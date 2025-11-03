WONDER WOMAN Fan-Art Imagines SHAZAM! Star Grace Caroline Currey As An Alex Ross-Inspired Diana

WONDER WOMAN Fan-Art Imagines SHAZAM! Star Grace Caroline Currey As An Alex Ross-Inspired Diana

Concept artist Felipe Illa has unveiled his latest designs, one of which depicts Shazam! star Grace Caroline Currey as an Alex Ross-inspired take on Wonder Woman...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 03, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

Popular concept artist Felipe Illa has unveiled some of his latest designs to social media, one of which depicts Grace Caroline Currey as Wonder Woman in an Alex Ross-inspired costume.

Even though Currey has already played a DC Comics character in the DCEU (Mary Marvel/Bromfield in the Shazam! movies), the actress has emerged as a fan-favourite pick to suit-up as the iconic Amazonian warrior in the DCU.

Currey was asked about the support fans have shown for her to take on the role during a recent interview with Fortress of Solitude.

"It’s very sweet. It’s an amazing thing to be in a time where people can post things and their ideas online. Anytime I’ve seen it, I just kind of go, ‘Well, that’s crazy. [Laughs]. That wouldn’t happen.’ But it sure is sweet to think that a few people out there think of that. That’s a really tall order for anyone to fill; those are big shoes. So, if anything, I just feel honored that anyone would imagine me in that sort of thing. But, my goodness, that’s a fantasy, that’s something."

Check out the artwork at the links below, along with final designs for Sarah Pidgeon and Melissa Benoist as Wonder Woman.

Earlier this year, we got word that a new Wonder Woman movie is moving forward at DC Studios, with Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira enlisted to pen the script. James Gunn and Peter Safran clearly have a lot of faith in Nogueira, who also wrote the live-action Teen Titans movie.

Casting news is probably still a long way off, but we have heard that Gunn is looking for "an unknown who looks Mediterranean and has dark features."

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn responded to a report that Wonder Woman is being "fast-tracked," and while he somewhat downplayed the notion that the project is anywhere close to entering production, he did confirm that the movie is a priority for DC Studios.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking. [Laughs.] I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days. So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/3/2025, 12:04 PM
User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 11/3/2025, 12:05 PM
That's great looking
krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/3/2025, 12:06 PM
I like her. One of the best things that came outta Shazam. I havent seen her act anywhere outside of that movie though
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/3/2025, 12:10 PM
@krayzeman - Watch her movie FALL from 2022. Pretty good thriller.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/3/2025, 12:18 PM
I have to say, I think this casting would be PERFECT!! I don't think they could get more spot on than her for WW.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/3/2025, 12:23 PM
But can she lasso the lightning?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/3/2025, 12:32 PM
I’m not fully sold on Grace as Diana but if she gets it somehow then I would certainly give her a shot (I thought she did well in Shazam).

Not familiar with Sarah Pidgeon or Annamaria Vartomelli though they certainly look the part…

However my choice for DCU Wonder Woman is still Monica Barbaro!!.

User Comment Image

