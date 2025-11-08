The Perfect Actress For The DCU’s Wonder Woman Was Hiding In The DC Universe All Along

Many fan picks have been thrown around to play the DCU’s Diana Prince, but funnily enough, the perfect Wonder Woman had been hiding in the DC Universe this whole time.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 08, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Wonder Woman is arguably one of the most talked-about superhero castings in recent years. Since James Gunn officially announced a Wonder Woman film to be in development (written by Ana Nogueira), fans have understandably spent a good amount of time theorizing on the actresses that could take on the role of Diana Prince for DC Studios.

Now, however, enough time has passed where something important needs to be said: A lot of breath has been wasted in discussing these matters. Of course, every single actress that fans have proposed for the role is talented and more than capable of becoming Wonder Woman. With that said, regardless of their undeniable talent, talking about them as potential candidates for the role is, to put it plainly, pointless. "Why," you ask? Well...

The Perfect Wonder Woman Has Been Hiding Under Our Noses This Whole Time

You see, my dear, fellow nerds, the perfect (and I mean perfect) actress for Wonder Woman has been hiding right under our noses this whole time—because, as it turns out, she's been a major DC player all along. That actress, my dear friends, is... Melissa Benoist. That's right. That Melissa Benoist. The same actress who starred in six seasons of the Supergirl TV series as Kara Danvers herself

I was once one of you—lost, absorbed in the the thoughts and worries of who the right individual to embody Diana Prince was. Then, though, my eyes were opened when I looked at the art of Felipe Illa. The artist created concept drawings of different actresses as Wonder Woman. One of them happened to be of Melissa Benoist. 

When I saw her face behind the hero's signature headband, something just clicked. "Of course!" I said, as I quickly realized the true magic that would be Melissa Benoist stepping into Wonder Woman's boots. Now, in all seriousness, I do sincerely believe Benoist would be an incredible Wonder Woman.

Embodying Wonder Woman

Regardless of the version the DCU goes with, there are certain personality traits that are closely associated with Wonder Woman. The first one is kindness, which, throughout her six-year tenure as Supergirl, Benoist showed herself to be masterfully capable of conveying. Much like David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, the actress exudes a kindness and warmth that makes her instantly likable—an ideal trait to have when portraying a superhero.

There's also the emotional gravitas that comes with the role, stemming from Diana's strong sense of responsibility and duty. Judging by past performances, Benoist would have no problem conveying that burdened aspect of the character. The actress hasn't often gotten the opportunity to showcase her dramatic work, but one specific scene from Supergirl  instantly sold me on the heights Benoist is capable of reaching as a performer—Season 1, Episode 6, "Red Faced."

The episode features a moment where Supergirl gets to unleash all of her pent-up anger and despair into one powerful heat vision blast against Red Tornado. Folks, I am not exaggerating when I say the sequence is one of the single best-acted moments I have ever seen—not only in superhero media, but in entertainment overall. Of course, I understand the weight of that statement, but the raw emotional power displayed by Benoist is rarely seen on screen, and will likely leave you in awe as well. 

image host

Something that was somewhat common in the Arrowverse was actors holding back their acting abilities. There are a lot of scenes across the franchise in which it was clear an actor wanted to give it more, but seemed... almost embarrassed to do so. There was nothing of the sort with Benoist during the scene in question. At that point, it was just her and the scene, which accomplished two things: Firstly, it delivered a beautiful, seconds-long piece of storytelling; secondly, it exemplified what Benoist can do when given the right material. 

For the most part, James Gunn is aiming for a younger cast of actors to bring the DC Universe to life. Given that, some might believe Benoist has aged out of the role. Fortunately, that is not the case whatsoever. The actress is only 37 years old, which makes her a mere four years older than David Corenswet. Gunn has previously stated there's a possibility for Batman to be slightly older than Superman, so a Wonder Woman who's a few years older than the Man of Steel would likely not be a problem. 

Is Melissa Benoist an out-there casting for Wonder Woman? Perhaps, but only because she has already played a major DC character in a long-running TV series. For everything else, including acting abilities, looks and performing sensibilities... not at all. In fact, I fully believe that, if given the opportunity, Benoist could have the potential to deliver a memorable take on Wonder Woman. To get a better feel of her acting ability outside of Supergirl, I'd recommend watching her in Waco, HBO Max's The Girls on the Bus and Netflix's The Waterfront. All three shows feature her prominently, and showcase more of her range. 

Now, realistically speaking, I'm fully aware that the chances of Benoist getting cast as Wonder Woman are slim to none. However, she is, truly, a great actress, and would be a genuinely exciting and out-of-the-box choice to play the hero. 

What do you think about Melissa Benoist as Wonder Woman? Who's your pick for the character, and why is it Melissa Benoist, as well? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

lord22
lord22 - 11/8/2025, 4:30 PM
no
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 11/8/2025, 4:32 PM
no
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/8/2025, 4:35 PM
Love Melissa as supergirl, would rather see a fresh face as Wonder Woman.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/8/2025, 4:36 PM
Hi, in name of all ComicBookMovie i say NO.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 11/8/2025, 5:21 PM
@Malatrova15 - Thank you!
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 11/8/2025, 4:37 PM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/8/2025, 4:39 PM
What the actual [frick] are we reading here?

Melissa Benoist as Wonder Woman?? This ain't a CW crossover event, mate.

Diana's meant to be a demigod warrior, not singing "Eye of the Tiger" while heat-blasting a training robot. 💀

Look, I respect her as Supergirl (never [frick]ing watched it though, too [frick]ing cheesy), but from what I heard, she did a solid job, let's not confuse emotional heat vision with Amazonian power, poise, and presence.

This shit ain't gonna happen, and it [frick]ing shouldn't. Let's be serious.

For [frick]s Sake
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/8/2025, 4:39 PM
No
MrMediocre
MrMediocre - 11/8/2025, 4:43 PM
No
rebellion
rebellion - 11/8/2025, 4:46 PM
i hope melissa paid you well cuz this is embarrassing.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/8/2025, 4:48 PM

This is the worst suggestion since communism. Wait a few months and ask new Yorkers.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/8/2025, 5:25 PM
@DocSpock - Comunism was kinda cool... At least for Beria.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/8/2025, 5:42 PM
@Malatrova15 -

I don't know what that means. Which should be my motto.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/8/2025, 4:49 PM
This has got to be the biggest waste of an article on this site I've ever seen. And THAT'S saying something.

You admit yourself that the chances are slim. I'll go ahead and douse that fire: the chances are absolute ZERO. It'll never happen because 1. She's a tv actress, one famous for a CW show no less. 2. Too strong of a previous DC connection. 3. They are not picking a white girl for WW. Gadot was Israeli descent (I think?). This woman will be originally from somewhere in the middle eastern area or South American area. If not, backlash will be high if it's a white, American woman. 4. Melissa is probably already too old. The actress will need to easily be in her 20s, preferably early 20s, to be ready for a 15 to possibly 20-year stretch in the DCU.

Why casting Benoist would cross your mind, and to write a whole article on it, is beyond me. Geez dude.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/8/2025, 4:52 PM
Oh, and you've got to have had some sense in your mind to know the pushback you'll receive about this pics will be harsh and merciless. Yet, you went on to write this long-winded article anyway. Wow.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/8/2025, 4:53 PM
@lazlodaytona - Wonder Woman is Greek. Also, WB isn't Disney.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/8/2025, 4:53 PM
about this *piece will be....
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/8/2025, 4:55 PM
@HistoryofMatt - cool, get a Greek actress then. There's no short of them in Hollywood.
Along with the several other reasons I mentioned besides her ethnicity, my argument stands that this article was a PURE waste of Internet space.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/8/2025, 4:52 PM
User Comment Image
MR
MR - 11/8/2025, 4:52 PM
We all just got “took” but this article. It’s a sham writing meant for all of us to click on so that they can bet the Google $$ clicks. Shame on us for falling for this websites deceptive behaviour.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/8/2025, 4:57 PM
@MR - you said it better than I did in a shorter amount of space 😄
MR
MR - 11/8/2025, 5:19 PM
@lazlodaytona - I only ever click on posts that say “official” or “confirmed”. Everything else is a lie this website is not an ally to the superhero movie genre nor those who consume those movies..
Forthas
Forthas - 11/8/2025, 5:06 PM
That would be a hard no! I would not mind it if they recycled former DC actors into a cohesive (post-James Gunn) DC universe. For example, I think she would make a good Black Canary. But the person to play Wonder Woman is Camila Marrone...

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/8/2025, 5:21 PM
@Forthas - Needs the gym. Tired of skinny Wonder Women
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/8/2025, 5:14 PM
I agree that Melissa B should be Wonder Woman:
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 11/8/2025, 5:16 PM
PEDRO PASCAL
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/8/2025, 5:31 PM
@HumanRubiksCube - Only if he keeps Wonder Woman's comic accurate moustache
crucifier
crucifier - 11/8/2025, 5:19 PM
I don't care about roles being race swapped, gender swapped etc, as long as the actor serves the role.

That being said, how about someone that actually is - or at least looks - Greek?
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 11/8/2025, 5:22 PM
no
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/8/2025, 5:28 PM
Once again, the thought crosses my mind:

"Are you doing this on purpose?"
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/8/2025, 5:35 PM
User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 11/8/2025, 5:38 PM
When is everyone going to wake up and realize the ONLY candidate is @OriginalGusto1? The man has the hips!

