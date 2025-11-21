WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot Says She’d Love To Play SNOW WHITE’s Evil Queen Again In Potential Spin-Off

It doesn’t look like Snow White will get a continuation anytime soon, but Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot—who portrayed the Evil Queen in the film—says she’d love to reprise the role given the opportunity.

Nov 21, 2025
Gal Gadot, best known for portraying Wonder Woman in the DCEU, made her way into Disney's fairy-tale world with the 2025 Snow White live-action adaptation, directed by Marc Webb. The actress portrayed the Evil Queen opposite Rachel Zegler, who brought to life the film's titular character. Unfortunately, upon release, Snow White failed to make an impact, both critically and financially.

The movie scored a 39% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, and made $205 million worldwide against a reported $270 million budget. Given such results, the film is unlikely to get any sequels or spinoffs anytime soon. However, one actor who'd be willing to step back into that world is Gal Gadot. The actress recently received the Hollywood Icon Award at the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Snow Ball Gala.

Speaking to US Weekly, Gadot stated she'd "love" to step back into the crown of the Evil Queen for a potential spinoff: "I would love to do that. Yes. Tell [Disney CEO] Bob [Iger]. Bob, I'll do that."

It's unlikely for the actress to return, given the project's aforementioned disappointing financial returns. Snow White's failure was an interesting case. While there was a time where it looked like it had a chance of enjoying the same success as some of Disney's previous live-action retellings—such as Maleficent and 2016's Jungle Book—that ended up not being the case.

In August of 2025, Gadot gave an interview on the Israeli TV show The A Talks (via The Hollywood Reporter), where she stated she was under the impression the movie would be a success: "I really enjoyed filming that movie, I really had fun. Even working alongside Rachel Zegler. We laughed and we talked, we had fun. I was positive the movie was going to be a huge hit."

The Wonder Woman actress then seemingly blamed Snow White's box office struggles on expectations regarding actors' responses about Israel: 

"And then Oct. 7 happened, and what happened all over in different industries, not just Hollywood, there was a lot of pressure put on celebrities, actors, creators to post against Israel. And it happened. I can always explain and try to give people in the world context about the situation and the reality in Israel, and I always do that. But at the end, people make up their own minds. And I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn't do well at the box office. But it is what it is, you win some, you lose some."

The actress later walked back her comments on her Instagram stories (via THR), stating her response had come from "an emotional place":

"I was honored to join an extraordinary interview with inspiring interviewers, whose questions go straight to the heart. Sometimes we respond to questions from an emotional place. When the film came out, I felt that those who are against Israel criticized me in a very personal, almost visceral way. They saw me first and foremost as an Israeli, not as an actress. That’s the perspective I spoke from when I answered the question. Of course, the film didn’t fail solely because of external pressures. There are many factors that determine why a film succeeds or fails, and success is never guaranteed..."

Snow White is streaming on Disney+. 

Would you like to see Gadot return as the Evil Queen? Did you enjoy Disney's Snow White? Share your thoughts in the comments!

