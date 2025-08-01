Variety's Ranking Of Over 50 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies And TV Shows Is Dividing Opinions

Between movies, TV shows, and animated series, there have been over 50 Marvel Studios projects since Iron Man blasted onto our screens in 2008.
Ranking them is no easy feat, but Variety has taken a crack at it, and the results have proven hugely divisive. Moon Knight was worse than Echo and Captain America: Brave New World? The Fantastic Four: First Steps is beneath The Marvels and Ironheart? And wait, Avengers: Endgame is the best MCU movie over Black Panther?!
Some of you might agree with those decisions, but you can still probably see why this list has split opinions.
Looking back at these movies and TV shows, it's wild to see how far Marvel Studios has come since Phase 1 culminated with what was then the biggest superhero movie of all-time: The Avengers.
Ultimately, everyone's ranking is going to differ, and one person's favourite movie or TV show could be someone else's least favourite (though we'd imagine none of you would place Secret Invasion at #1).
You can check out this ranking of the MCU's movies and TV shows—according to the trade, at least—below. Once you've done that, head to the comments section to let us know your thoughts.
54 - Secret Invasion
53 - Thor: The Dark World
52 - Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
51 - Moon Knight
50 - Thor: Love & Thunder
49 - The Incredible Hulk
48 - Iron Man 2
47 - Echo
46 - Eternals
45 - Captain America: Brave New World
44 - The Falcon & The Winter Soldier
43 - What If…?
42 - Avengers: Age of Ultron
41 - Werewolf by Night
40 - Thor
39 - She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
38 - Ant-Man & The Wasp
37 - The Fantastic Four: First Steps
36 - Black Widow
35 - Iron Man 3
34 - Captain Marvel
33 - The Marvels
32 - Ms. Marvel
31 - Ant-Man
30 - Ironheart
29 - Doctor Strange
28 - Thunderbolts*
27 - Daredevil: Born Again
26 - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
25 - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
24 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
23 - The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
22 - Spider-Man: Far From Home
21 - Hawkeye
20 - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
19 - Captain America: The First Avenger
18 - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
17 - Deadpool & Wolverine
16 - Agatha All Along
15 - The Avengers
14 - Spider-Man: Homecoming
13 - Captain America: Civil War
12 - Avengers: Infinity War
11 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
10 - Loki
9 - Thor: Ragnarok
8 - Iron Man
7 - Spider-Man: No Way Home
6 - X-Men ‘97
5 - Captain America: The Winter Soldier
4 - WandaVision
3 - Guardians of the Galaxy
2 - Black Panther
1 - Avengers: Endgame