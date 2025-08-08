RUMOR: BALLERINA Star Ana de Armas Is Being Eyed For A "Big" Marvel Studios Role

Ana de Armas has established herself as a bona fide action star, with a scene-stealing turn in No Time to Die before she took centre stage in the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina.

There have been rumblings about the Knives Out star possibly taking on a role in the MCU a couple of times in the past, and scooper Daniel Richtman is now reporting that, "Ana de Armas is being eyed for a big Marvel role."

He doesn't elaborate on who she might play or what project this could be for, though Avengers: Doomsday was mentioned as a possibility last December. There are bound to be some new characters in that movie, with Ghost Rider currently expected to be its biggest new MCU debut.

Armas is often suggested for the role of the DCU's Wonder Woman, though how likely that is depends on what James Gunn is looking for from his Diana Prince. Marvel Studios has access to a lot of new characters thanks to the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, so time will tell who she potentially suits up as in the MCU.

The Multiverse being in play also opens the door to many possibilities.

Earlier this year, Armas weighed in on what the most challenging part of shooting Ballerina's action scenes was. "Everything was difficult. It was really challenging," she shared. "We had a lot of exteriors [to shoot] and like I’ve said before, the sequences are very, very long. We wanted the audience to feel like I was doing it, and so we had to be prepared."

"The stunt team, which was amazing, taught me all the basics for fighting and how to connect every move with the other so I could be flexible and prepare for anything they would just throw at me and improvise. Things always happen, so you have to be prepared."

Armas added, "Yeah, it was a long [shoot] but those three-and-a-half, four months that I had to prepare were really important and necessary for me to find myself in it and find the character, who she was and what her style was and what her deal was, including adding the ballet element."

The actress has been making headlines lately for supposedly dating Mission: Impossible franchise lead Tom Cruise. We'll see whether that affects the chances of her joining the MCU, though fans remain convinced that he'll play an Iron Man Variant in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.