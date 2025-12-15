Sentry Actor Lewis Pullman On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - "I Couldn't Believe I Was Allowed To Be In That Movie!"

Lewis Pullman was a recent guest on The View to promote his role in The Testament of Ann Lee, and the conversation briefly touched on his role as Sentry in Thunderbolts and the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

On his time filming Doomsday, Pullman remarked, "I couldn’t believe I was allowed to be in that movie. It was so fun. I’m so lucky to play this character because he means so much to me. Ther's something about his ethos tha's very personal to me. "

He also touched on his reunion with fellow Top Gun: Maverick co-star Danny Ramirez on the Doomsday set, exclaiming, "So I did Top Gun: Maverick and made one of my best friends in the world in Danny Ramirez and so we're both in Doomsday and when we were sitting in our cast chairs and in our costumes we were like, ‘What is happening right now?’”

Currently, the entire world is anxious for the first teaser (or teasers if the rumors of 4 separate trailers are to be believed) for Avengers: Doomsday, which is said to be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opens in North American theaters this Friday, December 19, 2025.

The two-part Avengers film is said to be a loose adaptation of the 1984–85 comic book crossover event, Secret Wars, from Jim Shooter and the 2015–16 sequel storyline written by Jonathan Hickman.

In the upcoming Anthony and Joe Russo-directed pic, Pullman's Sentry is said to be occupying the Beyonder role from the original comics. Whereas Doctor Doom steals the Beyonders' powers in the original version, the upcoming Avengers films will see Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom become all-powerful by harnessing the Sentry's impressive powerset.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, while Secret Wars is slated to arrive on December 17, 2027.