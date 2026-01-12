SPIDER-MAN: Disney Confirms Surprise Symbiote Debut In Upcoming Marvel TV Series

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with other superheroes to defeat their foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

One of the top streaming series for kids and boys between the ages of 2 and 5, the show's popularity extends off-screen as well, ranking in the top five-selling overall preschool toy licenses globally.

Season 5 is on the way, with Season 6 also confirmed by Disney Jr. and Disney+. Now, it's been revealed that the Venom Symbiote is coming to Spidey and His Amazing Friends, albeit in an unexpected form.

The Wrap has confirmed plans for Symbie in the animated series. The character first appeared in 2024's Timeslide #1 before making his full debut in Amazing Spider-Man #11 last September.

One of the many alien creatures found by Professor Xanto Starblood and experimented upon, Symbie was freed by Peter Parker, causing the adorable Symbiote creature to bond with him. However, unlike other Symbiotes, Symbie seemingly doesn't require a host.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends executive producer Harrison Wilcox says the show's Symbie—who will appear in an undisclosed upcoming episode—is "just a little scamp, a shapeshifter [who] just likes to run around and cause trouble."

Shows like this one have proven to be a particularly effective way to introduce younger fans to the Marvel Universe, and Symbie's animated debut this soon after first showing up on the page is surprising.

The trade also notes, "And while no one would mistake 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' for being part of the overarching Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a 'master plan' that comes down from leadership and there’s frequent communication with the 'Spidey' team to make sure that nothing the Disney show is planning will conflict with what the larger MCU is doing, Wilcox said."

Spidey and his Amazing Friends is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons. Harrison Wilcox, Bart Jennett and Chris Moreno are executive producers, alongside Becca Topol, who serves as producer/story editor, and Steve Grover as supervising producer.

The series regular voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Peter Parker, Audrey Bennett as Gwen Stacy, and Carter Young as Miles Morales. Guest cast includes John Stamos as Tony Stark, Bindi Irwin as Isla Coralton, and Kylie Cantrall as White Tiger.

Are you looking forward to the debut of Symbie in Spidey and his Amazing Friends?