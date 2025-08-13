BOX OFFICE: SUPERMAN Passes $250M Overseas; FANTASTIC FOUR Struggles; WEAPONS Approaches $100M WW

Superman has not been performing nearly as well overseas as it has in North America, but the movie is set to pass the $250 million milestone at the international box office today. Domestically, James Gunn's DCU reboot is sitting at around $333 million for a global cume of $583 million.

The Man of Steel's latest big-screen outing should hit $600 million worldwide by the end of its run, although the movie is set to debut on Digital platforms on the 15th, which will almost certainly have an impact.

As for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios' reboot has failed to regain its legs after a steep second-weekend drop. The movie took in a solid $2.5 million on Tuesday for a domestic total of $235 million, but analysts believe it will struggle to hit $265 million in North America.

First Steps is currently sitting at around $436 million worldwide, which is more than both of Marvel Studios' other 2025 releases made by the end of their runs, with Captain America: Brave New World taking in $413.6 million and Thunderbolts* with just $382.4 million.

Superhero fatigue? Whatever you want to call it, Marvel/Disney may want to manage expectations if they're hoping to see Avengers: Doomsday do Avengers: Endgame numbers next year.

Weapons, meanwhile, is doing a great job of scaring people in to theaters. Zach Cregger's critically-acclaimed second feature is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot in NA this weekend, despite competition from Freakier Friday and Nobody 2. The movie is already approaching $100 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $38 million.

Do you plan on seeing any of the above movies on the big screen this weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

CORRECTION: it won’t let me edit it but in #SuicideSquad’s place should actually be #ManOfSteel’s 712k, -51.5%

2/2 — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) August 13, 2025