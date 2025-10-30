Alexandra Daddario On WONDER WOMAN Fan Casts; Zack Snyder Shares New Photo Of Ben Affleck's Batman

Alexandra Daddario On WONDER WOMAN Fan Casts; Zack Snyder Shares New Photo Of Ben Affleck's Batman

In our latest DC news roundup, we have Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario's response to the Wonder Woman fan casts, a new photo of Ben Affleck's Batman, and the opening titles to Prime Video's Bat-Fam.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 30, 2025 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

DC Studios has its Superman, but with Batman and Wonder Woman still not cast, the Trinity is incomplete. Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has been tapped to write Diana Prince's next movie, but as of now, it's too soon to say who will play her.

There are plenty of suggestions from fans to be found, but what of True Detective star Alexandra Daddario? She's long been a name associated with the Amazon, and the actress weighed in on the possibility of playing Wonder Woman while speaking to Screen Rant.

Asked if she's seen the fan art casting her as the DCU's Wonder Woman (and Catwoman), Daddario said, "I haven't, to be honest, I haven't seen any of that [fan art]. I'm flattered to hear that it's happening, but I haven't seen it." 

"But of course, working with James Gunn would be amazing in any capacity," she added, "but I wasn't aware that that was going on."

Unfortunately, at 39, Daddario likely isn't what DC Studios is looking for with its Wonder Woman. However, with characters like Hal Jordan and Guy Gardner skewing older than Superman, it's not outside the realm of possibility. 

After years on Vero (a photo-sharing platform that failed to ever really take off), Zack Snyder recently joined Instagram and has been pulling plenty of never-before-seen DCEU photos from the archives. 

The latest features Ben Affleck's Batman, and is captioned, "In the portrait studio I built for Justice League, I captured this moment with Ben. No question—this man is Batman."

That's a sentiment many fans agree with, though Affleck never really got his due. After Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, we got a goofier take on the Dark Knight in Joss Whedon's Justice League and The Flash, and plans for him to take centre stage in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie were scrapped when DC Studios was formed. Affleck's version of The Batman also fell by the wayside.

As we mentioned above, the DCU has yet to cast its Bruce Wayne for The Brave and the Bold.

Finally, we have the opening title sequence for Bat-Fam. All 10 episodes of the kid-oriented series stream on Prime Video starting November 10.

BAT-FAM follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne - now having taken on the mantle of "Little Batman" - as they welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor. Joining the family dinner table is Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s free-spirited grandniece; Claire, a recently reformed Super-Villain; Ra’s al Ghul, Damian’s adoring "Pap Pap" who also happens to be Batman’s longtime nemesis; and Man-Bat, who takes up residence in the Wayne Manor belfry. Oh! And let’s not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This close-knit family of misfits navigate the fun and frustrations of ordinary life while protecting the streets of Gotham City.

James Gunn On PEACEMAKER Season 3, WONDER WOMAN's Height In The DCU, Plans For More Charlton Characters
Related:

James Gunn On PEACEMAKER Season 3, WONDER WOMAN's Height In The DCU, Plans For More Charlton Characters
WONDER WOMAN: Could One Of These Directors Take The Helm Of DC Studios' Reboot?
Recommended For You:

WONDER WOMAN: Could One Of These Directors Take The Helm Of DC Studios' Reboot?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/30/2025, 3:12 PM
Alexandra Daddario is 39 years old. Never gonna happen.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/30/2025, 3:38 PM
@Lisa89 - Keaton did it as Batman in flash
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/30/2025, 3:45 PM
@dragon316 - They will cast someone closer to 20 than 40. End of story.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/30/2025, 3:52 PM
@Lisa89 - not really feeling her as Catwoman either.

Hell no to Talia...
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 10/30/2025, 3:20 PM
The casting department should work overtime and somehow find a 6 foot muscular greek actress, that's relatively unknown. I don't know how they'd pull this off but it would certainly pay off in the long run.

Unknown actress is better than known one in this case...
User Comment Image
just saying
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/30/2025, 3:39 PM
@SpaceAgent - Keaton is 1 foot shorter to Batman , Robert Downey jr and Pedro pascal is. 1. Foot shorter be reed and dr doom not one person cry about them same don cheadle as warmachine
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/30/2025, 4:02 PM
@SpaceAgent - Six feet tall and hot as [frick]. Ioanna Triantafyllidou has the goods.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/30/2025, 3:24 PM
I haven’t seen much of Alexandra’s work but she’s been fine in the stuff of hers I have watched though I still don’t think she would be a good fit for Diana in the DCU…

I could see her moreso as Zatanna , Huntress or maybe even an older Starfire tbh.

Also my pick for DCU Wonder Woman is Monica Barbaro!!.

User Comment Image
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 10/30/2025, 3:29 PM
Just give us 25-30 year old greek/macedonian/italian woman who's 6ft. Anyone is a better actor than Gal Gadot, so that aspect doesn't even matter honestly lol.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/30/2025, 3:42 PM
@JabbaTheSus - watch video

?si=zfw2BB893Uh5h_K4
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/30/2025, 3:38 PM
yo wtf! these r 2 different stories rubbed into 1, u could have doubled the profit with not 1 but 2 articles, u slipping josh
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/30/2025, 3:45 PM
I'll settle for her in a Wonder Woman Halloween costume.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/30/2025, 3:59 PM
Affleck deserved a solo as Batman, shame we'll more than likely never get it.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/30/2025, 4:16 PM
Oh Brother! Snyder was concerned with building a portrait studio instead of being concerned with how to tell a good story. Supercuck would have been crazy.

And Daddario is not a good fit for WW at all.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/30/2025, 4:23 PM
I'd rather have more Henry MoS than the sniveling, weak, whiney, goofball Superman we got from Gunn.
Colton
Colton - 10/30/2025, 4:26 PM
@JobinJ - Preach!
Colton
Colton - 10/30/2025, 4:26 PM
Best live action Batman by a mile

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder