What Can Marvel And DC Studios Do To Address The New Box Office Norm For Superhero Movies?

Superheroes are struggling in theaters, and not a single one of their movies will come close to $1 billion at the worldwide box office in 2025. It's impossible to deny that superhero fatigue is here, and it's now down to Marvel Studios and DC Studios to counter it. It's early days for the DCU, while Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has talked candidly about how he intends to address the MCU's recent struggles. Still, talk is cheap, and it's the action that's taken in the coming years which will decide this genre's fate. In this feature, we're sharing our take on what needs to be done by both studios to right a ship that, while not sinking, has definitely veered off course in recent years. To learn more, tap those "Next"/"View List" buttons below to read our breakdown in its entirety...

5. It's Time To Make These Movies For Less If the majority of these movies are going to end their box office runs in the $400 million - $600 million range, then it's vital that they be produced for less money. Whether that's cutting costs in terms of talent or VFX, it's not sustainable for these blockbusters to be costing upwards of $200 million (before marketing) every time moving forward. There has to be a way for Marvel and DC to figure this out, and the latter does appear to have the right idea by casting lesser-known stars. David Corenswet earned $750,000 for Superman, with Nicholas Hoult scoring a $2 million payday due to being the bigger name (we'd argue that he wasn't a huge enough star to sell tickets, though, and James Gunn's $15 million paycheck is questionable, to say the least). No studio is looking to simply break even on a pricey movie, so something's gotta give.



4. Events Sell; Everything Else, Not So Much If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that audiences now expect superhero movies to be events. Deadpool & Wolverine was one because it brought together two of Marvel's most iconic characters, whereas The Marvels, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts* were streaming follow-ups, and regardless of that, never felt like game-changing, impactful stories. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hasn't broken box office records, but it's soared higher than those movies because the reintroduction of this team felt like a much bigger deal than other recent releases. Once upon a time, Marvel Studios took risks on the likes of Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy. However, those movies were surrounded by safe bets like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Relying on those marquee names is a must moving forward. We wish DC Studios all the best with Supergirl and Clayface, though...



3. No More Streaming The COVID-19 pandemic had a long-lasting, hugely negative impact on the theatrical landscape. Don't believe us? Avengers: Endgame made just shy of $630 million in China in 2019, whereas Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps haven't even reached $20 million combined. Then, there's streaming. Whether it's the shortened theatrical window or Marvel Studios being forced into producing a seemingly endless wave of TV shows, streaming platforms like Disney+ have conditioned moviegoers to just wait to watch movies at home, while those series devalued the MCU to a point where it simply no longer feels special. WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier felt like must-see TV in 2021, but as time passed, these shows have lost their lustre, and they now come and go with little fanfare or impact. Marvel Studios is reducing its streaming output moving forward, whereas DC Studios runs the risk of repeating past mistakes with the likes of Peacemaker season 2 and Lanterns. To undo the damage, the wait to watch these movies at home needs to be significantly longer and streaming shows...well, one a year might be one too many.



2. Better Marketing, Fewer Leaks The importance of test screenings is debatable, but in recent years, they have led to a surge in spoilers leaking online. We're not just talking about a couple of minor surprises either; it's become commonplace for full plot leaks to do the rounds months ahead of a new movie's release. If fans have read every plot beat that soon, then they're less inclined to go back for repeat viewings. Piracy is also an issue, with full clips and CAM rips all over social media sometimes days before a movie is even released in the U.S. Early fan screenings are another problem because, rather than creating buzz, they give people a chance to learn what to expect weeks in advance (and that's often presented incorrectly or out of context). Honestly, marketing campaigns in general need an overhaul because how is hanging Superman above the Shard in London or plastering James Gunn's face over Love Island UK helping to sell tickets? The same could be said for the cringeworthy influencer interviews that see an actor like Pedro Pascal asked less about his process, and more about the internet calling him "daddy." Recent trailers have also been lacking, with The Marvels a good example of that.

