What Can Marvel And DC Studios Do To Address The New Box Office Norm For Superhero Movies?

Superhero movies are no longer guaranteed $1 billion hits, but what can Marvel and DC Studios do to make sure "superhero fatigue" doesn't bring an end to our favourite genre? We have a few suggestions...

By JoshWilding - Aug 07, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Superheroes are struggling in theaters, and not a single one of their movies will come close to $1 billion at the worldwide box office in 2025. It's impossible to deny that superhero fatigue is here, and it's now down to Marvel Studios and DC Studios to counter it. 

It's early days for the DCU, while Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has talked candidly about how he intends to address the MCU's recent struggles. Still, talk is cheap, and it's the action that's taken in the coming years which will decide this genre's fate. 

In this feature, we're sharing our take on what needs to be done by both studios to right a ship that, while not sinking, has definitely veered off course in recent years.

To learn more, tap those "Next"/"View List" buttons below to read our breakdown in its entirety...
 

5. It's Time To Make These Movies For Less

If the majority of these movies are going to end their box office runs in the $400 million - $600 million range, then it's vital that they be produced for less money. Whether that's cutting costs in terms of talent or VFX, it's not sustainable for these blockbusters to be costing upwards of $200 million (before marketing) every time moving forward.

There has to be a way for Marvel and DC to figure this out, and the latter does appear to have the right idea by casting lesser-known stars.

David Corenswet earned $750,000 for Superman, with Nicholas Hoult scoring a $2 million payday due to being the bigger name (we'd argue that he wasn't a huge enough star to sell tickets, though, and James Gunn's $15 million paycheck is questionable, to say the least). 

No studio is looking to simply break even on a pricey movie, so something's gotta give.
 

4. Events Sell; Everything Else, Not So Much

If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that audiences now expect superhero movies to be events. Deadpool & Wolverine was one because it brought together two of Marvel's most iconic characters, whereas The Marvels, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts* were streaming follow-ups, and regardless of that, never felt like game-changing, impactful stories. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hasn't broken box office records, but it's soared higher than those movies because the reintroduction of this team felt like a much bigger deal than other recent releases. 

Once upon a time, Marvel Studios took risks on the likes of Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy. However, those movies were surrounded by safe bets like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Relying on those marquee names is a must moving forward. 

We wish DC Studios all the best with Supergirl and Clayface, though... 
 

3. No More Streaming

The COVID-19 pandemic had a long-lasting, hugely negative impact on the theatrical landscape. Don't believe us? Avengers: Endgame made just shy of $630 million in China in 2019, whereas Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps haven't even reached $20 million combined. 

Then, there's streaming. Whether it's the shortened theatrical window or Marvel Studios being forced into producing a seemingly endless wave of TV shows, streaming platforms like Disney+ have conditioned moviegoers to just wait to watch movies at home, while those series devalued the MCU to a point where it simply no longer feels special. 

WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier felt like must-see TV in 2021, but as time passed, these shows have lost their lustre, and they now come and go with little fanfare or impact. Marvel Studios is reducing its streaming output moving forward, whereas DC Studios runs the risk of repeating past mistakes with the likes of Peacemaker season 2 and Lanterns

To undo the damage, the wait to watch these movies at home needs to be significantly longer and streaming shows...well, one a year might be one too many. 
 

2. Better Marketing, Fewer Leaks

The importance of test screenings is debatable, but in recent years, they have led to a surge in spoilers leaking online. We're not just talking about a couple of minor surprises either; it's become commonplace for full plot leaks to do the rounds months ahead of a new movie's release.

If fans have read every plot beat that soon, then they're less inclined to go back for repeat viewings. Piracy is also an issue, with full clips and CAM rips all over social media sometimes days before a movie is even released in the U.S.

Early fan screenings are another problem because, rather than creating buzz, they give people a chance to learn what to expect weeks in advance (and that's often presented incorrectly or out of context). Honestly, marketing campaigns in general need an overhaul because how is hanging Superman above the Shard in London or plastering James Gunn's face over Love Island UK helping to sell tickets? 

The same could be said for the cringeworthy influencer interviews that see an actor like Pedro Pascal asked less about his process, and more about the internet calling him "daddy." Recent trailers have also been lacking, with The Marvels a good example of that.
 

1. Less Is More

A site called ComicBookMovie.com probably shouldn't be calling for fewer superhero movies and TV shows every year, but it would benefit this genre greatly in the long run. 

The days of Marvel and DC releasing three movies a year need to end, and neither studio should be balancing two or three streaming series on top of that is a good idea. While Deadpool & Wolverine had a lot going for it, the fact that it was 2024's only MCU title made it more highly anticipated, and gave it the feeling of a special one-off event. 

Why get excited for Captain America: Brave New World when there's Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts*, Ironheart, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Eyes of Wakanda to also look forward to in the following six months? It's too much. 

Fortunately, Marvel Studios and DC Studios both look to be taking a less-is-more approach in the coming years...
 

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/7/2025, 12:37 PM
The market has been over saturated with superhero content. These projects are no longer special or hold much weight.
GenD
GenD - 8/7/2025, 12:37 PM
Less formulaic?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/7/2025, 12:38 PM
Capitulate
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 8/7/2025, 12:40 PM
Uhh, leave them in the theaters longer?
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/7/2025, 12:40 PM
I just don't get why everyone is obsessed with box office. Any wood would think they get a cut of it. Make me understand
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/7/2025, 12:47 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - User Comment Image
lord22
lord22 - 8/7/2025, 12:59 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - we don't actualy care about the money they make , we just want them to be succesfull to have multiple sequels
mountainman
mountainman - 8/7/2025, 12:41 PM
1. Lower budgets for lesser known and new properties
2. Consistent quality
3. Streaming shows are not required viewing for movies
4. Don’t shelve popular characters
5. No more than 2 movies per year per studio
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/7/2025, 12:41 PM
Lower budgets and rebuild!
ShellHead
ShellHead - 8/7/2025, 12:42 PM
Also I think it's cultural. Right now, people don't like being told to strive for a better world. America is a place that elected Donald Trump, twice. Especially now, they don't like the idea of Superman or the F4 giving them an ideal for community and science to strive towards. I think it'll pass, but America is in a moment of selfishness and guilt.

And as for internationally, the rest of the world is also rejecting American films (outside of kids movies) for similar reasons. America is an international pariah.

When the MCU and other superhero movies were sure hits, America was a global leader. Now it's a joke, or worse, a threat.

It's not the only reason obviously, but I think it's a factor.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/7/2025, 12:45 PM
Superman is the third highest grossing movie of the year domestically and is well received.

I think WB should keep letting Gunn do his thing.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/7/2025, 12:45 PM
My two favorite things about this article is the continued lumping together of Superman and the 2025 Marvel slate as flops of equal proportion. Not saying Superman is knocking anyone's socks off, but let's not pretend these are totally the same things.

The second is only now are the people that head this site having the kind of introspection about the genre that literally anyone with a working prefrontal cortex has been saying for the last few years.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/7/2025, 12:45 PM
Readjust expectations and realize that things aren't the same as they were in 2019 where so many movies made a billion.
At this point, just be happy with whatever you get.
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/7/2025, 12:46 PM
As many have said, lower budgets is a big first step. They need to focus on quality writing and putting less holes into their films, focus on accuracy and don't build the narrative to wide without pushing it forward
Superheroking
Superheroking - 8/7/2025, 12:48 PM
We wish DC Studios all the best with Supergirl and Clayface, though...

Yup, Superman will barely make 600$ million with all this marketing. Supergirl is probably DOA. Why would you release a Supergirl movie righ after Superman?

But sure, James Gunn is a genius lol
2050
2050 - 8/7/2025, 12:51 PM
COVID was a perfect storm against the movie industry. 2019 has nine billion dollar movies. 2018 have five. These days, you’re good if the industry has three. The market isn’t there anymore, at least not in the classical sense for box office revenue. Not sure if the market will ever be built back up again, but DC and Marvel are working its way there. There was some lost goodwill with viewers over the years due to subpar product, but starting from nearly ground zero by focusing on just producing good movies is a good first step.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 8/7/2025, 12:52 PM
Keep them longer in theater and communicate to the audience that the film won't hit streaming for awhile.


Also cut the budgets including pay days. No more 20 million plus a film unless it performs so reward actors with points on the boxoffice when it performs well.

🫡
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 8/7/2025, 12:52 PM
They over saturated the market. Even my seven year old is losing interest in these movies and shows.
CristianE
CristianE - 8/7/2025, 12:58 PM
Remember cowboy movies?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/7/2025, 12:58 PM
Why do fans keep caring so deeply about box office? We're not financial stakeholders. But keeping them movies in the theater longer and tighter budgets with more creative filmmaking can help.

Things change sometimes. I don't know if it will ever be the old days. The thing about the old days...
User Comment Image

