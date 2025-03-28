SUICIDE SQUAD Star Viola Davis Wants To Join The MCU; "Yeah, Absolutely. I've Watched All Of Them 5-6 Times."

During the world premiere of her new film G20, Oscar-winning actress and The Suicide Squad star Viola Davis expressed interest in possibly joining the MCU and it sounds like she's also a big Iron Man fan.

By RohanPatel - Mar 28, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Academy Award-winner Viola Davis (AirThe Woman KingKung Fu Panda 4) may be a DC staple, but it sounds like she's open to exploring another comic book universe.

While catching up with Entertainment Weekly, during the worldwide premiere of her new action thriller G20, Davis revealed that she's a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that she would would happily join that world, if the opportunity presented itself. 

"Yeah, absolutely. I don't know what hero I would be, you know. I just, my daughter is a Marvel fanatic, so I've watched, I think almost all of them five, six times."

Asked to pick a possible role, the Oscar-winner joked, "Probably an Iron Man. I would be — maybe Iron Mania? Iron Shaniqua Mania?"

While she may need to workshop which character she'd be interested in, it's hard to imagine her comments haven't already found their way over to the powers at Marvel Studios. 

The studio is currently riding high after their epic Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal on Wednesday, but it's also always looking ahead. With major productions like X-MenBlack Panther 3, Blade, and possibly Armor Wars on the horizon, it wouldn't be surprising if Marvel Studios set up a meeting, especially when there's a talent of Davis' caliber interested in joining their ranks. 

Davis has portrayed Amanda Waller for both the DC Extended Universe and the DC Universe since 2016, and has appeared in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, Peacemaker and Creature Commandos

Her next DC appearance is uncertain, but she was previously expected to lead a Waller TV series, however, it seems as though development on that project has been placed on an indefinite hold due to development issues.

During an event last month, DC co-chief Peter Safran said, “We’ve taken a couple of cracks at Waller and we haven’t been able to land it.,” with co-chief James Gunn adding, “We’re still working on itWaller has been tough, the strike was tough on Waller, there was a certain amount time that we needed to do Peacemaker first.” 

Whether it comes to fruition at a later date remains to be seen, and the series' future - as well as the future of the entire DC slate - will likely depend heavily on the success of Superman this summer.  

The target becomes a weapon. G20 starring Viola Davis is streaming on Prime Video April 10.

When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

Starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar and Antony Starr

Directed by Patricia Riggen

JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/28/2025, 4:33 PM
She watched “all of them 5 or 6 times”???

Lie.
Fogs
Fogs - 3/28/2025, 4:35 PM
@JobinJ - I feel bad for her, watching The Marvels that many times.
Gambito
Gambito - 3/28/2025, 4:35 PM
“Iron Shaniqua Mania” 😂😂😂😂


Still better than Iron Heart
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 3/28/2025, 4:45 PM
@Gambito - chill...
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/28/2025, 4:48 PM
@Gambito - Nice one Bruh stfu
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/28/2025, 4:41 PM
Why is she such a good actress but stale/dull as Waller?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/28/2025, 4:57 PM
@0bstreperous - It's how they wrote her and wanted her to act. David Ayer specifically
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 3/28/2025, 4:59 PM
@0bstreperous - I think she does great as Waller. I do think CCH Pounder would have been perfect for the live action role. Just based on her role in The Shield not just that she voiced Waller in Justice League series.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/28/2025, 4:42 PM
The sky is the limit now that the F4 IP as well as the X-Men one are moving forward. Her hopeful casting announcement is the stuff that should be announced on events like Comic Con.

Shot in the dark: Storm.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 4:58 PM
@NinnesMBC - i feel she’s too old now for Storm personally , especially if you want that character to continue ( she’s gonna be 60 this year) but guess it depends on the take so we’ll see.

Thinking about it , she could be a good version of Matron Imala who is from the recent Ultimate Black Panther comics

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/28/2025, 5:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I mostly was going by picturing her doing a lot of emphasis and theatrics when channeling the elements of nature just like how the character's voice actress from the 90s and 97 sequel animated series did it as.

This is the first time I hear about Matron Imala. A new character like that one could become mainstream enough if an actress like her portrays her so it's a good alternative.

My other candidate for Storm would be Simone Ashley then.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 5:26 PM
@NinnesMBC - I get yah , she could definitely capture the power & theatricality that Alison Sealy Smith brings to that Storm

My pick for MCU Storm is still Jodie Turner Smith.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/28/2025, 4:47 PM
She could get cast as any character she wants
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 4:50 PM
Honestly , I’m not sure who she could play but I would be down to have her in the MCU regardless!!.

She’s one of the best actresses working today so it would be nothing but a win for Marvel to add her to their ever expanding talent pool.

I also hope we see her in the DCU again soon since I have enjoyed her as Amanda Waller so far even if I wish she would get atleast a bit more to do which her own show would provide if/when it happens.

User Comment Image
Robby
Robby - 3/28/2025, 5:06 PM
Iron Shaniqua but the twist is she doesnt have an Iron suit, she just carries around her “iron” with the serial numbers etched off terrorizing peaceful neighborhoods
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/28/2025, 5:07 PM
Incredible actress. I hope they don’t do the Waller show until the scripts are up to par - she could pull a Farrell-in-Penguin level good CB performance with the right material
grif
grif - 3/28/2025, 5:23 PM
i watched everything after endgame 5-6 times. can i have money?

