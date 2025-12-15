SPIDER-MAN: Rumored New Details On Black Costume, AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Role, Sadie Sink Spoiler, And More

We have a Spidey-centric rumour roundup for you, including intel on the black costume, Peter Parker's role in Avengers: Secret Wars, and more on Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

By JoshWilding - Dec 15, 2025 04:12 PM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Spider-Man likely won't be featured in any of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday teasers, but the future still looks bright for the MCU's web-slinger.

Today, we have several updates from The Cosmic Circus. The first echoes past reports about Tom Holland's Peter Parker being one of Avengers: Secret Wars' main characters, news sure to be welcomed by many of you.

The site has also revealed that Spidey is getting his alien costume, and claims it will look similar to the piece of Thomas DuCrest artwork we've included at the bottom of this post. The design will also be influenced by The Spectacular Spider-Man and Insomniac's Spider-Man games.

Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with the world forced to forget that Peter exists, all to avoid countless Variants of his villains being pulled into Earth-616 (which probably would have resulted in a series of Incursions). However, after Avengers: Secret Wars, it's said that, "With the universe being destroyed and reset, the spell will ultimately be broken."

Back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and we have an update on what sounds like some unreal action scenes:

"There is a lot of practicality being done for this film, especially in the fight sequences. I have to give my props to the stunt coordinators because, holy crap, these might just be some of the most awesome movements I’ve seen from Spider-Man in a long time."

"Without giving away the whole thing, there is a 'one-er' planned that just screams Raimi and Webb inspiration, and it is absolutely phenomenal. This is a Spider-Man who has honed in on his fighting, his abilities, and his Spider-Sense. It’s like they put Jackie Chan himself in the damn suit."

The site also believes the first trailer will arrive around Super Bowl time, and the latest on Sadie Sink's mysterious role certainly seems to lend some weight to the Jean Grey theories/rumours.

While they're not certain at this stage, this report posits that if a lead their reporter, Alex Perez, is chasing pans out, "Not only will she be expected to return post-Secret Wars, she may very well be one of the faces of the Mutant Saga."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

