WONDER WOMAN Writer Jason Fuchs Details Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Featuring Darkseid's Son Kalibak

Gal Gadot made her DCEU debut as Diana Prince in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Fans responded positively to the interpretation of the character who teamed up with the Caped Crusader and Man of Steel to battle Doomsday, and Wonder Woman followed the next year.

The 2017 blockbuster was a critical and commercial hit and took place during World War I. Early plans had called for the story to be set during the 1800s, with filmmaker Zack Snyder more heavily involved with that scrapped take on the Amazon.

Similar to how an earlier version of Suicide Squad pitted Task Force X against Steppenwolf, it seems the idea was to connect Wonder Woman to Justice League through a surprise appearance from another of Darkseid's allies, his son, Kalibak.

Talking to Josh Horowitz about It: Welcome to Derry, Wonder Woman writer Jason Fuchs revealed, "We had an initial draft that took place in the Crimean War, and there was a great encounter between Diana and Florence Nightingale, right before Diana participated in the charge of the Light Brigade. That was a pretty cool moment."

"There was also a version of that script that ended with a post-credits sequence that included Kalibak, a great deep-cut DC canon character that I always liked."

The firstborn son of Darkseid, Kalibak became a legendary warrior and often serves as Darkseid's second-in-command. After Darkseid broke the pact of peace with New Genesis, Kalibak was often pitted against Orion, and after numerous clashes, they learned that they were half-brothers.

Fuchs went on to describe a scrapped sequence that would have given Etta Candy a little more agency in Wonder Woman's third act. Unfortunately, it was cut due to time constraints.

"When the final battle is going on between Diana and Ares and the fate of World War I hangs in the balance, there was a version of the third act I'd written where I was trying to find a way to involve regular human women in the success and not just Diana, who has powers. Because the war has restarted, both the high commands were in trains, which was based on the real history of it, and they're both saying to their respective commands back home, 'The war is back on. There's fighting, there's explosions, the armistice is off.'" "The male Generals are telling their assistants, with Etta Candy on one side and other telegram operators on the other, who are all female, 'Telegram back, 'The war is back on.' Etta cooperated with the German women to both sabotage the telegram systems, knowing Diana needed 10 more minutes to defeat Ares and the Armistice could hold. You saw the way Diana inspired these women to help save the day in that moment."

A Wonder Woman reboot is now in the works from Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira. It's supposedly being fast-tracked at DC Studios, though there's currently no word on who will play the next Diana Prince. What we do know is that Gadot's time as the hero is over.

After Wonder Woman 1984 drew largely negative reviews, the Snow White star was last seen in 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

