cousin fuckers flip their MAGA tops and cry is worth the price of admission alone.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 12/6/2025, 8:31 PM
Any news on who Jared Padalecki is playing?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/6/2025, 8:41 PM
To the end of the line Butcher!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/6/2025, 8:46 PM
Gonna miss Starr as Homelander, I liked him on Banshee, but him as Homelander has been gold.
Kadara
Kadara - 12/6/2025, 8:54 PM
Oh they the boys better not jerking around and finish him off. Oh also excited for this new season!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/6/2025, 9:02 PM
Wonder how Soldier Boy will play into this

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder