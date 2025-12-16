GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR Variant Covers Put Marvel Comics' Cosmic Icons Against Legendary Kaiju

This February, the stars will quake before the King of Monsters in Godzilla: Infinity Roar, the latest crossover comic book series from Marvel Comics and Toho International.

First announced during October's New York Comic Con, the five-issue limited series will be written by Gerry Duggan with art by Javier Garrón and Ig Guara. Now, we have new "Cosmic Variant Covers" that will grace all five issues of Godzilla: Infinity Roar.

Each of them depicts a showdown between a Marvel cosmic character and a classic monster from Godzilla storytelling. The first three covers feature Captain Marvel vs. Mothra, Galactus vs. King Ghidorah, and Cosmic Ghost Rider vs. Destroyah.

Thanos vs. Rodan and Phoenix vs. Mechagodzilla will be revealed at a later date.

The series follows Godzilla’s defeat at the hands of Marvel's pantheon of superheroes in Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, which concluded last month. Exiled to a distant planet, Godzilla is reawakened by Knull, the God of Symbiotes. As Knull fans the flames of Godzilla’s anger, a new campaign for galactic conquest begins with the King of the Monsters and the King in Black at the helm.

Will the cosmos be able to band together to stop the two juggernauts, or will a new era of death and destruction descend upon the cosmos?

"Well, the Marvel heroes tried to handle the problem ethically, but they only made the crisis worse by exiling Godzilla in space for a bad actor like Knull to take advantage of," Duggan recently explained. "This mini will really surprise people — it’s not going to end how you think it will."

"Most movie stars are a giant pain in the ass, but not Godzilla, who has been a privilege and a joy to collaborate with, and the fun will continue in outer space," he continued. "And I can say the ideas that are in the mix now are going to make this the biggest, craziest and most dangerous Godzilla crossover ever. The Marvel Universe has never been in more peril! See you in space."

Check out the first of these "Cosmic Variant Covers" for Godzilla: Infinity Roar below, and stay tuned for more as we have it.

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN & IG GUARA

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Cosmic Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

On Sale 2/4

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #2 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN & IG GUARA

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Cosmic Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

On Sale 3/11

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #3 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN & IG GUARA

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Cosmic Variant Cover by DAVE RAPOZA

On Sale April 2026