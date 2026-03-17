Is LANTERNS In Trouble? 5 Ways DC Studios Can Still Salvage Its DCU PR Disaster

The first Lanterns trailer was released in March, and things have been going wrong for the DC Studios TV series from the start. Last year, fans were promised a first look that was ultimately the same few seconds of footage they'd seen hours earlier. Then, when a trailer teaser was released 24 hours before an official trailer launch, HBO accidentally uploaded the whole thing to YouTube. The response to that preview was mixed, and has only got worse in recent weeks (even All-Star Superman writer Grant Morrison has chimed in to criticise comments from Lanterns co-creator Damon Lindelof). Lanterns marks the first time that many fans aren't on board with DC Studios' plans. Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 had their share of detractors, but ask some, and they'll tell you that they've already written this show off as a misfire. Is it too late to save Lanterns, and what exactly has gone wrong for a DCU series that everyone was psyched about a few short months ago? That's what we're taking a deep dive into with this feature...

5. Don't Make Fun Of The Fans Lindelof's comments that the "Green" part of Green Lantern is stupid were blown out of proportion, but the official HBO Max account making fun of fans isn't exactly a good look. Were the complaints about the lack of green in the Lanterns trailer a little over the top? Sure. However, it's not hard to see why fans were left wanting more after watching a trailer that looked like a knock-off of True Detective, albeit with leads who—checks notes—were sharing a single ring before one of them took flight. There's a very good chance Lanterns will be an excellent series. Lindelof managed to deliver a worthy Watchmen sequel with the 2019 HBO series, and Tom King is no stranger to taking established characters and reimagining them. Still, it doesn't have much fan support right now.



4. Reveal The Costumes You don't give everything away in a teaser trailer, especially when there are likely concerns about alienating HBO's audience (who, let's face it, probably aren't crying out for superhero TV shows set in the DCU). The marketing campaign for Lanterns got off to a poor start when the trailer teaser was immediately followed by a leaked version of the full sneak peek. HBO was forced to drop an official version, but had a perfect opportunity to release a fan-pleasing poster (addressing the complaints) in the slot the trailer was originally scheduled for the next day. Common sense says a poster with Hal, John, or both in their Green Lantern costumes would have gone a long way in quieting the grumblings. Instead, that's now worsened and has become a general feeling of negativity. It's not too late to turn the tide!



3. A New Trailer With Some Green Lantern Action Lanterns premieres on HBO in August, so the cable network doesn't need to rush the show's marketing campaign. However, a TV spot or promo with even a snippet of Hal in his mask or a few shots of some constructs would likely end the continued complaining. The series has been billed as a grounded detective story from the start. Seeing that is a lot different to just hearing about it, of course, so quelling any concerns with a shot of Oa or "classic" Green Lantern imagery would reassure fans that they're definitely getting some of that too. There's no need to rush this, but when we do get another trailer—even if it's months from now—then it's undoubtedly time for DC Studios to show a new side of Lanterns.



2. Don't Be Afraid To Show What's Next It's previously been reported that HBO isn't overjoyed with Warner Bros. Discovery's decision to push DCU content onto the premium cable network. That could go some way in explaining why it isn't being promoted as a traditional superhero series. With Man of Tomorrow set to begin filming in April, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for us to get a glimpse at what awaits John Stewart in the movie. Aaron Pierre is confirmed to reprise the role in the Superman sequel, so why not share a first look at him suited up and looking a little more colourful? It's not as if it would be a huge spoiler for Lanterns, and it might just increase interest among fans in seeing how John's story plays out on the small screen as Hal Jordan's unwilling student.

