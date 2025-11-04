THE BOYS Pays Tribute To Bentley The Bulldog, AKA Terror, Who Passed Away On Monday

THE BOYS Pays Tribute To Bentley The Bulldog, AKA Terror, Who Passed Away On Monday

We're sad to report that Bentley Alexander, who played Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) bulldog Terror on season 2 of The Boys, has passed away...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 04, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

A very good boy has gone to Doggy Heaven.

The Boys Instagram account has shared the sad news that Bentley the Bulldog, who played Terror in the Prime Video series, has passed away.

Bentley only made a few brief appearances during the second season of the show, but Terror was a much bigger character in the comics, and fans were hoping to see more of Billy Butcher's loyal, supe-bothering pooch in the upcoming final season.

You can check out some photos of Bentley having fun with the cast below.

Filming officially wrapped on the fifth and final season of The Boys back in July, and showrunner Eric Kripke recently promised that the show would return to our screens "reasonably soon."

In the season 4 finale, the leader of The Seven took one step closer to the Oval Office while enacting his plan to round up all anti-Supe protestors and confine them to prison camps. Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and MM were captured, with Starlight and the now even more volatile and unpredictable Butcher still at large.

“There will probably be lots of deaths," Kripke said of the final season during a recent interview with Deadline. “There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.” Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) added: “There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card.”

“I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion,” offered Antony Starr (Homelander). “One piece of the accordion is going out and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So it’s exciting at the moment because we’re filming all that.”

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

GEN V Stills Reveal Official Look At Every Season 2 THE BOYS Character Cameo - SPOILERS
Related:

GEN V Stills Reveal Official Look At Every Season 2 THE BOYS Character Cameo - SPOILERS
THE BOYS Showrunner Eric Kripke Talks Season 5 Ending And Whether Those Characters Will Return In Spin-offs
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Showrunner Eric Kripke Talks Season 5 Ending And Whether Those Characters Will Return In Spin-offs

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/4/2025, 8:36 AM
RIP to a good boy User Comment Image
Battinson
Battinson - 11/4/2025, 8:41 AM
You were such a good boy, we'll miss you buddy❤️❤️❤️
mountainman
mountainman - 11/4/2025, 8:45 AM
RIP Bentley. I had an English Bulldog once. Amazing breed of dog. Tons of health issues and short lifespans (ours died at 8 years old), but they are such wonderful dogs.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/4/2025, 9:36 AM
@mountainman - They're so gentle and sweet, I know there are bad cases, but the fault is in the owner.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/4/2025, 8:46 AM
Always a downer start to the day when you find out a good puppy passed.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/4/2025, 9:01 AM
:( Rip

thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/4/2025, 9:13 AM
RIP
Skestra
Skestra - 11/4/2025, 9:18 AM
A toast to Bentley. Cheers!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/4/2025, 9:21 AM
In lesser news. Dick Cheney died today as well.

R.I.P Bentley.

That's all.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 11/4/2025, 9:25 AM
@DarthOmega - lol
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/4/2025, 9:34 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/4/2025, 9:35 AM
Maybe they can reach out to James Gunn to post about this for the next year or so. Or is that only for his dog? 😂

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder