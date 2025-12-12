Holiday Gift Guide 2025: Essentials From Universal, Disney, Skybound, STRANGER THINGS, WICKED, And More

The Holiday season is finally here! We're back with our annual Gift Guide, and 2025's edition is jam-packed full of new must-have essentials.
As always, we know things can be tough at this time of year, and that's why this Gift Guide accommodates all manner of budgets for every type of person in your life, from family to friends (of all ages).
Crucially, we've got hands-on with every single item listed below. Unlike other guides, you won't find sponsored items or flavour-of-the-month items that we've only seen in a press release; by getting to check these out, we can assure you that they're all awesome and that those you're looking to buy for—even if it's yourself‚ will be extremely pleased.
So, take a closer look at our most must-have movies, TV shows, toys, collectables, accessories, and books below...
Universal
LEGO Icons How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless - Available from LEGO
This new set invites builders to embark on an adventure by creating a stunning replica of the iconic Night Fury dragon, Toothless. Comprising 784 pieces, the set features intricate details that bring Toothless to life, including a saddle, repaired tail fin, and articulated joints to allow for versatile posing. The model also includes accessories such as a fish and plasma-blast attachments, offering a range of display options that capture the essence of the films.
Spin Master Tame & Train Interactive Toothless - Available from Walmart, Amazon, Target
Toothless comes to live with this all new Tame & Train Interactive Toothless. The unique unboxing experience begins from the moment you bring Toothless home with realistic movements and technology that brings the beloved character to life like never before. Tame Toothless, approaching with caution using his favorite snack to earn his trust; Train Toothless with IR sensors that track the fish for train and play and finally; Take Off as you bond with Toothless he will reveal his giant wings.
The Art and Making of How to Train Your Dragon - Available from Insight Editions, Amazon, Walmart
Created in collaboration with Dean DeBlois, this deluxe book features hundreds of never-before-seen pieces of concept art, gorgeous images straight from the set, and exclusive interviews with key members of the cast and crew—including Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and returning actor Gerard Butler. This book takes readers on a comprehensive journey through the making of the film, detailing everything from the construction of sets and the creation of the film’s score to the process of bringing the dragons to life on-screen. Including an exclusive preface by author Cressida Cowell and an introduction by Dean DeBlois, The Art and Making of How to Train Your Dragon will be sure to delight both new and returning fans of all ages.
LEGO Jurassic World Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission - Available from Amazon, Target, Walmart
Double the dinosaurs, double the danger! The LEGO Jurassic World Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission (76976) introduces young paleontologists ages 8+ to two of Jurassic World Rebirth's most formidable prehistoric creatures. Young explorers will love playing with the four included minifigures—Martin Krebs, Zora Bennett, Duncan Kincaid, and Dr. Henry Loomis—equipped with a helicopter, truck, and research tools for their dangerous mission. Contains 984 pieces.
DVDs & Blu-rays
The Fantastic Four: First Steps 4K Ultra HD - Available from Amazon, HMV, Zavvi and Rarewaves
Have a fantastic Christmas! This all-new adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces audiences to Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing) as they embark on epic journeys across the cosmos while discovering the bonds of family, heart, and humour that make them truly fantastic. Fun viewing for all the family over the festive holidays.
Predator 5-Movie Collection 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Available from Amazon, HMV, Zavvi and Rarewaves
It’s the ultimate killer collection of action-packed Predator movies! From the original classic Predator to the saga reigniting Prey, you can't hide from the most lethal, unstoppable extraterrestrial being that hunts humans for sport. This stunning box set features the five electrifying sci-fi action films - Predator, Predator 2, Predators, The Predator and Prey – in 4k Ultra High Definition so fans can catch the gripping action and groundbreaking special effects like never before as the iconic alien hunters take on Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny Glover and Adrien Brody.
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 4K Ultra HD - Available from Amazon, HMV, and Zavvi
Newly restored and remastered from the original elements, the stunning 4K Ultra HD™ release is available in a collectible two-disc SteelBook set including Deleted Scenes, Historical and Geographical Trivia Track and a Pop-Up Map. Director Peter Weir’s high-seas masterpiece set during the Napoleonic Wars stars Russell Crowe as Captain "Lucky Jack" Aubrey, the Royal Navy’s most daring and battle-tested commander.
Captain America: Brave New World Blu-ray - Available from Amazon, HMV, Rarewaves and Zavvi
Sam Wilson takes up the shield in this thrilling new instalment. Gift this amazing adventure for home in breathtaking 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Atmos audio. The Blu-ray delivers hours of exclusive bonus content featuring deleted scenes, a gag reel, featurettes, a filmmaker commentary and much more.
The Amateur 4K Ultra HD - Available from Amazon, HMV, Rarewaves and Zavvi
Fans of smart, high-stakes action thrillers will enjoy this gripping adventure of CIA codebreaker starring Rami Malek. Over Christmas uncover additional intel with behind-the-scenes bonus features which reveal the film’s striking visual effects, cinematography, and score.
Skybound
Transformers Deluxe Edition Book One - Available from Bookshop.org
Transformers Deluxe Edition Book One collects the first two arcs (issues #1-12) of the two-time Eisner Award-winning series from the critically acclaimed creative team of Daniel Warren Johnson, Jorge Corona, and Mike Spicer in a stunning deluxe hardcover for the first time. The Autobots and Decepticons have renewed their endless war on Earth, and one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity’s only hope of survival is Optimus Prime.
Transformers Compendium Vol. 1 - Available from Bookshop.org
Transformers Compendium Vol. 1 collects issues #1-44 of the original THE TRANSFORMERS comics and HEADMASTERS #1-4 limited series, into a complete compendium for the first time ever. THE TRANSFORMERS rocked the comic book world with their debut that was truly ...MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE..., and now fans can experience every issue from the original series and its tie-ins. Discover the heroic Autobots, the evil Decepticons, and the galaxy-spanning war that will leave you breathless.
The Art of Invincible Season Two - Available from Bookshop.org
The Art of Invincible Season Two, the official behind-the-scenes companion to the second season of Prime Video’s hit animated series Invincible, features exclusive character, background, and vehicle designs along with key art and more! This volume takes fans behind the scenes and includes interviews with key creatives, including Invincible comic co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker. The book is written by Marc Sumerak, with a foreword by Robert Kirkman, and features a stunning cover by Cory Walker and colorist Dave McCaig.
Universal Monsters: Frankenstein - Available from Bookshop.org
Collecting the full miniseries in a deluxe hardcover, Universal Monsters: Frankenstein, breathes new life into the tale of one of pop culture’s most beloved monsters. Award-winning creator Michael Walsh tells the shocking creation story of the unforgettable monster—one body part at a time. Dr. Henry Frankenstein begins his unholy quest to create life by robbing the grave of a decorated police officer to find necessary parts. But little does he know that the corpse has a son who is mourning a father – and that this young boy will forever change Frankenstein’s life.
Universal Monsters: The Mummy - Available from Bookshop.org
New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning comics creator Faith Erin Hicks resurrects one of the most iconic monsters in her bold new take on The Mummy! This deluxe hardcover collects the full run of the Universal Monsters: The Mummy miniseries. Forever haunted by a cursed encounter as a child, Helen Grosvenor is a woman born to two worlds and belonging in neither. When unknown voices bring her to an Egyptian dig site, Helen will play an unexpected role in the rise of a monster known only as...THE MUMMY.
Transformers: Worst Bot Ever: Meet Ballpoint - Available from Bookshop.org
Brian "Smitty”"Smith (Pea, Bee, and Jay) and Marz Jr. introduce middle-grade readers (ages 8-12) to the misadventures of the bot who is mightier than the sword in TRANSFORMERS: Worst Bot Ever: Meet Ballpoint. The Decepticons are known for being bad...but Ballpoint is truly the worst –the biggest failure of them all. After the latest attempt to take down the Autobots goes horribly wrong, he’s kicked out of the Decepticons, for good! Will Ballpoint be able to prove his worth by defeating the Autobots all by himself? Or will he keep failing and find that being the "best" is...MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE?
JAKKS Pacific
DC x Sonic the Hedgehog Power vs. Speed Multipack - Available from Target
This multipack captures the epic showdown between Sonic and friends, who, inspired by DC’s. Justice League, suit up to face off against Darkseid! It’s Power vs. Speed in this unforgettable battle, bringing the story of the hit DC x Sonic the Hedgehog crossover comic book series to life! Featuring 5" scale heroic figures: Sonic as The Flash, Silver as Green Lantern, and Shadow as Batman. Includes an exclusive 7" Darkseid figure for larger-than-life action. Shadow as Batman features a light-up element for added play value. Each figure includes multiple points of articulation for ultimate poseability. The perfect gift for fans of DC and Sonic the Hedgehog, plus the hit crossover comic book series!
The Simpsons Talking Funzo Plush Doll - Available from Amazon
Inspired by the season 11 episode The Grift of the Magi, where Funzo makes its debut. Funzo stands 14-inches tall and includes sounds and phrases from the show. Other features include active facial expressions and launching missiles. “If you don’t have Funzo, you’re nothing!”
Wicked
Mattel Glinda Bubble Fashion Doll - Available from Amazon
Imagine floating over Oz with Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good Glinda in her Bubble Doll, available exclusively on Amazon! Premium package finishes like gold foil, embossed butterfly motif and 3D bubble window beautifully display this glamorous gal. Glinda stuns in her true-to-movie satin bodice with organza and taffeta skirt. Her wand, pearl buttons, hair barrette and shoes pair spellbindingly with her gem earrings and butterfly necklace. Her long, blonde hair with gentle curls completes the legendary look.
LEGO Glinda & Elphaba Bookends - Available from LEGO.com
These Glinda & Elphaba Bookends (75691) fantasy gifts will let your imagination float away to the Wicked universe when your browse your books. Adult fans of the movies embark on a magical building adventure, creating decorative LEGO bookends for shelves with this Wicked merch gift craft kit. These unique LEGO home reading decor bookends come with 6 LEGO Wicked minifigures, including Glinda and Elphaba. This cool desk decor makes a creative gift for an adult who loves building sets. Set contains 1,327 pieces.
Wicked Chess Set (Noble Collection) - Available from Noble Collection
Whether it’s casting spells or defying expectations, Wicked is all about choosing your own path – now you can channel that energy into every strategic move with this Wicked Chess Set! Choose to play as the students of Shiz University, including Glinda as the good-hearted Queen and Elphaba the determined King, along with Fiyero, Boq, the Lion Cub and Chistery the flying monkey. Or own your power and command the same iconic characters transformed by time and destiny during the era of Wicked: For Good.
Stranger Things
Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 1-4 - Available from Amazon, Target, Penguin Random House
Collected here for the first time, the complete scripts of Stranger Things: Seasons 1-4 (sold individually by season); includes the scenes, dialogue, and character directions for all episodes for each season, as well as an exclusive introduction from the creators and showrunners, Matt and Ross Duffer.
Dungeons & Dragons Welcome to the Hellfire Club - Available from DND Store
The Hellfire Club started as a haven for outsiders, free spirits, and dice-slingers. But founder Eddie Munson's final campaign was left unfinished... until now. Keep the flames of Hellfire burning in this collaborative 3-6 player board game, featuring Eddie's lost adventures. With 4 adventures and hours of play possibilities, Welcome to the Hellfire Club invites you to gather the gang – and choose how the story ends. Purchase the Ultimate Bundle to save on the physical board game and digital adventure pack. Also unlock the exclusive Upside Down Digital Dice Set and the Upside Down Digital Map and Sticker Pack.
Bear Walker
Godzilla Vintage Tee - Available from Bear Walker
This exclusive Bear Walker x Godzilla Tee utilizes artwork in collaboration with Bear Walker and Legendary. Features puff print on the front graphic and full color artwork with puff print details on the back.