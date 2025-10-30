Alexandra Daddario On WONDER WOMAN Fan Casts; Zack Snyder Shares New Photo Of Ben Affleck's Batman

DC Studios has its Superman, but with Batman and Wonder Woman still not cast, the Trinity is incomplete. Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has been tapped to write Diana Prince's next movie, but as of now, it's too soon to say who will play her.

There are plenty of suggestions from fans to be found, but what of True Detective star Alexandra Daddario? She's long been a name associated with the Amazon, and the actress weighed in on the possibility of playing Wonder Woman while speaking to Screen Rant.

Asked if she's seen the fan art casting her as the DCU's Wonder Woman (and Catwoman), Daddario said, "I haven't, to be honest, I haven't seen any of that [fan art]. I'm flattered to hear that it's happening, but I haven't seen it."

"But of course, working with James Gunn would be amazing in any capacity," she added, "but I wasn't aware that that was going on."

Unfortunately, at 39, Daddario likely isn't what DC Studios is looking for with its Wonder Woman. However, with characters like Hal Jordan and Guy Gardner skewing older than Superman, it's not outside the realm of possibility.

After years on Vero (a photo-sharing platform that failed to ever really take off), Zack Snyder recently joined Instagram and has been pulling plenty of never-before-seen DCEU photos from the archives.

The latest features Ben Affleck's Batman, and is captioned, "In the portrait studio I built for Justice League, I captured this moment with Ben. No question—this man is Batman."

That's a sentiment many fans agree with, though Affleck never really got his due. After Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, we got a goofier take on the Dark Knight in Joss Whedon's Justice League and The Flash, and plans for him to take centre stage in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie were scrapped when DC Studios was formed. Affleck's version of The Batman also fell by the wayside.

As we mentioned above, the DCU has yet to cast its Bruce Wayne for The Brave and the Bold.

Finally, we have the opening title sequence for Bat-Fam. All 10 episodes of the kid-oriented series stream on Prime Video starting November 10.

Now presenting: the opening title sequence for Bat-Fam! With music by the one and only Patrick Stump, Bat-Fam premieres November 10 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/SRCRAktlRB — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 30, 2025