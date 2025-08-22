PEACEMAKER Spoilers: Season 2 Premiere Introduces Another Batman Villain (Before The Dark Knight's DCU Debut)

There were some big talking points in Peacemaker season 2's premiere, including the debut of another member of Batman's rogues gallery. This comes after Creature Commandos introduced Clayface and Doctor Phosphorus, with the latter apprehended off-camera by the Caped Crusader.

When Christopher Smith goes for his interview with the Justice Gang's Maxwell Lord, Guy Gardner, and Hawgirl, he's initially shocked to see another wannabe superhero walk out in tears: White Rabbit (we later learn that an issue with Lord's speaker system means she heard him make fun of her camel toe).

Created by David Finch and Paul Jenkins, White Rabbit first appeared in 2011's Batman: The Dark Knight #1. Jaina Hudson is a C-list villain and has never posed much of a threat to Batman. Her costume is certainly eye-catching, though, and was faithfully translated to the screen in Peacemaker.

The DCU's version of the character clearly fancies herself a hero. However, she obviously wasn't deemed a worthy choice to join the ranks of a team that's so far made up of the characters above, along with Mister Terrific and Metamorpho.

Singer Brey Noelle, who previously acted in Replicator, Secrets Between Sisters, and See You Again, plays White Rabbit. She doesn't reappear in the subsequent four episodes of Peacemaker that we've seen.

We're still not sure what's happening with The Brave and the Bold, DC Studios' planned Batman and Robin movie. Last month, James Gunn suggested that Superman might have already crossed paths with the Dark Knight in the DCU.

"Well first of all, we don't know if he's already seen a man dressed up as a bat," the filmmaker noted. "But I think that he'd probably see a kindred spirit in that [here's] another crazy person wearing a crazy costume [albeit] with a very different intent."

What did you think about White Rabbit's Peacemaker cameo?

