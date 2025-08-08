RUMOR: BALLERINA Star Ana de Armas Is Being Eyed For A "Big" Marvel Studios Role

RUMOR: BALLERINA Star Ana de Armas Is Being Eyed For A &quot;Big&quot; Marvel Studios Role

Ana de Armas kicked a lot of ass in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, and it's now being reported that the No Time to Die star is being eyed for a "big" Marvel Studios role. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Ana de Armas has established herself as a bona fide action star, with a scene-stealing turn in No Time to Die before she took centre stage in the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina

There have been rumblings about the Knives Out star possibly taking on a role in the MCU a couple of times in the past, and scooper Daniel Richtman is now reporting that, "Ana de Armas is being eyed for a big Marvel role."

He doesn't elaborate on who she might play or what project this could be for, though Avengers: Doomsday was mentioned as a possibility last December. There are bound to be some new characters in that movie, with Ghost Rider currently expected to be its biggest new MCU debut. 

Armas is often suggested for the role of the DCU's Wonder Woman, though how likely that is depends on what James Gunn is looking for from his Diana Prince. Marvel Studios has access to a lot of new characters thanks to the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, so time will tell who she potentially suits up as in the MCU.

The Multiverse being in play also opens the door to many possibilities.

Earlier this year, Armas weighed in on what the most challenging part of shooting Ballerina's action scenes was. "Everything was difficult. It was really challenging," she shared. "We had a lot of exteriors [to shoot] and like I’ve said before, the sequences are very, very long. We wanted the audience to feel like I was doing it, and so we had to be prepared."

"The stunt team, which was amazing, taught me all the basics for fighting and how to connect every move with the other so I could be flexible and prepare for anything they would just throw at me and improvise. Things always happen, so you have to be prepared."

Armas added, "Yeah, it was a long [shoot] but those three-and-a-half, four months that I had to prepare were really important and necessary for me to find myself in it and find the character, who she was and what her style was and what her deal was, including adding the ballet element."

The actress has been making headlines lately for supposedly dating Mission: Impossible franchise lead Tom Cruise. We'll see whether that affects the chances of her joining the MCU, though fans remain convinced that he'll play an Iron Man Variant in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

What Can Marvel And DC Studios Do To Address The New Box Office Norm For Superhero Movies?
Related:

What Can Marvel And DC Studios Do To Address The New Box Office Norm For Superhero Movies?
Variety's Ranking Of Over 50 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies And TV Shows Is Dividing Opinions
Recommended For You:

Variety's Ranking Of Over 50 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies And TV Shows Is Dividing Opinions

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 10:23 AM
Big role at this moment means ..background Character for Downey Jr's monologues on Doomsday and Secret Wars
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/8/2025, 10:25 AM
Black Swan in Doomsday/Secret Wars?
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder