Marvel Comics Reveals The Penultimate Chapters Of Its Ultimate Universe Titles Before April's Conclusion

This March, the end of the Ultimate Universe draws nearer with the release of Ultimate Endgame #4, Ultimate Wolverine #15, and Ultimates #22-23. Today, we have a first look at those.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 16, 2025 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Ultimate Endgame #1 hits stands later this month, marking the beginning of the end of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe. Today, you can learn about some of the line's final chapters, which go on sale next March.

By that point, Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men will have already concluded. However, the characters and storylines of the three titles will continue to play key roles in the events of Ultimate Endgame.

In fact, in the penultimate issue of the event series, Peter Parker confronts the Maker "in a battle so revelatory" that the issue's cover is set to remain classified online until Ultimate Endgame #1 hits stands at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Ultimate Wolverine #15 sees Logan revert to the Winter Soldier. Only this time, Jean Grey is on the scene to remind him who he truly is, setting up the finale to his heartbreaking journey. And Ultimates will continue to be essential reading for Ultimate Endgame, delivering "two character-defining issues," including one featuring guest artist Sergio Dávila. 

Boldly redefining the Marvel mythos for a new generation and igniting the industry with new readers, the Ultimate Universe will now be able to be enjoyed in its entirety for years to come. But it’s not over yet, and Marvel Comics has said we won't want to miss out on "experiencing the final instalments of this visionary project that will go down in history."

Below, you can learn more about what's to come in March with artwork and details for the four issues going on sale.

RETURN OF THE WINTER SOLDIER!

Wolverine’s brainwashed programming seizes control! What havoc will he wreak on his already overwhelmed and outnumbered group of allies? And what sheer bad@%#ery will Jean Grey display to subdue him once more?!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #15
Written by CHRIS CONDON
Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
On Sale 3/18

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER!

Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices!

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #4 (OF 5)
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF
Cover by MARK BROOKS
On Sale 3/25

CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. RED SKULL…A.K.A. BUCKY!

Captain America must face the demons of his past…and the old friend who has become his darkest enemy! An explosive confrontation amid the global chaos of Endgame!

ULTIMATES #22
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 3/4

THOR AND THE FLAMES OF ASGARD!

Thor and Sif join the war on the Maker in this grand epic! Thor’s deal with Surtur comes to fruition, and each page is a masterpiece in its own right!

ULTIMATES #23
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 3/18

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
