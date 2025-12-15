AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Description Revealed; Each Will Focus On A Different Character - SPOILERS

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Description Revealed; Each Will Focus On A Different Character - SPOILERS

A description of the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer has been revealed, along with the other MCU characters we can expect to see highlighted in the weeks ahead.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 15, 2025 03:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Whether an online release is planned remains a mystery, but with Avatar: Fire and Ash arriving in theaters this week, we're days away from a first look at Avengers: Doomsday.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that four sneak peeks will be released over four weeks, and the idea is to encourage MCU fans to watch James Cameron's Avatar threequel multiple times. That does seem to imply that these teasers will be theater exclusives, though Disney clearly isn't sweating the inevitable bootlegs that will blanket social media by the weekend.

It's a marketing tactic that's seemingly worked for The Odyssey, anyway, and we now have details on what to expect from the four Avengers: Doomsday trailers.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH revealed that each of them will take place from the point of view of one character, and later wrote on X that the first is set to revolve around Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Reliable runtime and trailer leaker @Cryptic4KQual later countered that by saying they were wrong, prompting the insider to not only share a trailer description, but details on which characters they'll revolve around:

Oh, interesting, so they switched the order. Doom was supposed to go first. Okay, no reason for me to hide it then, or people would think I was BSing.

The four 'trailers' aren’t really trailers, they’re four short scenes, each focusing on a different character. The one with Steve was originally supposed to be the third, but it looks like it’s going to be the first now. It shows Steve riding home on a bike. He has a baby boy. There’s a tagline that reads 'Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday' followed by 'December 2026' and then a countdown.

Since they changed the order, I’m ASSUMING Thor will be the second one now.

So, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Doom, and...well, we'll have to wait and see. It won't be long until we find out whether this is accurate, of course, and love or hate the social media scooper scene, these online rumormongers do value their respective reputations. With that in mind, we can't imagine the above being wildly off from what we see in theaters. 

If the first of the Avengers: Doomsday sneak peeks really is just Steve Rogers returning home before we learn that he and Peggy Carter have a son, then it doesn't feel like we're missing too much if an online release is off the table (they still have the potential to be pretty epic, though).

Instead, it seems the trailers—or "scenes"—will drop a few clues about what's to come, while teeing up the roles characters like Cap, Thor, and Doom will play in this story. Given that we're a year away from the movie's release, anything more than this might have been wishful thinking.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
RUMOR: Charlie Cox's Daredevil Will Finally Return To The Big Screen In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
Related:

RUMOR: Charlie Cox's Daredevil Will Finally Return To The Big Screen In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Four Trailers Rumored To Feature [SPOILER]; Will Begin With Anti-Piracy PSA
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Four Trailers Rumored To Feature [SPOILER]; Will Begin With Anti-Piracy PSA

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder