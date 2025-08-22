PEACEMAKER Spoilers: Season 2 Premiere Introduces Another Batman Villain (Before The Dark Knight's DCU Debut)

PEACEMAKER Spoilers: Season 2 Premiere Introduces Another Batman Villain (Before The Dark Knight's DCU Debut)

In the Peacemaker season 2 premiere, DC Studios adds another member of Batman's rogues gallery to the DCU...before we've met the Caped Crusader himself! You can take a closer look at their cameo here.

By JoshWilding - Aug 22, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

There were some big talking points in Peacemaker season 2's premiere, including the debut of another member of Batman's rogues gallery. This comes after Creature Commandos introduced Clayface and Doctor Phosphorus, with the latter apprehended off-camera by the Caped Crusader.

When Christopher Smith goes for his interview with the Justice Gang's Maxwell Lord, Guy Gardner, and Hawgirl, he's initially shocked to see another wannabe superhero walk out in tears: White Rabbit (we later learn that an issue with Lord's speaker system means she heard him make fun of her camel toe).

Created by David Finch and Paul Jenkins, White Rabbit first appeared in 2011's Batman: The Dark Knight #1. Jaina Hudson is a C-list villain and has never posed much of a threat to Batman. Her costume is certainly eye-catching, though, and was faithfully translated to the screen in Peacemaker.

The DCU's version of the character clearly fancies herself a hero. However, she obviously wasn't deemed a worthy choice to join the ranks of a team that's so far made up of the characters above, along with Mister Terrific and Metamorpho.

Singer Brey Noelle, who previously acted in Replicator, Secrets Between Sisters, and See You Again, plays White Rabbit. She doesn't reappear in the subsequent four episodes of Peacemaker that we've seen.

We're still not sure what's happening with The Brave and the Bold, DC Studios' planned Batman and Robin movie. Last month, James Gunn suggested that Superman might have already crossed paths with the Dark Knight in the DCU. 

"Well first of all, we don't know if he's already seen a man dressed up as a bat," the filmmaker noted. "But I think that he'd probably see a kindred spirit in that [here's] another crazy person wearing a crazy costume [albeit] with a very different intent."

What did you think about White Rabbit's Peacemaker cameo? 

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. 

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. 

