THE BOYS Pays Tribute To Bentley The Bulldog, AKA Terror, Who Passed Away On Monday

A very good boy has gone to Doggy Heaven.

The Boys Instagram account has shared the sad news that Bentley the Bulldog, who played Terror in the Prime Video series, has passed away.

Bentley only made a few brief appearances during the second season of the show, but Terror was a much bigger character in the comics, and fans were hoping to see more of Billy Butcher's loyal, supe-bothering pooch in the upcoming final season.

You can check out some photos of Bentley having fun with the cast below.

Filming officially wrapped on the fifth and final season of The Boys back in July, and showrunner Eric Kripke recently promised that the show would return to our screens "reasonably soon."

Thanks for watching @genv (if you haven't watched, what the [frick]ing [frick] you waiting for?) We're hard at work finishing @TheBoysTV Final Season. Here's some of the VFX team. Editing is done, we're halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color. COMING (reasonably) SOON. #GenV #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/X5pookU2Tx — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) October 29, 2025

In the season 4 finale, the leader of The Seven took one step closer to the Oval Office while enacting his plan to round up all anti-Supe protestors and confine them to prison camps. Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and MM were captured, with Starlight and the now even more volatile and unpredictable Butcher still at large.

“There will probably be lots of deaths," Kripke said of the final season during a recent interview with Deadline. “There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.” Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) added: “There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card.”

“I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion,” offered Antony Starr (Homelander). “One piece of the accordion is going out and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So it’s exciting at the moment because we’re filming all that.”

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.