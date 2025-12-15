AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Trailer Features A Major Reveal That Could Shape The MCU's Future - SPOILERS

The first trailer - though it was really more of a character-focused scene than an actual teaser - for Avengers: Doomsday leaked online earlier today, and it finally confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets relating to the movie.

Spoilers ahead.

Yes, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) will officially return to the MCU in Doomsday, and by all accounts, the former Captain America will take centre stage as one of the film's leads along with Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Though Evans' name was not announced as part of this summer's big cast reveal, his involvement shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone who has been keeping an eye on the numerous rumors that have been doing the rounds since we first learned that Marvel Studios would pivot away from The Kang Dynasty following Jonathan Majors' assault charges.

Far more interesting is the reveal that Steve and Peggy had a child together in the alternate timeline that was created when The First Avenger returned the Infinity Stones and decided to remain in the past in Avengers: Endgame.

Rogers having a child is a concept that has been explored in the comics across several different timelines and realities. In the main Marvel Comics 616 continuity, Steve adopts the biological son of Arnim Zola, Ian Rogers, who ultimately adopts the Nomad persona. There's also the Ultimate Universe's Red Skull, and Sarah Rogers, aka Crusader, from an alternate What If? reality.

Of course, it's highly likely that this unnamed infant we see in the teaser will be an entirely new character, but his existence could still have significant ramifications of the future of the MCU. We know that T'Challa's son, T'Challa Jr., will eventually become the new Black Panther, and it looks like Thor's adopted daughter, Love, will also return.

Marvel Studios has a lot of options when it comes to continuing the legacy of the original Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and the likes of The Champions and the Thunderbolts, aka The New Avengers, are expected to carry the torch post-Secret Wars. Still, one can't help but wonder if the studio is keeping all bases covered by introducing more of the Avengers' actual children, as opposed to mentees that take up their mantles.

What do you make of the reveal that Steve and Peggy have a child in Doomsday? Let us know in the comments, and check out a new fan-made poster via Viscom Creative below.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.