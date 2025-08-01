Variety's Ranking Of Over 50 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies And TV Shows Is Dividing Opinions

Between movies, TV shows, and animated series, there have been over 50 Marvel Studios projects since Iron Man blasted onto our screens in 2008.

Ranking them is no easy feat, but Variety has taken a crack at it, and the results have proven hugely divisive. Moon Knight was worse than Echo and Captain America: Brave New World? The Fantastic Four: First Steps is beneath The Marvels and Ironheart? And wait, Avengers: Endgame is the best MCU movie over Black Panther?!

Some of you might agree with those decisions, but you can still probably see why this list has split opinions.

Looking back at these movies and TV shows, it's wild to see how far Marvel Studios has come since Phase 1 culminated with what was then the biggest superhero movie of all-time: The Avengers.

Ultimately, everyone's ranking is going to differ, and one person's favourite movie or TV show could be someone else's least favourite (though we'd imagine none of you would place Secret Invasion at #1).

You can check out this ranking of the MCU's movies and TV shows—according to the trade, at least—below. Once you've done that, head to the comments section to let us know your thoughts.

54 - Secret Invasion

53 - Thor: The Dark World

52 - Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

51 - Moon Knight

50 - Thor: Love & Thunder

49 - The Incredible Hulk

48 - Iron Man 2

47 - Echo

46 - Eternals

45 - Captain America: Brave New World

44 - The Falcon & The Winter Soldier

43 - What If…?

42 - Avengers: Age of Ultron

41 - Werewolf by Night

40 - Thor

39 - She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

38 - Ant-Man & The Wasp

37 - The Fantastic Four: First Steps

36 - Black Widow

35 - Iron Man 3

34 - Captain Marvel

33 - The Marvels

32 - Ms. Marvel

31 - Ant-Man

30 - Ironheart

29 - Doctor Strange

28 - Thunderbolts*

27 - Daredevil: Born Again

26 - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

25 - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

24 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

23 - The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

22 - Spider-Man: Far From Home

21 - Hawkeye

20 - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

19 - Captain America: The First Avenger

18 - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

17 - Deadpool & Wolverine

16 - Agatha All Along

15 - The Avengers

14 - Spider-Man: Homecoming

13 - Captain America: Civil War

12 - Avengers: Infinity War

11 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

10 - Loki

9 - Thor: Ragnarok

8 - Iron Man

7 - Spider-Man: No Way Home

6 - X-Men ‘97

5 - Captain America: The Winter Soldier

4 - WandaVision

3 - Guardians of the Galaxy

2 - Black Panther

1 - Avengers: Endgame