THE PRINCESS BRIDE Director Rob Reiner And His Wife, Michele, Found Dead In Apparent Homicide

It's been confirmed this morning that Rob Reiner, acclaimed actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, passed away on December 14, in his Brentwood, California home. The filmmaker was found alongside his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68.

The son of comedian, actor, and director Carl Reiner and actress Estelle Reiner, Reiner attended UCLA Film School and began his career writing for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. His big break came as Michael "Meathead" Stivic on the CBS sitcom All in the Family, for which he earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Later transitioning to directing, Reiner helmed classics like This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), Misery (1990), and A Few Good Men (1992).

In recent years, he stepped back in front of the camera for projects such as The Wolf of Wall Street, New Girl, and The Bear. The couple met on the set of 1989's When Harry Met Sally..., which Rob also directed.

A spokesperson for the Reiner family has said, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Shortly after the news of Rob and Michele's death broke, reports began to surface about them being found with stab wounds.

Now, PEOPLE is reporting that they were killed by their son, Nick, "according to multiple sources who have spoken with family members." Police have yet to confirm this, and while Nick is allegedly being questioned, no arrests have been made.

Nick has previously talked about issues with drug addiction and homelessness, though it's believed he got clean in the mid-2010s. Beyond the circumstances of their deaths, this is a tragic loss and, as you might expect, tributes have been flooding in: