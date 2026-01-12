GOLDEN GLOBES Awards 2026: Full List Of Winners, Surprises And Snubs

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards took place last night at the Beverly Hilton, with Nikki Glaser returning to host for the second consecutive year. The show didn't feature any major surprises, but there were a couple of unexpected wins along with the usual perceived "snubs."

One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner of the night, picking up four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson also won his first ever Globes for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while Teyana Taylor took home Best Supporting Actress.

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet won Best Motion Picture – Drama, with star Jessie Buckley picking up Best Actress. Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor (Musical or Comedy), with Wagner Moura picking up the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for The Secret Agent.

As is often the case, genre cinema was almost completely shut out, but Ryan Coogler’s Sinners did receive Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson and the award for Box Office and Cinematic Achievement. Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters picked up wins for Best Animated Film and Best Original Song, but there was nothing for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

Check out a full list of winners below, and let us know what you made of this year's Golden Globes in the comments section.

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein, Netflix

Hamnet, Focus Features — WINNER

It Was Just An Accident, Neon

The Secret Agent, Neon

Sentimental Value, Neon

Sinners, Warner Bros.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon, Sony Pictures Classics

Bugonia, Focus Features

Marty Supreme, A24

No Other Choice, Neon

Nouvelle Vague, Netflix

One Battle After Another, Warner Bros. — WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident, France

No Other Choice, South Korea

The Secret Agent, Brazil — WINNER

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirāt, Spain

The Voice Of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco, Neon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Elio, Pixar

KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix — WINNER

Little Amélie or The Character of Rain, Gkids

Zootopia 2, Walt Disney Studios

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another — WINNER

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another — WINNER

Josh Safdie & Ronald Bronstein, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent — WINNER

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet — WINNER

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victory, Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme — WINNER

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You — WINNER

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value — WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another — WINNER

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners — WINNER

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters — WINNER

“I Lied to You,” Sinners

“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: The Movie

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Sinners — WINNER

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Podcast

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler — WINNER

SmartLess

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Up First

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat, Netflix

The Pitt, HBO Max — WINNER

Severance, Apple TV

Slow Horses, Apple TV

The White Lotus, HBO Max

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary, ABC

The Bear, FX on Hulu

Hacks, HBO Max

Nobody Wants This, Netflix

Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

The Studio, Apple TV — WINNER

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence, Netflix — WINNER

All Her Fault, Peacock

The Beast in Me, Netflix

Black Mirror, Netflix

Dying for Sex, FX on Hulu

The Girlfriend, Prime Video

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt — WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus — WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio — WINNER

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence — WINNER

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence — WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence — WINNER

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex — WINNER

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Ricky Gervais: Mortality — WINNER