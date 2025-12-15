AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Description Revealed; Each Will Focus On A Different Character - SPOILERS

Whether an online release is planned remains a mystery, but with Avatar: Fire and Ash arriving in theaters this week, we're days away from a first look at Avengers: Doomsday.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that four sneak peeks will be released over four weeks, and the idea is to encourage MCU fans to watch James Cameron's Avatar threequel multiple times. That does seem to imply that these teasers will be theater exclusives, though Disney clearly isn't sweating the inevitable bootlegs that will blanket social media by the weekend.

It's a marketing tactic that's seemingly worked for The Odyssey, anyway, and we now have details on what to expect from the four Avengers: Doomsday trailers.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH revealed that each of them will take place from the point of view of one character, and later wrote on X that the first is set to revolve around Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Reliable runtime and trailer leaker @Cryptic4KQual later countered that by saying they were wrong, prompting the insider to not only share a trailer description, but details on which characters they'll revolve around:

Oh, interesting, so they switched the order. Doom was supposed to go first. Okay, no reason for me to hide it then, or people would think I was BSing. The four 'trailers' aren’t really trailers, they’re four short scenes, each focusing on a different character. The one with Steve was originally supposed to be the third, but it looks like it’s going to be the first now. It shows Steve riding home on a bike. He has a baby boy. There’s a tagline that reads 'Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday' followed by 'December 2026' and then a countdown. Since they changed the order, I’m ASSUMING Thor will be the second one now.

So, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Doom, and...well, we'll have to wait and see. It won't be long until we find out whether this is accurate, of course, and love or hate the social media scooper scene, these online rumormongers do value their respective reputations. With that in mind, we can't imagine the above being wildly off from what we see in theaters.

If the first of the Avengers: Doomsday sneak peeks really is just Steve Rogers returning home before we learn that he and Peggy Carter have a son, then it doesn't feel like we're missing too much if an online release is off the table (they still have the potential to be pretty epic, though).

Instead, it seems the trailers—or "scenes"—will drop a few clues about what's to come, while teeing up the roles characters like Cap, Thor, and Doom will play in this story. Given that we're a year away from the movie's release, anything more than this might have been wishful thinking.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.