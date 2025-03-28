SUICIDE SQUAD Star Viola Davis Wants To Join The MCU; "Yeah, Absolutely. I've Watched All Of Them 5-6 Times."

Academy Award-winner Viola Davis (Air; The Woman King; Kung Fu Panda 4) may be a DC staple, but it sounds like she's open to exploring another comic book universe.

While catching up with Entertainment Weekly, during the worldwide premiere of her new action thriller G20, Davis revealed that she's a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that she would would happily join that world, if the opportunity presented itself.

"Yeah, absolutely. I don't know what hero I would be, you know. I just, my daughter is a Marvel fanatic, so I've watched, I think almost all of them five, six times."

Asked to pick a possible role, the Oscar-winner joked, "Probably an Iron Man. I would be — maybe Iron Mania? Iron Shaniqua Mania?"

While she may need to workshop which character she'd be interested in, it's hard to imagine her comments haven't already found their way over to the powers at Marvel Studios.

The studio is currently riding high after their epic Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal on Wednesday, but it's also always looking ahead. With major productions like X-Men, Black Panther 3, Blade, and possibly Armor Wars on the horizon, it wouldn't be surprising if Marvel Studios set up a meeting, especially when there's a talent of Davis' caliber interested in joining their ranks.

Davis has portrayed Amanda Waller for both the DC Extended Universe and the DC Universe since 2016, and has appeared in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, Peacemaker and Creature Commandos.

Her next DC appearance is uncertain, but she was previously expected to lead a Waller TV series, however, it seems as though development on that project has been placed on an indefinite hold due to development issues.

During an event last month, DC co-chief Peter Safran said, “We’ve taken a couple of cracks at Waller and we haven’t been able to land it.,” with co-chief James Gunn adding, “We’re still working on it. Waller has been tough, the strike was tough on Waller, there was a certain amount time that we needed to do Peacemaker first.”

Whether it comes to fruition at a later date remains to be seen, and the series' future - as well as the future of the entire DC slate - will likely depend heavily on the success of Superman this summer.