GOLDEN GLOBES Awards 2026: Full List Of Winners, Surprises And Snubs

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards took place last night at the Beverly Hilton, with Nikki Glaser returning to host for the second consecutive year. The show didn't feature any major surprises, but there were a couple of unexpected wins along with the usual perceived "snubs."
One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner of the night, picking up four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson also won his first ever Globes for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while Teyana Taylor took home Best Supporting Actress.
Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet won Best Motion Picture – Drama, with star Jessie Buckley picking up Best Actress. Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor (Musical or Comedy), with Wagner Moura picking up the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for The Secret Agent.
As is often the case, genre cinema was almost completely shut out, but Ryan Coogler’s Sinners did receive Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson and the award for Box Office and Cinematic Achievement. Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters picked up wins for Best Animated Film and Best Original Song, but there was nothing for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.
Check out a full list of winners below, and let us know what you made of this year's Golden Globes in the comments section.
FILM
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Frankenstein, Netflix
Hamnet, Focus Features — WINNER
It Was Just An Accident, Neon
The Secret Agent, Neon
Sentimental Value, Neon
Sinners, Warner Bros.
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon, Sony Pictures Classics
Bugonia, Focus Features
Marty Supreme, A24
No Other Choice, Neon
Nouvelle Vague, Netflix
One Battle After Another, Warner Bros. — WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
It Was Just an Accident, France
No Other Choice, South Korea
The Secret Agent, Brazil — WINNER
Sentimental Value, Norway
Sirāt, Spain
The Voice Of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Arco, Neon
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment
Elio, Pixar
KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix — WINNER
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain, Gkids
Zootopia 2, Walt Disney Studios
Best Director – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another — WINNER
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another — WINNER
Josh Safdie & Ronald Bronstein, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent — WINNER
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet — WINNER
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victory, Sorry, Baby
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme — WINNER
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You — WINNER
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value — WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another — WINNER
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners — WINNER
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters — WINNER
“I Lied to You,” Sinners
“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good
“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1: The Movie
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
Sinners — WINNER
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Podcast
Best Podcast
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang With Amy Poehler — WINNER
SmartLess
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Up First
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat, Netflix
The Pitt, HBO Max — WINNER
Severance, Apple TV
Slow Horses, Apple TV
The White Lotus, HBO Max
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary, ABC
The Bear, FX on Hulu
Hacks, HBO Max
Nobody Wants This, Netflix
Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
The Studio, Apple TV — WINNER
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence, Netflix — WINNER
All Her Fault, Peacock
The Beast in Me, Netflix
Black Mirror, Netflix
Dying for Sex, FX on Hulu
The Girlfriend, Prime Video
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt — WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus — WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio — WINNER
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence — WINNER
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence — WINNER
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence — WINNER
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex — WINNER
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Ricky Gervais: Mortality — WINNER