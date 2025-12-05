Zack Snyder Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Gal Gadot's Controversial WONDER WOMAN Debut

Zack Snyder Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Gal Gadot's Controversial WONDER WOMAN Debut

Zack Snyder has shared some never-before-seen photos of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, which were originally going to be the basis for "the very first iteration of Diana's history."

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 05, 2025 10:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot made her DCEU debut as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but before she actually suited-up as the legendary Amazonian warrior to join the battle against Doomsday towards the end of the movie, we caught a quick glimpse of Diana in a photo that proved to be somewhat controversial for fans of the iconic DC Comics heroine.

Wonder Woman was shown holding the severed heads of her defeated enemies in a group shot that was supposed to have been taken during the Crimean War in the 1800s. This didn't quite fit the character's origin we learned about in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman movie, and Snyder would later clarify that this was an "Elseworld" version of Diana.

"This amazing image shot by Stephen Berkman of an else-world, war weary Diana, who had chased [Ares] across the battlefields of the world and had yet to meet Steve, who would help her restore her faith in mankind and love itself."

Snyder has now shared a couple of never-before-seen photos of Gadot as Wonder Woman, which "would have been the very first iteration of Diana's history" pior to her backstory being retconned.

"Leica Monochrom frame, I shot alongside Stephen Berkman’s Glass plate photography. This is the original Wonder Woman photograph made for Batman v Superman—the black-and-white image that here was the Crimean war later became the basis for the WWI version we recreated for Wonder Woman. This would have been the very first iteration of Diana’s history."

Earlier this year, we got word that a new Wonder Woman movie is moving forward at DC Studios, with Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira enlisted to pen the script. James Gunn and Peter Safran clearly have a lot of faith in Nogueira, who also wrote the live-action Teen Titans movie.

Casting news is probably still a long way off, but we have heard that Gunn is looking for "an unknown who looks Mediterranean and has dark features."

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn responded to a report that Wonder Woman is being "fast-tracked," and while he somewhat downplayed the notion that the project is anywhere close to entering production, he did confirm that the movie is a priority for DC Studios.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking. [Laughs.] I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days. So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Gal Gadot Reveals Wonder Woman Screen Test For BATMAN V SUPERMAN To Celebrate 12th Anniversary Of Her Casting
Related:

Gal Gadot Reveals Wonder Woman Screen Test For BATMAN V SUPERMAN To Celebrate 12th Anniversary Of Her Casting
WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot Says She’d Love To Play SNOW WHITE’s Evil Queen Again In Potential Spin-Off
Recommended For You:

WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot Says She’d Love To Play SNOW WHITE’s Evil Queen Again In Potential Spin-Off

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/5/2025, 10:47 PM

With the merger there's a new sheriff in town, and pretty soon Zackie will be reduced to sending his dick pics to @SuperCat on his "anonymous" onlyfans account.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/5/2025, 11:29 PM
@DocSpock - LMAO!
Gambito
Gambito - 12/5/2025, 10:56 PM
Thank god they didn’t use that backstory, completely misses the point of Diana’s character. Another one of Snyder’s trashy ideas that thankfully Geoff John nuked the [frick] out
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 11:09 PM
I feel that we have definitely seen this pic before lol…

Regardless while I thought the first WW was solid and it was cool to see them explore World War 1 , it would have been cool to see them do the Crimean War since it’s one not many know about so could have been fresh to do on screen.

However I’m glad we got atleast the team with Diana that we had in the first one because wtf is a samurai doing there?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
xfactor
xfactor - 12/5/2025, 11:13 PM
This guy is desperately trying to get rehired. And is completely going about the wrong way.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/5/2025, 11:13 PM
Gross
RockReigns
RockReigns - 12/5/2025, 11:21 PM
Everything Zack posts is in grayscale. Why? Because all of his movies are so [frick]ing dull and boring.

No wonder Netflix canceled FOUR of his "upcoming" movies.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder