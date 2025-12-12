Holiday Gift Guide 2025: Essentials From Universal, Disney, Skybound, STRANGER THINGS, WICKED, And More

The Holiday season is finally here! We're back with our annual Gift Guide, and 2025's edition is jam-packed full of new must-have essentials.

As always, we know things can be tough at this time of year, and that's why this Gift Guide accommodates all manner of budgets for every type of person in your life, from family to friends (of all ages).

Crucially, we've got hands-on with every single item listed below. Unlike other guides, you won't find sponsored items or flavour-of-the-month items that we've only seen in a press release; by getting to check these out, we can assure you that they're all awesome and that those you're looking to buy for—even if it's yourself‚ will be extremely pleased.

So, take a closer look at our most must-have movies, TV shows, toys, collectables, accessories, and books below...



Universal

LEGO Icons How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless - Available from LEGO

This new set invites builders to embark on an adventure by creating a stunning replica of the iconic Night Fury dragon, Toothless. Comprising 784 pieces, the set features intricate details that bring Toothless to life, including a saddle, repaired tail fin, and articulated joints to allow for versatile posing. The model also includes accessories such as a fish and plasma-blast attachments, offering a range of display options that capture the essence of the films.

Spin Master Tame & Train Interactive Toothless - Available from Walmart, Amazon, Target

Toothless comes to live with this all new Tame & Train Interactive Toothless. The unique unboxing experience begins from the moment you bring Toothless home with realistic movements and technology that brings the beloved character to life like never before. Tame Toothless, approaching with caution using his favorite snack to earn his trust; Train Toothless with IR sensors that track the fish for train and play and finally; Take Off as you bond with Toothless he will reveal his giant wings.

The Art and Making of How to Train Your Dragon - Available from Insight Editions, Amazon, Walmart

Created in collaboration with Dean DeBlois, this deluxe book features hundreds of never-before-seen pieces of concept art, gorgeous images straight from the set, and exclusive interviews with key members of the cast and crew—including Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and returning actor Gerard Butler. This book takes readers on a comprehensive journey through the making of the film, detailing everything from the construction of sets and the creation of the film’s score to the process of bringing the dragons to life on-screen. Including an exclusive preface by author Cressida Cowell and an introduction by Dean DeBlois, The Art and Making of How to Train Your Dragon will be sure to delight both new and returning fans of all ages.

LEGO Jurassic World Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission - Available from Amazon, Target, Walmart