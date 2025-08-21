PEACEMAKER Season 2 Spoilers: The Justice Gang Adds Some Surprise Members In Recap Explaining DCU Continuity

Peacemaker season 1 took place in the DCEU and was a direct follow-up to The Suicide Squad. The second season, meanwhile, is set in the new DCU, raising questions among fans about what is and isn't canon from that first batch of episodes.

Well, season 2 opens with a "Previously in the DCU" recap that, for the most part, features footage from season 1. A few scenes have been reshot, with Leota Adebayo now namedropping the Justice Gang. However, the biggest surprise comes when we revisit the aftermath of Peacemaker's battle with the Butterflies.

Where the Justice League once stood—Superman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman—in shadow now stands the Justice Gang. Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl are the only ones not hidden in shadow, but they're joined by Mister Terrific, Superman, and perhaps most surprisingly, Supergirl.

The implication seems to be that the Woman of Tomorrow is part of this superhero team, especially as Gunn could have easily replaced her with Metamorpho if he just had a space that needed filling.

Green Lantern isn't a fan of Peacemaker, seeing as Christopher Smith has been telling everyone he's a "puke freak." It's no great surprise then that the Justice Gang ultimately rejects Peacemaker when he attempts to join the team. However, he's not the only one, as we also see obscure Batman villain White Rabbit walking away in tears (she's decked out in a comic-accurate white and pink costume).

There are a few ties to the wider DCU beyond that, and it's mentioned in passing that someone has broken out of Belle Reve. Arkham Asylum receives a mention, and so does the "Luthor incident" in Metropolis. As for Amanda Waller, she's still facing Congressional hearings due to her past actions, but doesn't appear.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

What did you think about the Peacemaker season 2 premiere?

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.