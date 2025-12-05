Zack Snyder Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Gal Gadot's Controversial WONDER WOMAN Debut

Gal Gadot made her DCEU debut as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but before she actually suited-up as the legendary Amazonian warrior to join the battle against Doomsday towards the end of the movie, we caught a quick glimpse of Diana in a photo that proved to be somewhat controversial for fans of the iconic DC Comics heroine.

Wonder Woman was shown holding the severed heads of her defeated enemies in a group shot that was supposed to have been taken during the Crimean War in the 1800s. This didn't quite fit the character's origin we learned about in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman movie, and Snyder would later clarify that this was an "Elseworld" version of Diana.

"This amazing image shot by Stephen Berkman of an else-world, war weary Diana, who had chased [Ares] across the battlefields of the world and had yet to meet Steve, who would help her restore her faith in mankind and love itself."

Snyder has now shared a couple of never-before-seen photos of Gadot as Wonder Woman, which "would have been the very first iteration of Diana's history" pior to her backstory being retconned.

"Leica Monochrom frame, I shot alongside Stephen Berkman’s Glass plate photography. This is the original Wonder Woman photograph made for Batman v Superman—the black-and-white image that here was the Crimean war later became the basis for the WWI version we recreated for Wonder Woman. This would have been the very first iteration of Diana’s history."

Earlier this year, we got word that a new Wonder Woman movie is moving forward at DC Studios, with Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira enlisted to pen the script. James Gunn and Peter Safran clearly have a lot of faith in Nogueira, who also wrote the live-action Teen Titans movie.

Casting news is probably still a long way off, but we have heard that Gunn is looking for "an unknown who looks Mediterranean and has dark features."

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn responded to a report that Wonder Woman is being "fast-tracked," and while he somewhat downplayed the notion that the project is anywhere close to entering production, he did confirm that the movie is a priority for DC Studios.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking. [Laughs.] I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days. So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."